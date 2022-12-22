Equating all Muslims with the Taliban is certainly wrong, but there is evidence of Islam in general enforcing pretty bigoted ideology. A survey of UK Muslims a few years back (by Channel 4) showed over 50% thought homosexuality should be illegal in the UK (the figure is 5% for non-Muslims). Only 18% thought it should be legal. 39% believed wives should obey their husbands.



Religion is playing a massive part in these opinions and it should be challenged. Thankfully a lot of younger Muslims are abandoning and challenging these beliefs.



Matches up with what I have seen on LinkedIn following the WC Final - number of people from the Middle Eastern/Muslim background complaining about the BBC highlighting issues around LGBT, women's, migrant worker's rights, calling Western Media out for not respecting their culture etcThey were saying to be proud of the chaste and reserved nature of the finals - and to be fair, people not pissing in the streets and so on it good - but it is not a religion/culture that really promotes a live and let live approach