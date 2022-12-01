Where do theories come from? Before they start have they got proof?



It starts with observing a phenomenon, thinking up aabout the cause, devising tests that can disprove that hypothesis and collating the results of those tests as evidence that the hypothesis is true.Other scientists will also be trying to disprove the hypothesis (not just because they don't support it, but because the more tests that fail to disprove it, the stronger the body of evidence that it's true). When we have overwhelming evidence that the hypothesis can't be disproven, we consider it to be a theory that is generally held to be true.At any point, someone could actually disprove a hypothesis and send us back to square one, even over something like gravity.Individual scientists may have 'faith' that their research will bear fruit, if that's the gotcha moment you're looking for. But it's not logically reasonable to believe a hypothesis is true until there's at least some experimentation that's been done that's failed to disprove it. Thresholds may vary on that.I know you like to post about high-concept science fiction and the reality of what scientists actually do is far more mundane and tedious. But crucially, their work actually leads us to new medicines, technologies, so on. If the majority of engineers worked from scientific research that was just assumed to be true, then we'd have a lot more planes falling out of the sky etc.