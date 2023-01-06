Right now there is no evidence of a god, so with atheism there is no god. Agnostic right now even without the evidence of god still holds the position that there might be a god. That's the difference.



No, that's wrong. One is a matter of belief, the other is a matter of knowledge. They aren't separate points on a sliding scale. Even in your example, the atheist could hold the position that there might be a god, should evidence emerge for one.Let's put it simply - cultures and individuals have advanced ideas for deities or spiritual systems for (probably) the entirely of human history. It's up to each person to accept those ideas and believe them to be true, or not. Odds are that even if you're religious, you still reject competing religious ideas. An atheist goes one further and has rejected all of them as unconvincing.It's not that position that "there is no god", it's the rejection of all god concepts that have been put to that particular atheist.