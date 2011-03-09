Surely the burden of proof is on the god believers.



You can go into space and see the sphere of earth. Yet this is written in the bible

After this I saw four angels standing at the four corners of the earth, holding back the four winds of the earth, that no wind might blow on earth or sea or against any tree.



We have proof that earth has no corners.



I'd take the 'four corners of the Earth' to mean 'all the Earth'It's a common phrase and probably one descended from that passage.I'm sure that in 2,000 years, scientists would likely view our current world-view as 'quaint' or a bit silly.That's the great thing about science. It marches on and reveals ever greater truths and then when a paradigm shift happens, then everything always changes.You just have to look at some of them from the past:Plato talks about forms (As a Techy I love this idea as it's actually OOP)Copernicus proves the Earth goes around the Sun and isn't the centre of the UniverseNewton on Celestial MechanicsDalton and Avogadro (and a lot of others) on the Atomic Theory of matterEinstein on the Theory of RelativityAnd many other avenues explored over many myriad subjects, but each was a world-changing view for humanity.Given the progress already made and given the exponential improvements in calculating power and things like quantum computers and CUDA then paradigm shifts are likely to be ever further reaching and potentially happening even more often than they did in the past.The world our future selves 2,000 years hence is likely to be a very different one that we consider ourselves to live in today.Einstein himself said "The whole of science is nothing more than a refinement of everyday thinking"