Christ . Weve reached the point of a thread where the words straw man are being used Now I never know what that means as I constantly forget .. Chuck in the odd bit of gaslighting and Im really fucked

Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.

W