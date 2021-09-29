« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 42 43 44 45 46 [47] 48   Go Down

Author Topic: Atheism  (Read 107231 times)

Offline giverbloke a mistletoe snog

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,176
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1840 on: Today at 01:13:45 pm »
myself, being agnostic (have we all decided that agnostic and atheistic are separate entities yet?) can understand the thought that if life is indeed transient and basically meaningless then i can see why the shoulder of support and hope that a faith offers may be one that would be extremely appealing

and oh how i would wish for a 'happy ending' and be reunited once again with all the people that i have lost - wow! sign me up for that please

but because my decision to follow that faith would not be one of 'true faith' then therefore i am born to roam my own faithless world carrying this heavy burden of philosophy of a meaningless life upon my own shoulders - a knowledge of an end without a new beginning, a full stop if you will, an end of ends

i used to discuss faith with a mate of mine who is a baptist and he would say things like 'you need to look if you want to find the answers' and 'you may not understand the answers but that is because you aren't asking the right questions' and 'sometimes we don't have the answers and that's where faith is needed' - so far that hasn't worked for me

and i may not agree with all the people in this thread but it's an interesting read all the same

it is quite ironic that a thread about not believing in religion nor faith has to offer those to subjects as a term of 'fact' to involve them within the discussion if you see what i mean
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,148
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1841 on: Today at 01:30:03 pm »
Quote from: giverbloke a mistletoe snog on Today at 01:13:45 pm
i used to discuss faith with a mate of mine who is a baptist and he would say things like 'you need to look if you want to find the answers' and 'you may not understand the answers but that is because you aren't asking the right questions' and 'sometimes we don't have the answers and that's where faith is needed' - so far that hasn't worked for me

i personally don't think the 'answers' religions give us are really answers at all, more just comforting messages of what might be and in a way I admire that it gives certain people peace. it's arguably a bit of blind-faith in believing your respective religion is the only answer, imo.

if there is an after life, I'd like to think it isn't determined by how many sermons you've recited or how often you've prayed in a place of worship or your fervent believe in XYZ god. Because if that sort of thing are the only metrics, there are going to be some very awful beings joining you.
Logged
YNWA.

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,419
  • The first five yards........
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1842 on: Today at 02:28:23 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 10:49:14 am
I can only speak for Christianity here, but the bridge is the unknowable plan where things will work out for the best or that these are things sent to test us  and so we get back to questions of faith again.  Perhaps think about it this way - in the face of a cruel world, this is how religion does offer a way to reconcile that dichotomy that is far from desperate.

It's an old and venerable defence of Christianity for sure. I'm always a little bit amazed it survived Voltaire and 'Candide'. (Although we are still awaiting the final results of that clash of opinion I think).

Quote from: Iska on Today at 10:49:14 am
What ignorance do you mean, things like the Garden of Eden vs evolution?  Its perfectly possible to understand and take meaning from stories as metaphors.

This is actually an important point. The readiness of certain kinds of Christianity to start reading the Bible 'metaphorically' rather than 'literally' has been a massive breakthrough. It has drawn the venom from so much Scripture which, taken literally, would have human beings on a permanent war footing with each other. Indeed some say that happened for several centuries. It was under the challenge of the Enlightenment and the Newtonian and Darwinian revolutions in scientific thought that Christianity first began to think in metaphors. It was intellectual self-defence I suppose. The Bible was becoming increasingly difficult to defend as a literal document and so the faithful simply began to say it shouldn't be taken literally. The Church of England has been pretty good at this. Many of its pastors are not really Christians at all. I remember when I was still a student that the Bishop of Durham one day announced that the resurrection itself was not meant to be taken literally. That it was a "metaphor". It caused a bit of a kerfuffle amongst the devout, but I liked it. He was de-fanging another bit of Christianity and making it 'fit' for the modern, more sceptical, more moral world.

Quote from: Iska on Today at 10:49:14 am
In an atheistic society, whats to stop people defecting from high-trust when circumstances make it seem advantageous to do so, for example if it looks like the society faces issues that make it unlikely to survive?

This old piece of nonsense still gets trotted out I see. What's to stop a religious society doing exactly the same? History shows how quickly religious societies have degenerated into heresy-hunting, violence and persecution. Trust in God, yes. Not much trust in your fellow man.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,811
  • The only club that matters
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1843 on: Today at 02:53:01 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:28:23 pm
This old piece of nonsense still gets trotted out I see. What's to stop a religious society doing exactly the same? History shows how quickly religious societies have degenerated into heresy-hunting, violence and persecution. Trust in God, yes. Not much trust in your fellow man.
Im not sure youre quite seeing the point?  Religious societies (again I can only speak for Christianity here) have the religion itself as a conceptual moral stop against a descent into barbarism.  Atheistic ones do not unless it comes from somewhere outside atheism.  Those who find it in human rights, or social justice, or evolutionary biology as the source of that morality would dislike their beliefs being described as a religion because their position is presumably that theyve arrived at that position by pure reason (aiui; I dont want to misrepresent it if Ive misunderstood)  but in that sense it is, its just replacing a deity with some other unprovable tenet.  They think theyve reached an ought from an is, but you cant do that.  Hence these discussions never quite match up.

Thats also why Ive come round to appreciating more what Riquende was saying  atheism itself offers nothing, its as apt to be compatible with good as with evil as with nihilism.  In fact good and evil are meaningless unless you accept a framing that isnt rational.  Or to paraphrase Andy, pick your fighter, but you need to recognise that by doing so youve moved beyond reason and into faith, even if you dislike it being described as such.
Logged

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,692
  • Klopptimist
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1844 on: Today at 03:06:12 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:28:23 pm
This old piece of nonsense still gets trotted out I see. What's to stop a religious society doing exactly the same?

Yeah, that was a weird claim. I can't even begin to fathom where the idea even comes from that religion is involved in producing and maintaining trust in society, let alone being an "important element" of it.

And the idea that the Faithful won't immediately screw over their neighbours in the face of issues that make their society unlikely to survive is also a whopper of a stretch.

Of course, one could always claim that those people weren't really Faithful if they were so quick to sin, but then we just end up in the "No True Scotsman" fallacy... or everyone just ends up in a superposition of religious and heretical until some actual cataclysm strikes that proves their Faith is real.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:08:04 pm by Riquende »
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Online RedGuy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,208
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1845 on: Today at 03:09:42 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 02:53:01 pm
Im not sure youre quite seeing the point?  Religious societies (again I can only speak for Christianity here) have the religion itself as a conceptual moral stop against a descent into barbarism.  Atheistic ones do not unless it comes from somewhere outside atheism.  Those who find it in human rights, or social justice, or evolutionary biology as the source of that morality would dislike their beliefs being described as a religion because their position is presumably that theyve arrived at that position by pure reason (aiui; I dont want to misrepresent it if Ive misunderstood)  but in that sense it is, its just replacing a deity with some other unprovable tenet.  They think theyve reached an ought from an is, but you cant do that.  Hence these discussions never quite match up.

Thats also why Ive come round to appreciating more what Riquende was saying  atheism itself offers nothing, its as apt to be compatible with good as with evil as with nihilism.  In fact good and evil are meaningless unless you accept a framing that isnt rational.  Or to paraphrase Andy, pick your fighter, but you need to recognise that by doing so youve moved beyond reason and into faith, even if you dislike it being described as such.
People aren't atheists because it offers or doesn't offer something, most people don't even think about these issues in their day to day. Atheism doesn't need to provide anything, especially in the modern world.
Figuring out what/who is a good person isn't that hard, you don't need religion or a set of rules for that. If you're an asshole you're an asshole, regardless of what you believe or don't believe in.
Logged

Offline The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,464
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1846 on: Today at 04:04:32 pm »
Not convinced that 'Religious people' only do 'good' because 'or else' to be honest

In the same way I'm not convinced that 'Non-Religious people' don't do 'good' because 'why not'


You have to take each individual as they come. Yeah, we can agree that certain Religious states appear to be engaged in fairly barbaric behaviour, but you'll probably find that the citizens of those societies aren't best chuffed about it.
Logged
Poor.

Offline Kenny's Jacket. Santa's Belly. Ronaldo's Neck.

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,799
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1847 on: Today at 04:06:34 pm »
Quote from: RedGuy on Today at 03:09:42 pm
People aren't atheists because it offers or doesn't offer something, most people don't even think about these issues in their day to day. Atheism doesn't need to provide anything, especially in the modern world.
Figuring out what/who is a good person isn't that hard, you don't need religion or a set of rules for that. If you're an asshole you're an asshole, regardless of what you believe or don't believe in.

True and believing in religious dogma increases the chances that you will be an arsehole. 
Logged

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,148
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1848 on: Today at 04:15:34 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 02:53:01 pm
Im not sure youre quite seeing the point?  Religious societies (again I can only speak for Christianity here) have the religion itself as a conceptual moral stop against a descent into barbarism.  Atheistic ones do not unless it comes from somewhere outside atheism.  Those who find it in human rights, or social justice, or evolutionary biology as the source of that morality would dislike their beliefs being described as a religion because their position is presumably that theyve arrived at that position by pure reason (aiui; I dont want to misrepresent it if Ive misunderstood)  but in that sense it is, its just replacing a deity with some other unprovable tenet.  They think theyve reached an ought from an is, but you cant do that.  Hence these discussions never quite match up.

Thats also why Ive come round to appreciating more what Riquende was saying  atheism itself offers nothing, its as apt to be compatible with good as with evil as with nihilism.  In fact good and evil are meaningless unless you accept a framing that isnt rational.  Or to paraphrase Andy, pick your fighter, but you need to recognise that by doing so youve moved beyond reason and into faith, even if you dislike it being described as such.

I'm not really sure what you're alluding here. Atheists who believe in human rights and social justice aren't somehow 'replacing' religion with these concepts. Morality is not solely derived from religion, but for some it has given them a grounding. Unfortunately some of that grounding also leads to pretty questionable morality anyway. We are evolved enough now to be able to distinguish good vs evil without fear of going to hell or being condemned by a religious organisation.

These people don't believe in social justice because they want to get into heaven or get good karma.

Also that barbarism point is bizarre to me when we've seen all sorts of religious conservative groups descending into mass cruelty even in current times. It's the kind of textbook religious comment people seemed to get beaten over as kids across the board.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:18:32 pm by RainbowFlick »
Logged
YNWA.

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,419
  • The first five yards........
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1849 on: Today at 04:37:36 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 02:53:01 pm
Religious societies (again I can only speak for Christianity here) have the religion itself as a conceptual moral stop against a descent into barbarism. 

I'm amazed you can write that sentence with a straight face. A good deal of the Bible is a history of barbarism - barbarism not only encouraged by God, but licensed by him too. Including what we would now call genocide.

And, of course, a good deal of the history of Christianity is the history of barbarism.

Your next sentence (essentially about atheism not being a body of moral philosophy) is fine, and I agree it isn't. But atheism doesn't make any large claims for itself on that score. In one sense it's merely a refusal to believe in the supernatural. A technique, if you like, that opens its adherents to larger possibilities than anything contained in man-made scripture. But it would be a foolish person who would argue that people without religious belief are somehow less moral, less trustworthy, more violent, more corruptible than those with religious belief. Apart from anything else moral norms about, say, not killing and not stealing predate Christianity. And one doesn't need the Sermon on the Mount to know such stuff is wrong.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,692
  • Klopptimist
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1850 on: Today at 05:27:01 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 04:37:36 pm
I'm amazed you can write that sentence with a straight face. A good deal of the Bible is a history of barbarism - barbarism not only encouraged by God, but licensed by him too. Including what we would now call genocide.

Funnily enough, I've just come across this whilst watching some MAGA idiot videos:

Spoiler
[close]

Good thing most Christians have never read the bible.
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,871
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1851 on: Today at 07:06:20 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 04:15:34 pm
I'm not really sure what you're alluding here. Atheists who believe in human rights and social justice aren't somehow 'replacing' religion with these concepts. Morality is not solely derived from religion, but for some it has given them a grounding. Unfortunately some of that grounding also leads to pretty questionable morality anyway. We are evolved enough now to be able to distinguish good vs evil without fear of going to hell or being condemned by a religious organisation.

These people don't believe in social justice because they want to get into heaven or get good karma.

Also that barbarism point is bizarre to me when we've seen all sorts of religious conservative groups descending into mass cruelty even in current times. It's the kind of textbook religious comment people seemed to get beaten over as kids across the board.
What is good or evil if it isn't tied to an objective moral centre? Just meaningless subjective definitions. Your idea of good or evil might be completely different to the next person's - you've just convinced yourself it's the correct one because it's yours and then rationalised the rest of your beliefs to fit. Much like most religious people.

I'm also not sure atheism has some moral high ground following a century of Lenin, Stalin, Mao, Hitler, Pol Pot and Idi Amin. Especially considering how many of that group also practised what they believed was social justice (another entirely subjective concept) when they were embarking on genocide, mass starvation and cultural 'cleansing'.
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,835
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1852 on: Today at 07:14:19 pm »
So there's no concept of being good unless you include religion in your thinking ?

What a load of bollocks.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Kenny's Jacket. Santa's Belly. Ronaldo's Neck.

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,799
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1853 on: Today at 07:19:03 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 07:06:20 pm
What is good or evil if it isn't tied to an objective moral centre? Just meaningless subjective definitions. Your idea of good or evil might be completely different to the next person's - you've just convinced yourself it's the correct one because it's yours and then rationalised the rest of your beliefs to fit. Much like most religious people.

I'm also not sure atheism has some moral high ground following a century of Lenin, Stalin, Mao, Hitler, Pol Pot and Idi Amin. Especially considering how many of that group also practised what they believed was social justice (another entirely subjective concept) when they were embarking on genocide, mass starvation and cultural 'cleansing'.

But Lenin, Stalin, Mao, Hitler, Pol Pot and Idi Amin weren't following an atheist ideology. So why are they relevant?

Wheres plenty of bad has been done following religious ideology.
Logged

Online SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you?

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,015
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1854 on: Today at 07:22:44 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket. Santa's Belly. Ronaldo's Neck. on Today at 07:19:03 pm
But Lenin, Stalin, Mao, Hitler, Pol Pot and Idi Amin weren't following an atheist ideology. So why are they relevant?

Wheres plenty of bad has been done following religious ideology.

Well Marx and Stalin didnt have much time for religion - Communism begins where atheism begins .

https://www.history.com/news/joseph-stalin-religion-atheism-ussr
Logged

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,871
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1855 on: Today at 07:25:51 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 07:14:19 pm
So there's no concept of being good unless you include religion in your thinking ?

What a load of bollocks.
Of course there isn't - the secular versions would be something like help or harm. The concept of something being intrinsically 'good' or 'evil' is tied to the idea there's a larger unified morality that transcends individuals or even humanity, which is religious in nature even if it isn't tied to a specific deity.

Quote from: Kenny's Jacket. Santa's Belly. Ronaldo's Neck. on Today at 07:19:03 pm
But Lenin, Stalin, Mao, Hitler, Pol Pot and Idi Amin weren't following an atheist ideology. So why are they relevant?
If you don't think, for instance, Communism is an atheist ideology I'm not sure what to say to you. Someone may as well claim no murders done in the name of religion are actually religious, because each of those religions have rules against killing.
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket. Santa's Belly. Ronaldo's Neck.

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,799
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1856 on: Today at 07:33:16 pm »
Quote from: SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you? on Today at 07:22:44 pm
Well Marx and Stalin didnt have much time for religion - Communism begins where atheism begins .

https://www.history.com/news/joseph-stalin-religion-atheism-ussr

Good, Id happily stamp out religion from politics. 
Like I said, no one on  the previous list were following atheist ideology when they did bad things.
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket. Santa's Belly. Ronaldo's Neck.

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,799
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1857 on: Today at 07:41:30 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 07:25:51 pm
Of course there isn't - the secular versions would be something like help or harm. The concept of something being intrinsically 'good' or 'evil' is tied to the idea there's a larger unified morality that transcends individuals or even humanity, which is religious in nature even if it isn't tied to a specific deity.
If you don't think, for instance, Communism is an atheist ideology I'm not sure what to say to you. Someone may as well claim no murders done in the name of religion are actually religious, because each of those religions have rules against killing.


I could point to plenty of religious text that point to justified killing. can you do the same with Atheism?
Logged

Offline Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,811
  • The only club that matters
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1858 on: Today at 07:52:36 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket. Santa's Belly. Ronaldo's Neck. on Today at 07:41:30 pm
I could point to plenty of religious text that point to justified killing. can you do the same with Atheism?
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Persecution_of_Christians_in_the_Soviet_Union
Quote
Throughout the history of the Soviet Union (19171991), there were periods when Soviet authorities brutally suppressed and persecuted various forms of Christianity to different extents depending on State interests.[1] Soviet Marxist-Leninist policy consistently advocated the control, suppression, and ultimately, the elimination of religious beliefs, and it actively encouraged the propagation of Marxist-Leninist atheism in the Soviet Union.[2] However, most religions were never officially outlawed.[1]

The state advocated the destruction of religion, and to achieve this goal, it officially denounced religious beliefs as superstitious and backward.[3][4] The Communist Party destroyed churches, synagogues,[5] and mosques, ridiculed, harassed, incarcerated and executed religious leaders, flooded the schools and media with anti-religious teachings, and it introduced a belief system called "scientific atheism", with its own rituals, promises and proselytizers.[6][7] According to some sources, the total number of Christian victims under the Soviet regime has been estimated to range around 12 to 20 million.[8][9] At least 106,300 Russian clergymen were executed between 1937 and 1941.[10]
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,835
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1859 on: Today at 07:52:36 pm »
Christians are just as much Atheists as any self declared Atheist.

As for "Religion" having rules against killing,that's only true up to a point & "God" was all for murdering certain people,it's the reason why so many religious folks are murder loving scumbags.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,419
  • The first five yards........
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1860 on: Today at 08:34:50 pm »
Quote from: SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you? on Today at 07:22:44 pm
Well Marx and Stalin didnt have much time for religion - Communism begins where atheism begins .

https://www.history.com/news/joseph-stalin-religion-atheism-ussr

Stalin did. He was the product of a Georgian seminary who trained to be a priest and arguably never lost that mindset. And sure, enough, he found his way back to Orthodox religion (and Russian patriotism) when the chips were down.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Kenny's Jacket. Santa's Belly. Ronaldo's Neck.

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,799
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1861 on: Today at 08:45:20 pm »
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,835
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1862 on: Today at 08:47:22 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket. Santa's Belly. Ronaldo's Neck. on Today at 08:45:20 pm
You've misunderstood the question.


No,he just gravitated towards the usual comeback.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Kenny's Jacket. Santa's Belly. Ronaldo's Neck.

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,799
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1863 on: Today at 08:52:41 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 08:47:22 pm

No,he just gravitated towards the usual comeback.

I think he did, I asked for examples of atheist ideology promoting evil. There is no atheist ideology.
Logged

Offline Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,811
  • The only club that matters
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1864 on: Today at 08:53:03 pm »
Persecution in pursuit of a belief system called "scientific atheism" doesnt count, for some reason?
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket. Santa's Belly. Ronaldo's Neck.

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,799
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1865 on: Today at 08:55:37 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 08:53:03 pm
Persecution in pursuit of a belief system called "scientific atheism" doesnt count, for some reason?

Where do I buy the book?
Logged

Offline Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,811
  • The only club that matters
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1866 on: Today at 08:58:10 pm »
Arent you clever.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,968
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1867 on: Today at 09:34:58 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 08:58:10 pm
Arent you clever.
Well. Kenny's retort seems to have stumped you. So, as you stated yourself, Kenny seems pretty clever.

The point being, though, there is no ideology associated with atheism. Atheists, simply, do subscribe to a belief in God. To paraphrase something I wrote maybe a week ago: if I describe myself as an 'afairyist', does this suggest an ideology? Or is it nothing more than me stating my non-belief in fairies? The answer should be obvious.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,811
  • The only club that matters
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1868 on: Today at 09:49:33 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 09:34:58 pm
there is no ideology associated with atheism
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket. Santa's Belly. Ronaldo's Neck. on Today at 08:52:41 pm
There is no atheist ideology
Quote from: Iska on Today at 08:53:03 pm
a belief system called "scientific atheism" doesnt count, for some reason?
Logged

Online SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you?

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,015
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1869 on: Today at 10:11:27 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 08:34:50 pm
Stalin did. He was the product of a Georgian seminary who trained to be a priest and arguably never lost that mindset. And sure, enough, he found his way back to Orthodox religion (and Russian patriotism) when the chips were down.

What seminary did Marx attend then? ;D
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,419
  • The first five yards........
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1870 on: Today at 10:28:59 pm »
Quote from: SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you? on Today at 10:11:27 pm
What seminary did Marx attend then? ;D

Tiflis Theological Seminary.

I don't think they boast about it though.  ;D

As for Hitler, that manic and fetid anti-semitism of his didn't come from nowhere. German Christianity - Christ, be honest - Christianity had bred the foul creed in Europe for a millennium at least. As for the Nazi regime in general, it was better not to be an atheist. Atheists didn't live very long if the SS smoked them out. 

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gottgl%C3%A4ubig

Oops I thought you said Stalin. Marx? No, he was no Christian! Mind you he didn't kill anyone either.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you?

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,015
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1871 on: Today at 10:34:08 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:28:59 pm
Tiflis Theological Seminary.

I don't think they boast about it though.  ;D

As for Hitler, that manic and fetid anti-semitism of his didn't come from nowhere. German Christianity - Christ, be honest - Christianity had bred the foul creed in Europe for a millennium at least. As for the Nazi regime in general, it was better not to be an atheist. Atheists didn't live very long if the SS smoked them out. 

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gottgl%C3%A4ubig

Oops I thought you said Stalin. Marx? No, he was no Christian! Mind you he didn't kill anyone either.

Reading that piece about the Nazis and religion made my head spin. They seemed to be hedging their bets as to whether or not religion could be useful for them.
Logged

Offline The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,464
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1872 on: Today at 10:44:57 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket. Santa's Belly. Ronaldo's Neck. on Today at 08:52:41 pm
I think he did, I asked for examples of atheist ideology promoting evil. There is no atheist ideology.


Evil cannot exist in atheism.

'Good' or 'evil' are literally not possibly a thing. How can they be. If there is nothing else then 'things' are things - if you kill 1,000,000,000,000 people then that's just a thing. It can't be evil or good.

Logged
Poor.

Online Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,245
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1873 on: Today at 10:46:58 pm »
Quote from: The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton! on Today at 10:44:57 pm
Evil cannot exist in atheism.

'Good' or 'evil' are literally not possibly a thing. How can they be. If there is nothing else then 'things' are things - if you kill 1,000,000,000,000 people then that's just a thing. It can't be evil or good.


Honestly that such bullshit. It also makes no sense.
Logged

Offline The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,464
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1874 on: Today at 10:50:10 pm »
Quote from: Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre on Today at 10:46:58 pm
Honestly that such bullshit. It also makes no sense.

In what way?

How is that act good or evil? I don't understand what you are saying?

I'll give you an example. Let's say that you kill 1,000,000,000,000 people

Let's say that 20 years later the entire human race are gone.

Is that act good or evil? Who judges? Who says it's 'good' or who says it's 'evil'

Logged
Poor.

Online Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,245
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1875 on: Today at 10:51:04 pm »
Quote from: The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton! on Today at 10:50:10 pm
In what way?

How is that act good or evil? I don't understand what you are saying?

I'll give you an example. Let's say that you kill 1,000,000,000,000 people

Let's say that 20 years later the entire human race are gone.

Is that act good or evil? Who judges? Who says it's 'good' or who says it's 'evil'



Because you're saying without religion humans wouldn't have come up with the concept of good or evil.
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,835
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1876 on: Today at 10:51:24 pm »
Evil as we know it only really became a thing in the 1700s'
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,464
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1877 on: Today at 10:52:41 pm »
Quote from: Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre on Today at 10:51:04 pm
Because you're saying without religion humans wouldn't have come up with the concept of good or evil.

WTAF :lmao

In this scenario. There is no god. There is no religion. A shit load of people die. Doesn't matter how many. 1, 10, 1,000,000 or more.

Humanity is gone.

What is 'good' or 'evil' about the act. I'm actually asking you.

Provide an answer. That's the question I'm asking you.
Logged
Poor.

Online SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you?

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,015
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1878 on: Today at 10:55:12 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 10:51:24 pm
Evil as we know it only really became a thing in the 1700s'

The Enlightenment pursuing reason rather than the medieval view of kill them all and let Gid decide who is worthy?
Logged

Online Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,245
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1879 on: Today at 10:56:11 pm »
Quote from: The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton! on Today at 10:52:41 pm
WTAF :lmao

In this scenario. There is no god. There is no religion. A shit load of people die. Doesn't matter how many. 1, 10, 1,000,000 or more.

Humanity is gone.

What is 'good' or 'evil' about the act. I'm actually asking you.

Provide an answer. That's the question I'm asking you.

You start with a false premise.

Quote from: The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton! on Today at 10:44:57 pm
Evil cannot exist in atheism.


That right there is bullshit. It means nothing. It's literally saying without religion things are just things. There are no concepts or self thought, which again is bullshit.



Logged
Pages: 1 ... 42 43 44 45 46 [47] 48   Go Up
« previous next »
 