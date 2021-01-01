Religious societies (again I can only speak for Christianity here) have the religion itself as a conceptual moral stop against a descent into barbarism.
I'm amazed you can write that sentence with a straight face. A good deal of the Bible is a history of barbarism - barbarism not only encouraged by God, but licensed by him too. Including what we would now call genocide.
And, of course, a good deal of the history of Christianity is the history of barbarism.
Your next sentence (essentially about atheism not being a body of moral philosophy) is fine, and I agree it isn't. But atheism doesn't make any large claims for itself on that score. In one sense it's merely a refusal to believe in the supernatural. A technique, if you like, that opens its adherents to larger possibilities than anything contained in man-made scripture. But it would be a foolish person who would argue that people without religious belief are somehow less moral, less trustworthy, more violent, more corruptible than those with religious belief. Apart from anything else moral norms about, say, not killing and not stealing predate Christianity. And one doesn't need the Sermon on the Mount to know such stuff is wrong.