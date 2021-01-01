I personally believe in God. Maybe not the same God anyone else believes in



So that got me thinking what would be the ramifications of there being no God and how could that affect our world view



I have nothing against Atheists, some of my best mates don't believe in stuff, some do. Everyone is free to think what they like.



So, this being a forum, I thought I'd bring my musings to it and see what responses I got. A forum is here to discuss stuff and shoot the shit.



I have no idea what's going on most of the time, I'm a mediumly intelligent bloke with not much education and probably couldn't keep up with most people on here, but it's nice to think about stuff.



It wouldn't affect it. It might affect your personal worldview. But for the rest of us non-believers it wouldn't affect it at all, because there is no god.