I disagree, when religious beliefs creep into politicals as it has done recently in America with abortion, it halts progression

Society should not be subjected to laws that govern who they can marry, have consensual sex with, or forced into childbirth.



If you disagree with the above you are a hinderance on society.



But you agree that those laws are now, about humanity now. As Iska said - is 'progress' being made?If there is no 'right' or 'wrong' or 'good' or 'bad' and every single law and every single thought of humanity is transient and cosmically meaningless then it has no meaning outside here and now (Here and now cannot ever be found - everytime here and now is 'found' it isn't here nor now any moreIf someone pressed a button tomorrow and it instantaneouly melted 1/2 the population of the world is that bad? Would be be 'bad' in a million years? Would it be 'bad' in a trillion years? The only way that act (assuming there is no cosmic intelligence) could ever even be a 'thing' is if it was witnessed. If there is nothing or nobody then any act is lost in time and space. Is a star going nova 'bad' - what's the cosmic difference between any race getting wiped out in any way?It's all transient and subjective.Socrates:Our lives are but specks of dust falling through the fingers of time. Like sands of the hourglass, so are the days of our lives.New Testament:"Both go to the same placethey came from dust and they return to dust"David Bowie:"Ashes to ashes, funk to funky. We know Major Tom's a junkie"