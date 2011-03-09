« previous next »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on January  6, 2023, 02:28:51 pm
I've tried the same argument (several times) in this thread (me being an 'afairyist'). No reaction. ::)

Me too.

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=336209.msg15591265#msg15591265
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Quote from: Alan_X on January  6, 2023, 01:22:30 pm
It should be counter-intuitive to decide that a man can't walk on water because of physics, while also believing a supernatural being created the entire universe and everything it it, as well as a separate intangible place (or places) disconnected from this world where everyone goes when they die.

If you can do the second thing, what's so hard about walking on water?


I've turned wine into water.

Yellow water.

Am I Jesus 2.0?

Quote from: Nobby Reserve on January  6, 2023, 03:20:44 pm

I've turned wine into water.

Yellow water.

Am I Jesus 2.0?



You're Peesus.
Quote from: Chakan on January  6, 2023, 01:41:49 pm
Right now there is no evidence of a god, so with atheism there is no god. Agnostic right now even without the evidence of god still holds the position that there might be a god. That's the difference.

No, that's wrong. One is a matter of belief, the other is a matter of knowledge. They aren't separate points on a sliding scale. Even in your example, the atheist could hold the position that there might be a god, should evidence emerge for one.

Let's put it simply - cultures and individuals have advanced ideas for deities or spiritual systems for (probably) the entirely of human history. It's up to each person to accept those ideas and believe them to be true, or not. Odds are that even if you're religious, you still reject competing religious ideas. An atheist goes one further and has rejected all of them as unconvincing.

It's not that position that "there is no god", it's the rejection of all god concepts that have been put to that particular atheist.
Quote from: tubby on January  6, 2023, 01:45:54 pm
That's a potentially interesting discussion.   What would it take to make an atheist a believer, and what would it take to make a believer an atheist?

If a giant head suddenly appeared in the sky and started performing legit miracles while explaining that they were god (and it obviously wasn't magic/tech), it'd turn me into a believer.

But say someone invents a time machine, goes back to the time of Jesus and films everything he did, and it's indisputably clear that he was just the equivalent of a modern day cult leader with zero special abilities, would that be enough to turn Christians?

When was Steve Bruce deified?
Quote from: Riquende on January  6, 2023, 04:56:40 pm
No, that's wrong. One is a matter of belief, the other is a matter of knowledge. They aren't separate points on a sliding scale. Even in your example, the atheist could hold the position that there might be a god, should evidence emerge for one.

Let's put it simply - cultures and individuals have advanced ideas for deities or spiritual systems for (probably) the entirely of human history. It's up to each person to accept those ideas and believe them to be true, or not. Odds are that even if you're religious, you still reject competing religious ideas. An atheist goes one further and has rejected all of them as unconvincing.

It's not that position that "there is no god", it's the rejection of all god concepts that have been put to that particular atheist.

Atheists require proof that there is a god in order to hold the position there is/might be a god? Yes or no?
Quote from: Chakan on January  6, 2023, 05:36:50 pm
Atheists require proof that there is a god in order to hold the position there is/might be a god? Yes or no?

Why have you asked two different questions in one go?

Is a god? Yes.

Might be a god? No.
Quote from: Riquende on January  6, 2023, 06:21:45 pm
Why have you asked two different questions in one go?

Is a god? Yes.

Might be a god? No.

Well because some atheists presented with the proof of god might not believe same as some believers presented with the proof there isn't still won't accept it. Anyway not important.

Agnostics as far as I understand don't need the proof of god in order to hold the opinion that a god can exist. Therein is the difference between atheism and someone who is agnostic. Unless i'm completely mistaken.

Therefore being agnostic does not mean they are atheists.
Quote from: Chakan on January  6, 2023, 06:26:25 pm
Therefore being agnostic does not mean they are atheists.

No, but rejecting god claims does, and if a particular agnostic has no religious Belief, then they are also an atheist by default.

The two words mean different things and are not mutually exclusive.
Would you not have to accept God before rejecting it ?
Quote from: Riquende on January  6, 2023, 07:06:35 pm
No, but rejecting god claims does, and if a particular agnostic has no religious Belief, then they are also an atheist by default.

The two words mean different things and are not mutually exclusive.

But they don't reject god claims, they just say "we don't know" So it's not an outright rejection, it's sitting on the fence. It's the schrodinger's cat of religion possibilities where god exists and doesn't exist at the same time.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on January  6, 2023, 03:20:44 pm

I've turned wine into water.

Yellow water.

Am I Jesus 2.0?
Evertonians have been turning water into whine for decades......why aren't we worshipping them?, are boooooos a substitute for prayer?
Quote from: Riquende on January  6, 2023, 07:06:35 pm
No, but rejecting god claims does, and if a particular agnostic has no religious Belief, then they are also an atheist by default.

The two words mean different things and are not mutually exclusive.


As is every single follower of every single religion,of which there are too many to choose from.
Quote from: Chakan on January  6, 2023, 07:34:46 pm
But they don't reject god claims, they just say "we don't know"

If you haven't accepted a claim, then you've rejected it. I'm not sure why this is so difficult a concept to grasp? There isn't some middle ground where you can say "Ooh, maybe it's true, but maybe not, I don't know". Because that means that you haven't accepted the claim as true. And hence, atheist.

We're not talking about actively rejecting it, like saying "In the name of Dawkins, I cast Yeshua OUT". The simple fact of not being convinced of what someone is trying to sell you is a rejection of the claim.

To boil it down: Do you believe this? No? Then you don't. Boom.
Quote from: Chakan on January  6, 2023, 07:34:46 pm
But they don't reject god claims, they just say "we don't know" So it's not an outright rejection, it's sitting on the fence. It's the schrodinger's cat of religion possibilities where god exists and doesn't exist at the same time.

Not really. Belief and knowledge are different.

I dont believe in the many tentacled spaghetti monster, but I dont have the knowledge to say definitively that it does not exist. Insert any supernatural being into that sentence.

All theists are agnostic, not gnostic, if theyre being honest when it comes to knowledge. Belief or faith is what separates them from atheists.
Ramen
Quote from: TepidT2O on January  7, 2023, 10:34:28 am
Ramen


I do love a good ramen. A great stock is the key.

Ramen means something entirely different in Ireland
No clue where to post this.

"Another Ahmadiyya worship place vandalised" - https://www.dawn.com/news/1735012

Interesting wording by Dawn. Didn't call it a 'mosque', for obvious reasons. The videos are horrible.
was looking into humanism and came across this 'quiz' - i scored 100% that i am a humanist btw

whether i take that as a philosophical pathway and a non-biased 'judgement' is another thing...

anyhoo, some of the answer choices are a bit silly but overall just a bit of fun i guess for us soulless lost philosophical plebs as we feel our way through the darkness not knowing whether we will fall into the mortal abyss of finality  :wave

https://humanists.uk/humanism/how-humanist-are-you/
89% humanist.
I got 81,but yeah some of the options were a bit meh.Time to make a donation to The Human Fund.
100% humanist..

Part timers the rest of you!
100% for me too. 
100% too
53 pages into this, blimey. You guys getting any closer to a resolution?  ;D


Quote from: Mumm-Ra on February  7, 2023, 10:57:28 pm
53 pages into this, blimey. You guys getting any closer to a resolution?  ;D

It took a full 2 of them to get Andy to admit to not believing in biblical miracles, after that effort I'm just outsourcing the whole topic to Raymond Terrific to deal with.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/QMwU5lkbpYw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/QMwU5lkbpYw</a>
Quote from: Chakan on January  6, 2023, 06:26:25 pm
Well because some atheists presented with the proof of god might not believe same as some believers presented with the proof there isn't still won't accept it. Anyway not important.

Agnostics as far as I understand don't need the proof of god in order to hold the opinion that a god can exist. Therein is the difference between atheism and someone who is agnostic. Unless i'm completely mistaken.

Therefore being agnostic does not mean they are atheists.

They are atheists until they are given proof of God's existence. As there is no proof of God's existence they remain atheists.
Quote
44%
You almost certainly have a religious faith, and humanism is probably not for you - though you may agree with humanists on some issues. Humanists UK regularly works with religious groups to achieve common goals, so do have a look around our website to find areas on which we agree - there might be more than you think!
I certainly don't
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on February  7, 2023, 06:37:52 pm
Time to make a donation to The Human Fund.

Does that mean going to the sperm bank?



(I was 100% humanist, but thought a couple of my answers would mean I wasn't)
92% probably missed out on the Animal one since I love fried chicken
100% Humanist.
100%

No great surprise. Im trained (but not operating) as a humanist celebrant.
Quote from: Alan_X on February  8, 2023, 08:30:00 am
They are atheists until they are given proof of God's existence. As there is no proof of God's existence they remain atheists.

how would you prove gods existence to someone who doesnt want to believe it?
