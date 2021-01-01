« previous next »
I know you still won't understand this, possibly purposefully, but NO.

It's just a label that is automatically applied when you reject every theistic/deistic claim that has been presented. You don't need to do anything more.

As you've stated previously that you have no belief in gods, then you are by definition an atheist. No further action or belief in a cause needed.

In some cases though, some atheists very much take further action and spread their word. They hold conferences, they write books, they present shows, they create websites and forums and ways in which people can learn of their thoughts and words.
A creator who didn't even understand how our/his Solar system worked or that the Sun causes cancer.

Even better, deliberately created a sun which causes cancer for... reasons?
Even better, deliberately created a sun which causes cancer for... reasons?

Even better,created a cancer giving ball of light & then told his creations that said ball of light could not and would not harm them in anyway.
