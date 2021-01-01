« previous next »
Atheism

Reply #1920
Im not following how this relates to anything I wrote.

It relates to your comment of 'an omniscient God'

One other option is one that fires off everything and then runs.
Reply #1921
I personally believe in God. Maybe not the same God anyone else believes in :)

So that got me thinking what would be the ramifications of there being no God and how could that affect our world view :)

I have nothing against Atheists, some of my best mates don't believe in stuff, some do. Everyone is free to think what they like.

So, this being a forum, I thought I'd bring my musings to it and see what responses I got. A forum is here to discuss stuff and shoot the shit.

I have no idea what's going on most of the time, I'm a mediumly intelligent bloke with not much education and probably couldn't keep up with most people on here, but it's nice to think about stuff.

It wouldn't affect it. It might affect your personal worldview. But for the rest of us non-believers it wouldn't affect it at all, because there is no god.
Reply #1922
It wouldn't affect it. It might affect your personal worldview. But for the rest of us non-believers it wouldn't affect it at all, because there is no god.

Well it might.

You might mistakenly believe that 'good' and 'evil' and 'right' and 'wrong' exist when clearly in that world view, the idea that these things exist is incorrect.
Reply #1923
Well it might.

You might mistakenly believe that 'good' and 'evil' and 'right' and 'wrong' exist when clearly in that world view, the idea that these things exist is incorrect.

No it's not. They exist. There is no god and I still think Hitler was an evil c*nt. It's pretty straightforward.
Reply #1924
Well it might.

You might mistakenly believe that 'good' and 'evil' and 'right' and 'wrong' exist when clearly in that world view, the idea that these things exist is incorrect.

We live in that world view.
