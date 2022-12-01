« previous next »
Author Topic: Atheism  (Read 102661 times)

Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Atheism
« Reply #1680 on: December 1, 2022, 03:54:49 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on December  1, 2022, 03:01:08 pm
This has nothing to do with your point, but I'm totally okay with being called a heathen.
Well, I would hardy get worked up about it either. I expect I'd just roll my eyes. But, BUT, would you generally refer to yourself as a heathen? ;)
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Schmidt

Re: Atheism
« Reply #1681 on: December 1, 2022, 04:21:12 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on December  1, 2022, 03:54:49 pm
Well, I would hardy get worked up about it either. I expect I'd just roll my eyes. But, BUT, would you generally refer to yourself as a heathen? ;)

I've definitely referred to myself as a heathen before, admittedly somewhat tongue in cheek.
Offline The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton!

Re: Atheism
« Reply #1682 on: December 1, 2022, 04:37:38 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on December  1, 2022, 04:21:12 pm
I've definitely referred to myself as a heathen before, admittedly somewhat tongue in cheek.


Is this you?

Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Atheism
« Reply #1683 on: December 1, 2022, 04:46:03 pm »
Quote from: The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton! on December  1, 2022, 02:56:41 pm
Don't mention her. She sells sanctuary though.
Quote from: The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton! on December  1, 2022, 04:37:38 pm
Is this you?
Our youth seem to be from a similar period, and somewhat similar musical tastes (at the time at least). One of my best mates from back then (and now) was a big Paul Heaton / Beautiful South fan. And I saw the Cult live at least a couple of times. Music and life were more interesting and varied back then - and I don't think it is all to do with getting older. I digress.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton!

Re: Atheism
« Reply #1684 on: December 1, 2022, 04:49:15 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on December  1, 2022, 04:46:03 pm
Our youth seem to be from a similar period, and somewhat similar musical tastes (at the time at least). One of my best mates from back then (and now) was a big Paul Heaton / Beautiful South fan. And I saw the Cult live at least a couple of times. Music and life were more interesting and varied back then - and I don't think it is all to do with getting older. I digress.

Yeah modern music is mostly manufactured shite. But there are still a few decent musicians and bands about

:)

I reckon the oldies when I was a kid in the 70s were saying the same thing back then too!
Offline iamburning252 turkeys cos of avian flu

Re: Atheism
« Reply #1685 on: December 1, 2022, 04:53:43 pm »
Quote from: The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton! on December  1, 2022, 04:49:15 pm
Yeah modern music is mostly manufactured shite. But there are still a few decent musicians and bands about

:)

I reckon the oldies when I was a kid in the 70s were saying the same thing back then too!

I'm sure you mean modern pop music there big man?

There is still some fantastic stuff being produced in the prog and post hardcore scene
Offline The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton!

Re: Atheism
« Reply #1686 on: December 1, 2022, 04:56:46 pm »
Quote from: iamburning252 turkeys cos of avian flu on December  1, 2022, 04:53:43 pm
I'm sure you mean modern pop music there big man?

There is still some fantastic stuff being produced in the prog and post hardcore scene

I need to deffo look around a bit more.

Dusted my old DAB off and enjoying having a bit of music around the house :)
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Atheism
« Reply #1687 on: December 1, 2022, 04:58:36 pm »
Quote from: iamburning252 turkeys cos of avian flu on December  1, 2022, 04:53:43 pm
I'm sure you mean modern pop music there big man?

There is still some fantastic stuff being produced in the prog and post hardcore scene
Youth culture seemed more varied back then. There seemed to be a multitude of sub-cultures. But maybe it is the same now but I am too old to know/understand/observe. ;D
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Riquende

Re: Atheism
« Reply #1688 on: December 1, 2022, 05:02:22 pm »
Quote from: The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton! on December  1, 2022, 03:18:46 pm
Where do theories come from? Before they start have they got proof?

It starts with observing a phenomenon, thinking up a hypothesis about the cause, devising tests that can disprove that hypothesis and collating the results of those tests as evidence that the hypothesis is true.

Other scientists will also be trying to disprove the hypothesis (not just because they don't support it, but because the more tests that fail to disprove it, the stronger the body of evidence that it's true). When we have overwhelming evidence that the hypothesis can't be disproven, we consider it to be a theory that is generally held to be true.

At any point, someone could actually disprove a hypothesis and send us back to square one, even over something like gravity.

Individual scientists may have 'faith' that their research will bear fruit, if that's the gotcha moment you're looking for. But it's not logically reasonable to believe a hypothesis is true until there's at least some experimentation that's been done that's failed to disprove it. Thresholds may vary on that.

I know you like to post about high-concept science fiction and the reality of what scientists actually do is far more mundane and tedious. But crucially, their work actually leads us to new medicines, technologies, so on. If the majority of engineers worked from scientific research that was just assumed to be true, then we'd have a lot more planes falling out of the sky etc.
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Atheism
« Reply #1689 on: December 1, 2022, 06:50:43 pm »
Quote from: The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton! on December  1, 2022, 03:18:46 pm
You think humanity has had no cultural breakthroughs from how they acted, say, 2,000 years ago and today?

Where do theories come from? Before they start have they got proof?

Were discussing Faith lacking reason, I dont get how cultural breakthrough is connected to that statement.

Are you suggesting the theory of god will eventually be proven?
Offline The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton!

Re: Atheism
« Reply #1690 on: December 2, 2022, 09:35:39 am »
Quote from: Riquende on December  1, 2022, 05:02:22 pm
It starts with observing a phenomenon, thinking up a hypothesis about the cause, devising tests that can disprove that hypothesis and collating the results of those tests as evidence that the hypothesis is true.

Other scientists will also be trying to disprove the hypothesis (not just because they don't support it, but because the more tests that fail to disprove it, the stronger the body of evidence that it's true). When we have overwhelming evidence that the hypothesis can't be disproven, we consider it to be a theory that is generally held to be true.

At any point, someone could actually disprove a hypothesis and send us back to square one, even over something like gravity.

Individual scientists may have 'faith' that their research will bear fruit, if that's the gotcha moment you're looking for. But it's not logically reasonable to believe a hypothesis is true until there's at least some experimentation that's been done that's failed to disprove it. Thresholds may vary on that.

I know you like to post about high-concept science fiction and the reality of what scientists actually do is far more mundane and tedious. But crucially, their work actually leads us to new medicines, technologies, so on. If the majority of engineers worked from scientific research that was just assumed to be true, then we'd have a lot more planes falling out of the sky etc.

From what I've seen, the biggest advances in science come from a genius who thinks outside the box, rejects everything that went before and starts humanity on a new path
Offline Riquende

Re: Atheism
« Reply #1691 on: December 2, 2022, 10:07:08 am »
Quote from: The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton! on December  2, 2022, 09:35:39 am
From what I've seen, the biggest advances in science come from a genius who thinks outside the box, rejects everything that went before and starts humanity on a new path

Well sure, to a point. Creativity in seeing new solutions or explanations is where the hypotheses come from, and explains why we celebrate notable scientific accomplishment. The word 'Eureka' has been passed down the ages for a reason.

But it's still dependent on the rest of the scientific method to bare out what these people are coming up with, to accept it as generally true and then use it in real world applications. We don't just say "Yep, that person is right" and then think no more about it.

Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Offline McSquared

Re: Atheism
« Reply #1692 on: Yesterday at 10:51:40 pm »
This is a decent channel if you have the time

https://youtube.com/@HistoryoftheUniverse
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Atheism
« Reply #1693 on: Today at 12:13:58 am »
Quote from: The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton! on December  1, 2022, 03:18:46 pm
You think humanity has had no cultural breakthroughs from how they acted, say, 2,000 years ago and today?

Where do theories come from? Before they start have they got proof?

I think that religion held back humanities progress by a good 1000yrs at least.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Robinred

Re: Atheism
« Reply #1694 on: Today at 12:47:32 am »
Quote from: The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton! on December  2, 2022, 09:35:39 am
From what I've seen, the biggest advances in science come from a genius who thinks outside the box, rejects everything that went before and starts humanity on a new path

I urge you to seek out and read, Thomas Kuhns The structure of scientific revolutions Andy. Its a seminal work and fits in with some of the content of Riquendes posts.
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Atheism
« Reply #1695 on: Today at 02:06:50 am »
I was taught in a convent grammar school in Ireland by priests and nuns, and if that doesn't turn you into an athiest, then quite frankly nothing will, as they're a shower of bastards.
