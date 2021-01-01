myself, being agnostic (have we all decided that agnostic and atheistic are separate entities yet?) can understand the thought that if life is indeed transient and basically meaningless then i can see why the shoulder of support and hope that a faith offers may be one that would be extremely appealing



and oh how i would wish for a 'happy ending' and be reunited once again with all the people that i have lost - wow! sign me up for that please



but because my decision to follow that faith would not be one of 'true faith' then therefore i am born to roam my own faithless world carrying this heavy burden of philosophy of a meaningless life upon my own shoulders - a knowledge of an end without a new beginning, a full stop if you will, an end of ends



i used to discuss faith with a mate of mine who is a baptist and he would say things like 'you need to look if you want to find the answers' and 'you may not understand the answers but that is because you aren't asking the right questions' and 'sometimes we don't have the answers and that's where faith is needed' - so far that hasn't worked for me



and i may not agree with all the people in this thread but it's an interesting read all the same



it is quite ironic that a thread about not believing in religion nor faith has to offer those to subjects as a term of 'fact' to involve them within the discussion if you see what i mean