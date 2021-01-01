« previous next »
Author Topic: Atheism  (Read 104803 times)

Offline The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton!

Re: Atheism
« Reply #1760 on: Today at 02:44:39 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket. Santa's Belly. Ronaldo's Neck. on Today at 02:36:20 pm
I disagree, when religious beliefs creep into politicals as it has done recently in America with abortion, it halts progression
Society should not be subjected to laws that govern who they can marry, have consensual sex with, or forced into childbirth.

If you disagree with the above you are a hinderance on society.

But you agree that those laws are now, about humanity now. As Iska said - is 'progress' being made?

If there is no 'right' or 'wrong' or 'good' or 'bad' and every single law and every single thought of humanity is transient and cosmically meaningless then it has no meaning outside here and now (Here and now cannot ever be found - everytime here and now is 'found' it isn't here nor now any more :) )

If someone pressed a button tomorrow and it instantaneouly melted 1/2 the population of the world is that bad? Would be be 'bad' in a million years? Would it be 'bad' in a trillion years? The only way that act (assuming there is no cosmic intelligence) could ever even be a 'thing' is if it was witnessed. If there is nothing or nobody then any act is lost in time and space. Is a star going nova 'bad' - what's the cosmic difference between any race getting wiped out in any way?

It's all transient and subjective.

Socrates:

Our lives are but specks of dust falling through the fingers of time. Like sands of the hourglass, so are the days of our lives.

New Testament:

"Both go to the same placethey came from dust and they return to dust"

David Bowie:

"Ashes to ashes, funk to funky. We know Major Tom's a junkie"
Poor.

Offline Iska

Re: Atheism
« Reply #1761 on: Today at 02:45:43 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket. Santa's Belly. Ronaldo's Neck. on Today at 02:36:20 pm
If you disagree with the above you are a hinderance on society.
A bit harsh.  It would just mean I took a different view on what society should be, progress and hindrance dont come into it.  That kind of moral libertarianism might currently be called progressivism, but it doesnt follow that theres any kind of forward movement to it, or even that its better than what came before.
Online Kenny's Jacket. Santa's Belly. Ronaldo's Neck.

Re: Atheism
« Reply #1762 on: Today at 02:52:39 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 02:45:43 pm
A bit harsh.  It would just mean I took a different view on what society should be, progress and hindrance dont come into it.  That kind of moral libertarianism might currently be called progressivism, but it doesnt follow that theres any kind of forward movement to it, or even that its better than what came before.

What came before was the persecution of homosexuals and women. So yes its categorically better than what came before.

Calling those who disagree a hindrance isnt harsh, its the  politest word I could find and doesnt describe the contempt I have for those with opposing views.
Offline Iska

Re: Atheism
« Reply #1763 on: Today at 03:16:59 pm »
What should be done about those people then? They sound pretty bad, and theyre not going to vote for reforms to take society forwards.
Offline Son of Mince Pie on a Plate

Re: Atheism
« Reply #1764 on: Today at 03:17:22 pm »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 12:31:34 pm
Ha ha - I'm lost with this thread   ::)

Merry Christmas  ;D

It's one of these.

  ;D

Seriously though, it's an interesting read, but am I hell as like getting involved.  ;D
Online Kenny's Jacket. Santa's Belly. Ronaldo's Neck.

Re: Atheism
« Reply #1765 on: Today at 03:21:44 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 03:16:59 pm
What should be done about those people then? They sound pretty bad, and theyre not going to vote for reforms to take society forwards.

Crucifixion. What do you think should happen to them?
Online Machae

Re: Atheism
« Reply #1766 on: Today at 03:31:08 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:01:16 pm
Sure, the more you read the better equipped you will be to throw out bad ideas. The original poster seemed to disagree though (although I think he exempted the Holy Texts).

The main reason, of course, why people were unnecessarily illiterate for so long (and still are in some parts of the world) was the Church and the Mosque. The idea that people, even Christians, might read the Bible themselves was anathema to the Church hierarchy of course. Better it was read to them in a language they didn't understand.

Even today - I mean literally TODAY -  we see the Taliban forcibly closing down the last girls' schools in Afghanistan. How to keep women devout and subservient? Stop 'em reading.

Taliban might, but what's that got to do with the Quran? Does the Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Malaysia stop women from studying?

We need to stop lumping all Muslims, or followers of Islam are Talibans.

There's some very progressive countries, there's some very not progressive countries. Culture and religion are often intertwined but are separate
Offline RedGuy

Re: Atheism
« Reply #1767 on: Today at 03:35:02 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 03:31:08 pm
Taliban might, but what's that got to do with the Quran? Does the Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Malaysia stop women from studying?

We need to stop lumping all Muslims, or followers of Islam are Talibans.

There's some very progressive countries, there's some very not progressive countries. Culture and religion are often intertwined but are separate
That's probably true only for "Christian" countries
Offline Iska

Re: Atheism
« Reply #1768 on: Today at 03:36:42 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket. Santa's Belly. Ronaldo's Neck. on Today at 03:21:44 pm
Crucifixion. What do you think should happen to them?
Heh.  Youve got my point though, if its that important then whats to stop you from escalating?
Online Machae

Re: Atheism
« Reply #1769 on: Today at 03:41:14 pm »
Quote from: RedGuy on Today at 03:35:02 pm
That's probably true only for "Christian" countries

Not really, Africa is very different to Bangladesh, who in turn are very different to Uyghur
Online Kenny's Jacket. Santa's Belly. Ronaldo's Neck.

Re: Atheism
« Reply #1770 on: Today at 03:44:03 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 03:36:42 pm
Heh.  Youve got my point though, if its that important then whats to stop you from escalating?

But were not discussing me, were discussing religion holding back society.
You dont seem to think these issues are holding back society, or do you?

Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Atheism
« Reply #1771 on: Today at 03:55:52 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 03:31:08 pm
Taliban might, but what's that got to do with the Quran? Does the Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Malaysia stop women from studying?

We need to stop lumping all Muslims, or followers of Islam are Talibans.

There's some very progressive countries, there's some very not progressive countries. Culture and religion are often intertwined but are separate

Read again. I'm not making the point you think I'm making.

Although on your (much wider) point I would say that religion has generally been a break on cultural progress. Some religions, or more accurately some sections of some religions, have absolutely slammed on the breaks. Others have applied them more gently. I've yet to hear about a religion that led the campaign for the decriminalisation of homosexuality, the emancipation of the Jews or women's rights (to take three of great reform movements of the past 200 years). 
Offline The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton!

Re: Atheism
« Reply #1772 on: Today at 03:56:19 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket. Santa's Belly. Ronaldo's Neck. on Today at 03:44:03 pm
But were not discussing me, were discussing religion holding back society.
You dont seem to think these issues are holding back society, or do you?



Do you think advances that are found are advances that are here to stay?

There are quite a few things that may happen now or in the future that will change the status quo one way or another.

Mankind is probably due another shift that will likely be as monumental as those that came before. War, Famine, Plague and Pestilance are all things that are immediately and very obviously just over the horizon. The West is showing signs of fragmentation and as resources, water and food diminish then the impact of global warming will become more pronounced. In such a future many things may change. I suspect that most of them won't be for the better.
Online Machae

Re: Atheism
« Reply #1773 on: Today at 03:58:13 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 03:55:52 pm
Read again. I'm not making the point you think I'm making.

Although on your (much wider) point I would say that religion has generally been a break on cultural progress. Some religions, or more accurately some sections of some religions, have absolutely slammed on the breaks. Others have applied them more gently. I've yet to hear about a religion that led the campaign for the decriminalisation of homosexuality, the emancipation of the Jews or women's rights (to take three of great reform movements of the past 200 years). 

Maybe you need to be more clearer then, because you started talking about the Quran and Bible, then included Taliban
Offline The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton!

Re: Atheism
« Reply #1774 on: Today at 03:59:45 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 03:58:13 pm
Maybe you need to be more clearer then

I grammar checked that and it said "Perhaps you should be more specific."


No charge :)
Online Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre

Re: Atheism
« Reply #1775 on: Today at 04:01:15 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 03:55:52 pm
Read again. I'm not making the point you think I'm making.

Although on your (much wider) point I would say that religion has generally been a break on cultural progress. Some religions, or more accurately some sections of some religions, have absolutely slammed on the breaks. Others have applied them more gently. I've yet to hear about a religion that led the campaign for the decriminalisation of homosexuality, the emancipation of the Jews or women's rights (to take three of great reform movements of the past 200 years). 

Satanic Temple actually does quite a lot of this.
Online Machae

Re: Atheism
« Reply #1776 on: Today at 04:01:22 pm »
Quote from: The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton! on Today at 03:59:45 pm
I grammar checked that and it said "Perhaps you should be more specific."


No charge :)

Yeah on holiday and mobile, apologies. I'll write a thesis like some posters when I return!
Offline Iska

Re: Atheism
« Reply #1777 on: Today at 04:04:08 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket. Santa's Belly. Ronaldo's Neck. on Today at 03:44:03 pm
But were not discussing me, were discussing religion holding back society.
You dont seem to think these issues are holding back society, or do you?
Sorry, I wasnt meaning to interrogate your personal views. My point was more, if these issues are so important, then by what moral code is it justified not to take action against those people? Why not censor them, criminalise them, subvert the democratic process? Im not suggesting that you personally would favour any of those things, Im wondering where do you see a source of morality that supersedes doing whatever is necessary? If you feel that strongly about them holding us all back, then why give them any respect?
Online Kenny's Jacket. Santa's Belly. Ronaldo's Neck.

Re: Atheism
« Reply #1778 on: Today at 04:06:48 pm »
Quote from: The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton! on Today at 03:56:19 pm
Do you think advances that are found are advances that are here to stay?

There are quite a few things that may happen now or in the future that will change the status quo one way or another.

Mankind is probably due another shift that will likely be as monumental as those that came before. War, Famine, Plague and Pestilance are all things that are immediately and very obviously just over the horizon. The West is showing signs of fragmentation and as resources, water and food diminish then the impact of global warming will become more pronounced. In such a future many things may change. I suspect that most of them won't be for the better.

how does that tie in with abortion and gay rights?
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Atheism
« Reply #1779 on: Today at 04:07:25 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 03:58:13 pm
Maybe you need to be more clearer then, because you started talking about the Quran and Bible, then included Taliban

That's because the Koran and the Bible are the warrant that certain extremist Muslim and Christian groups have - and have had historically - to impose discrimination on groups like women, gays and Jews.

I grant you that racism and sexism and homophobia isn't the only lesson you can draw from the Holy Texts. Both books are a right old melange of ideas (often contradictory). But there's plenty in them to keep the bigoted Muslims and Christians going for a millennia or two. That much we know. Tragically. Hatred of certain despised groups isn't something these nutcrackers impose on the text. It's there, in the text. Wiser religious people, under the influence of modern secular ideas, ignore the bad stuff or try to 'explain it away'. I guess we should encourage them.
Online Machae

Re: Atheism
« Reply #1780 on: Today at 04:13:10 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 04:07:25 pm
That's because the Koran and the Bible are the warrant that certain extremist Muslim and Christian groups have - and have had historically - to impose discrimination on groups like women, gays and Jews.

I grant you that racism and sexism and homophobia isn't the only lesson you can draw from the Holy Texts. Both books are a right old melange of ideas (often contradictory). But there's plenty in them to keep the bigoted Muslims and Christians going for a millennia or two. That much we know. Tragically. Hatred of certain despised groups isn't something these nutcrackers impose on the text. It's there, in the text. Wiser religious people, under the influence of modern secular ideas, ignore the bad stuff or try to 'explain it away'. I guess we should encourage them.

So that's what you did mean originally, why say any different?

And your point was about Taliban closing down universities 'to keep women subservient' (as if it were commanded in the Quran), so my question was, if that were the case, why hasn't Dubai closed down Universities for women?

I realise from your reply, that conversation has moved on. Just wanted to clarify your original post
Offline The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton!

Re: Atheism
« Reply #1781 on: Today at 04:18:07 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket. Santa's Belly. Ronaldo's Neck. on Today at 04:06:48 pm
how does that tie in with abortion and gay rights?

Not sure what your question means in the context of what I posted?
Offline The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton!

Re: Atheism
« Reply #1782 on: Today at 04:19:12 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 04:07:25 pm
That's because the Koran and the Bible are the warrant that certain extremist Muslim and Christian groups have - and have had historically - to impose discrimination on groups like women, gays and Jews.

I grant you that racism and sexism and homophobia isn't the only lesson you can draw from the Holy Texts. Both books are a right old melange of ideas (often contradictory). But there's plenty in them to keep the bigoted Muslims and Christians going for a millennia or two. That much we know. Tragically. Hatred of certain despised groups isn't something these nutcrackers impose on the text. It's there, in the text. Wiser religious people, under the influence of modern secular ideas, ignore the bad stuff or try to 'explain it away'. I guess we should encourage them.

There is more than enough for people that want to take an opposite stance as well.

People read and see what they want to read and see.
Online Kenny's Jacket. Santa's Belly. Ronaldo's Neck.

Re: Atheism
« Reply #1783 on: Today at 04:19:21 pm »
Quote from: The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton! on Today at 04:18:07 pm
Not sure what your question means in the context of what I posted?

right back at ye mate
Offline The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton!

Re: Atheism
« Reply #1784 on: Today at 04:23:59 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket. Santa's Belly. Ronaldo's Neck. on Today at 04:19:21 pm
right back at ye mate

Well. I thought it was easy.

This was before ---> .
This is now ---> .
This is the future ---> .


You can't really guarantee anything in the future as (hopefully) that's going to be quite a long time. There are signs that Humanity is due another great unheaval from many directons.

Do you believe that the 'status quo' and 'now' is going to stay this way for the forseeable future? That seems to be a bit of a mad idea to me, to be honest.
Online Kenny's Jacket. Santa's Belly. Ronaldo's Neck.

Re: Atheism
« Reply #1785 on: Today at 04:30:47 pm »
Quote from: The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton! on Today at 04:23:59 pm
Well. I thought it was easy.

This was before ---> .
This is now ---> .
This is the future ---> .


You can't really guarantee anything in the future as (hopefully) that's going to be quite a long time. There are signs that Humanity is due another great unheaval from many directons.

Do you believe that the 'status quo' and 'now' is going to stay this way for the forseeable future? That seems to be a bit of a mad idea to me, to be honest.

No. I was discussing how many religious beliefs are a hinderance to societal progression, especially when implemented by law. 
Offline The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton!

Re: Atheism
« Reply #1786 on: Today at 04:35:41 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket. Santa's Belly. Ronaldo's Neck. on Today at 04:30:47 pm
No. I was discussing how many religious beliefs are a hinderance to societal progression, especially when implemented by law. 

Right, but is progression progression?

I personally agree that 'we' have made loads of 'progression'

But that's from 'my' viewpoint and 'my' societies viewpoint at 'this' point of time with 'these' sets of parameters (Allowing us to have our current society as it exists today)

Tomorrow that might all be different.
Online Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre

Re: Atheism
« Reply #1787 on: Today at 04:42:13 pm »
Quote from: The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton! on Today at 04:35:41 pm
Right, but is progression progression?

I personally agree that 'we' have made loads of 'progression'

But that's from 'my' viewpoint and 'my' societies viewpoint at 'this' point of time with 'these' sets of parameters (Allowing us to have our current society as it exists today)

Tomorrow that might all be different.

So what progression have we made because of religion?
Online Machae

Re: Atheism
« Reply #1788 on: Today at 04:49:45 pm »
Quote from: Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre on Today at 04:42:13 pm
So what progression have we made because of religion?

Becker baptised the Brazilians in the Liverpool squad, helped us win trophies
