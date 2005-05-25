« previous next »
Topic: Atheism

Re: Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Reply #1520 on: May 11, 2019, 10:52:30 am
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on May 11, 2019, 10:35:39 am
All of them are fictional characters, so not too far wrong.

Donald Trump is a fictional character. And he can act much better than Charles Bronson ever could.
Re: Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Reply #1521 on: May 11, 2019, 04:34:03 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on May 10, 2019, 11:51:50 pm
You respect my beliefs by calling them beliefs.  You disrespect my beliefs by calling them fantasies.  Is it really that hard?

EDIT: Actually, it clearly is.  Which is why I never mentioned it at the time.


Do you believe that the Human Race evolved from a branch of the Great Apes ?
Re: Atheism
Reply #1522 on: May 11, 2019, 09:36:26 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on May 11, 2019, 04:34:03 pm

Do you believe that the Human Race evolved from a branch of the Great Apes ?

Steady on, old chap. Thats a bit disrespectful.
Re: Atheism
Reply #1523 on: May 11, 2019, 11:04:26 pm
Quote from: Corkboy on May 10, 2019, 11:25:14 pm
I respect your right to hold whatever beliefs you want. I don't have to respect the beliefs themselves. It's not my job to indulge your fantasies.


Quote from: Red Berry on May 10, 2019, 11:51:50 pm
You respect my beliefs by calling them beliefs.  You disrespect my beliefs by calling them fantasies.  Is it really that hard?

EDIT: Actually, it clearly is.  Which is why I never mentioned it at the time.


Did you actually read what he said?

He respects your right to believe what you want. He doesn't, and doesn't have to, respect your beliefs.

I don't respect your beliefs, I don't respect someone who believes in Zeus, or tree spirits, or in the god of fire from Game of Thrones. They're all fantasies. But you have every right to believe in what you want.

That also means I have every right to ridicule and belittle your beliefs, because that's exactly what you're doing to everyone else who believes in a different fantasy to you.

Mo Salah, great bloke. Lots of Muslims, excellent, kind, beautiful people (some aren't of course). Islam, ludicrous load of nonsense. Same goes for Christianity, Judaism, Hinduism, Buddhism, and all your other religious-isms.

As for praying. What's that meant to achieve? Is there anything more grandiose than praying?
Re: Atheism
Reply #1524 on: May 11, 2019, 11:10:23 pm
Quote from: JC the Messiah on May 11, 2019, 11:04:26 pm


That also means I have every right to ridicule and belittle your beliefs, because that's exactly what you're doing to everyone else who believes in a different fantasy to you.


I've never read a post by Red Berry belittling anybody else's worldview. That's an unfair accusation.
Re: Atheism
Reply #1525 on: May 12, 2019, 02:20:26 am
Quote from: vagabond on May 11, 2019, 11:10:23 pm
I've never read a post by Red Berry belittling anybody else's worldview. That's an unfair accusation.

Does he not believe in the "one true god"? That seems to be belittling everyone else's world view who follows another religion, does it not?

http://mit.irr.org/28-biblical-passages-which-explicitly-teach-there-only-one-god

Quote from: The Bible


1. Deuteronomy 4:35,39  Unto thee it was shown, that thou mightest know that the LORD he is God; there is none else beside him. (39) Know therefore this day, and consider it in thine heart, that the LORD he is God in heaven above, and upon the earth beneath: there is none else.

2. Deuteronomy 6:4  Hear, O Israel: The LORD thy God is one LORD. [Note in Mark 12:28-34 how Jesus and a Jewish scribe he encountered understood this text.]

3. Deuteronomy32:39  See now that I, even I, am he, and there is no god with me: I kill, and I make alive; I wound, and I heal: neither is there any that can deliver out of my hand.

4. 2 Samuel 7:22  Wherefore thou art great, O LORD God; for there is none like thee, neither is there any God beside thee, according to all that we have heard with our ears.

5. 1 Kings 8:60  That all the people of the earth may know that the LORD is God, and that there is none else.

6. 2 KINGS 5:15  And he returned to the man of God, he and all his company, and came, and stood before him: and he said, Behold, now I know that there is no God in all the earth, but in Israel; now therefore, I pray thee, take a blessing of thy servant.

7. 2 Kings 19:15  And Hezekiah prayed before the LORD, and said, O LORD God of Israel, which dwellest between the cherubims, thou art the God, even thou alone, of all the kingdoms of the earth; thou hast made heaven and earth.

8. 1 Chronicles 17:20  O LORD, there is none like thee, neither is there any God beside thee, according to all that we have heard with our ears.

9. Nehemiah 9:6  Thou, even thou, art LORD alone; thou has made heaven, the heaven of heavens, with all their host, the earth, and all things that are therein, the seas, and all that is therein, and thou preservest them all; and the host of heaven worshippeth thee.

10. Psalm 18:31  For who is God save the LORD? or who is a rock save our God?

11. Psalm 86:10  For thou art great, and doest wondrous things: thou art God alone.

12. Isaiah 37:16,20  O LORD of hosts, God of Israel, that dwellest between the cherubims, thou art the God, even thou alone, of all the kingdoms of the earth: thou has made heaven and earth. (20) Now therefore, O LORD our God, save us from his hand, that all the kingdoms of the earth may know that thou art the LORD, even thou only.

13. Isaiah43:10,11  Ye are my witnesses, saith the LORD, and my servant whom I have chosen: that ye may know and believe me, and understand that I am he:before me there was no God formed, neither shall there be after me. I, even I, am the LORD; and beside me there is no savior.

14. Isaiah44:6,8  Thus saith the LORD the King of Israel, and his redeemer the LORD of hosts; I am the first, and I am the last; and beside me there is no God.Fear ye not, neither be afraid; have not I told thee from that time, and have declared it? ye are even my witnesses. Is there a God beside me? yea, there is no God; I know not any.

15. Isaiah 45:21  Tell ye, and bring them near; yea, let them take counsel together: who hath declared this from ancient time: who hath told it from that time? have not I the LORD? and there is no God else beside me; a just God and a Savior; there is none beside me.

16. Isaiah 46:9  For I am God, and there is none else; I am God, and there is none like me.

17. Hosea 13:4  Yet I am the LORD thy God from the land of Egypt, and thou shalt know no god but me; for there is no savior beside me.

18. Joel 2:27  And ye shall know that I am in the midst of Israel, and that I am the LORD your God, and none else: and my people shall never be ashamed.

19. Zechariah 14:9  And the LORD shall be king over all the earth: in that day shall there be one Lord, and his name one.

20. Mark 12:29-34 And Jesus answered him, The first of all the commandments is, Hear, O Israel; The Lord our God is one Lord: And thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind, and with all thy strength: this is the first commandment. And the second is like, namely this, thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself. There is none other commandment greater than these. And the scribe said unto him, Well, Master, thou hast said the truth: for there is one God; and there is none other but he: And to love him with all the heart, and with all the understanding, and with all the soul, and with all the strength, and to love his neighbor as himself, is more than all whole burnt offerings and sacrifices. And when Jesus saw that he answered discreetly, he said unto him, Thou art not far from the kingdom of God. And no man after that durst ask him any question.

21. John 17:3  And this is life eternal, that they might know thee the only true God, and Jesus Christ, whom thou hast sent.

22. Romans 3:30  Seeing it is one God, which shall justify the circumcision by faith, and uncircumcision through faith.

23. 1 Corinthians 8:4-6  As concerning therefore the eating of those things that are offered in sacrifice unto idols, we know that an idol is nothing in the world, andthat there is none other God but one. For though there be that are called gods, whether in heaven or in earth, (as there be gods many, and lords many,) But to us there is but one God, the Father, of whom all things, and we in him; and one Lord Jesus Christ, by whom are all things, and we by him.

24. Galatians 3:20  Now a mediator is not a mediator of one, but God is one.

25. Ephesians 4:6  One God and Father of all, who is above all, and through all, and in you all.

26. 1 Timothy 1:17  Now unto the King eternal, immortal, invisible, the only wise God, be honour and glory for ever and ever. Amen.

27. 1 Timothy 2:5  For there is one God, and one mediator between God and men, the man Christ Jesus.

28. James 2:19  Thou believest that there is one God; thou doest well: the devils also believe, and tremble.
 



Re: Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Reply #1526 on: May 12, 2019, 08:45:49 am
Quote from: Red Berry on May 10, 2019, 11:12:54 pm
You describe my beliefs as "delusional" and I read that in plenty of threads outside of atheism.

Well yeah. Delusions are a subset of beliefs, specifically ones that don't have enough evidence to be rationally justified. It's only the scale of the delusion in religion's case that makes this even a question. If no religions had ever existed, and one person today sat down and wrote an entire bible and invented the Christian mythology they wouldn't be feted as finally realising the truth of the universe. They'd be sectioned (or given an HBO series).

Quote
And for the record, I pray for people in here because I fucking CARE about them.

Ah, the good old Christian Copout.

"Something bad has happened and people are suffering somehow"
"I will pray for them"
"Will you anything to tangibly assist them?"
"No, but I can pray harder. And I will consider changing my facebook picture"
Re: Atheism
Reply #1527 on: May 12, 2019, 10:06:18 am
Free will.

It's one of those expressions we've all encountered and our societies and religions sometimes take great pains to emphasise that we have choice in what we do, what direction we take.

This ability to have free will certainly seems important to Religion, a means of measurement of your adherence to the tenets of your faith and beliefs in order to be judged for our time here, simplistically, have we been good or bad.

But do we have it, does free will really exist?

Here's a thought.

I think most of us accept science, so if we accept that the Universe possibly expands and then contracts and then big bangs itself back into existence all over again and throughout what we perceive as the ages, and continues that sequence for infinity, then without even a multi-verse concept there has been, and will be, an infinite number of Earths being brought into existence and subsequentially being consumed. (Note that infinity is not simply an upper limit bound number that's just bigger than anything we can ever comprehend, it's a never ending sequence with no bound)

Thus there will have been and will again be amongst this infinite number of Universes, an Earth that is absolutely identical in every respect to this one we are in, right down to someone calling themselves The Gulleysucker who is posting on a Liverpool supporters website called RAWK, ie another me but also another you who are reading this, right down to every last detail of our personal histories, but also what we will do and what will happen to us in our future(s).

And so, on these identical Earths that occur within these infinite number of Earths within identical Universes, we will do exactly the same as what we have done before, and we will do again, and we will continue to do so for infinity.

So, where exactly does free will exist in any of this if we are doomed to repeat everything, and if we posit that free will therefore doesn't exist, what exactly does it make us, or our purpose here, or the belief that there is a Creator?

I suppose the good news is that this would enable an Earth where we win today and City only draw, and it will happen an infinite number of times.

The bad news is, there has also been an Earth where City win today.

But, what Earth, out of the infinite numbers, do we currently exist on, and profoundly perhaps, does it matter?
Re: Atheism
Reply #1528 on: May 12, 2019, 11:55:53 am
Of course it bloody matters! ;)
Re: Atheism
Reply #1529 on: May 12, 2019, 12:12:01 pm
Ignoring the last exchanges I'd just like to record the wonderful ceremony we had to celebrate my Dad's life when he died a few weeks back.

We're a family of atheists and he wanted a Humanist ceremony. It was wonderful, moving and funny. 

He had a wonderful life and lived to the grand age of 90. The crematorium was packed with his friends and family and we played his favourite music during the service. He loved jazz and his coffin came in to Take Five by Dave Brubeck.

The celebrant talked a bit about Dad and then my brother gave a great speech that captured the richness of his life and his sense of humour.

I chose a passage from The Amber Spyglass by Phillip Pullman, one of his favourite authors and the ceremony finished with Hymn to Freedom by Oscar Peterson.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Spy4eM9BW1c?fs=1" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Spy4eM9BW1c?fs=1</a>

And that's it. We miss him and it's sad that he's gone but none of us expect to see him again in another place. And that's the way it is - live your life to the full because you only get one chance. Cherish every moment you spend with friends and family. And don't accept a shite life because someone promises you a better afterlife or tries to scare you with damnation.
Re: Atheism
Reply #1530 on: May 12, 2019, 12:46:45 pm
Quote from: JC the Messiah on May 11, 2019, 11:04:26 pm
or in the god of fire from Game of Thrones.

Woah, lets not go too far. You saw what she did, right?
Re: Atheism
Reply #1531 on: May 12, 2019, 01:46:40 pm
Quote from: The Gulleysucker on May 12, 2019, 10:06:18 am
Free will.

It's one of those expressions we've all encountered and our societies and religions sometimes take great pains to emphasise that we have choice in what we do, what direction we take.

This ability to have free will certainly seems important to Religion, a means of measurement of your adherence to the tenets of your faith and beliefs in order to be judged for our time here, simplistically, have we been good or bad.

But do we have it, does free will really exist?

Here's a thought.

I think most of us accept science, so if we accept that the Universe possibly expands and then contracts and then big bangs itself back into existence all over again and throughout what we perceive as the ages, and continues that sequence for infinity, then without even a multi-verse concept there has been, and will be, an infinite number of Earths being brought into existence and subsequentially being consumed. (Note that infinity is not simply an upper limit bound number that's just bigger than anything we can ever comprehend, it's a never ending sequence with no bound)

Thus there will have been and will again be amongst this infinite number of Universes, an Earth that is absolutely identical in every respect to this one we are in, right down to someone calling themselves The Gulleysucker who is posting on a Liverpool supporters website called RAWK, ie another me but also another you who are reading this, right down to every last detail of our personal histories, but also what we will do and what will happen to us in our future(s).

And so, on these identical Earths that occur within these infinite number of Earths within identical Universes, we will do exactly the same as what we have done before, and we will do again, and we will continue to do so for infinity.

So, where exactly does free will exist in any of this if we are doomed to repeat everything, and if we posit that free will therefore doesn't exist, what exactly does it make us, or our purpose here, or the belief that there is a Creator?

I suppose the good news is that this would enable an Earth where we win today and City only draw, and it will happen an infinite number of times.

The bad news is, there has also been an Earth where City win today.

But, what Earth, out of the infinite numbers, do we currently exist on, and profoundly perhaps, does it matter?


I am not sure it matters to the discussion of free will whether there are an infinite many repetitions of these exact circumstances. Suppose that there was only one ever big bang and only one iteration of the universe, I would think that the discussion of whether we have free will would be just as urgent in this scenario as in the scenario that there are infinite many repetitions of the universe.

What makes us doubt free will? Mostly it is because we think that the physical world has a form of causal closure. All physical events have physical causes. My reaching for my glass to drink some water is caused by the neural activity in my brain sending signals to my muscles in my arms etc. Similarly, my drafting of this next line of this post is caused by more neural activity. But all such events are caused by previous physical events, and back it goes to the beginning of time. There is no room in this picture of magical mental causes. If my reaching for my glass is caused entirely by the chemistry of my brain then I already have a complete explanation for it. Adding in an extra element of 'desire' or 'will' would overdetermine the effect.

Now of course it is difficult for any of us to live this way. To force ourselves into the uncomfortable position of being spectators in our lives, knowing that everything is caused by previous physical events and our mental lives--all of our wanting and willing and meaning---amount to epiphenomenal noise.

The problem of free will is not a problem because circumstances may be repeated, it is a problem because the physical world is causally closed, it has no gaps that can be filled by mental events.
Re: Atheism
Reply #1532 on: May 12, 2019, 11:58:58 pm
Quote from: Alan_X on May 12, 2019, 12:12:01 pm
Ignoring the last exchanges I'd just like to record the wonderful ceremony we had to celebrate my Dad's life when he died a few weeks back.

We're a family of atheists and he wanted a Humanist ceremony. It was wonderful, moving and funny. 

He had a wonderful life and lived to the grand age of 90. The crematorium was packed with his friends and family and we played his favourite music during the service. He loved jazz and his coffin came in to Take Five by Dave Brubeck.

The celebrant talked a bit about Dad and then my brother gave a great speech that captured the richness of his life and his sense of humour.

I chose a passage from The Amber Spyglass by Phillip Pullman, one of his favourite authors and the ceremony finished with Hymn to Freedom by Oscar Peterson.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Spy4eM9BW1c?fs=1" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Spy4eM9BW1c?fs=1</a>

And that's it. We miss him and it's sad that he's gone but none of us expect to see him again in another place. And that's the way it is - live your life to the full because you only get one chance. Cherish every moment you spend with friends and family. And don't accept a shite life because someone promises you a better afterlife or tries to scare you with damnation.

Sorry for your loss. I do a bit of work with humanists UK. Theyre a good bunch. Its a decent, principled  philosophy.
Re: Atheism
Reply #1533 on: May 13, 2019, 12:02:25 am
Ive always found the Christian obsession with free will peculiar as they also tout an all-powerful, all-knowing god. If God is omniscient then he knows every decision that youll make from birth to death. Ergo, predestination rather than free will. His great test for us has a predetermined outcome that he has known from the dawn of creation.

Care to field that one, Red?
Re: Atheism
Reply #1534 on: May 13, 2019, 12:07:34 am
Quote from: thejbs on May 13, 2019, 12:02:25 am
Ive always found the Christian obsession with free will peculiar as they also tout an all-powerful, all-knowing god. If God is omniscient then he knows every decision that youll make from birth to death. Ergo, predestination rather than free will. His great test for us has a predetermined outcome that he has known from the dawn of creation.

Care to field that one, Red?

Especially as not being a Christian in a "Christian" country wasn't an option.
Re: Atheism
Reply #1535 on: May 14, 2019, 12:58:49 am
Quote from: Alan_X on May 12, 2019, 12:12:01 pm
Ignoring the last exchanges I'd just like to record the wonderful ceremony we had to celebrate my Dad's life when he died a few weeks back.

Sounds great.

His traits will live on through his progeny.  You probably did him proud.

When my mother-in-law died, some people comforted my wife with the idea that Mum was now reunited with her husband.  Only to be reminded that his first wife had predeceased him.
Re: Atheism
Reply #1536 on: May 14, 2019, 03:59:16 pm
Free will is a fascinating discussion. I have accepted the logical conclusion that there is no such thing as free will, but at the same time I instinctively cannot believe it. The moment that I stop actively thinking about the rational arguments for the lack of free will I go back to acting exactly as if free will exists.

Is enlightenment the permanent realisation and acceptance of the lack of free will?
Re: Atheism
Reply #1537 on: May 15, 2019, 02:17:05 am
Quote from: Alan_X on May 12, 2019, 12:12:01 pm
Ignoring the last exchanges I'd just like to record the wonderful ceremony we had to celebrate my Dad's life when he died a few weeks back.

We're a family of atheists and he wanted a Humanist ceremony. It was wonderful, moving and funny. 

He had a wonderful life and lived to the grand age of 90. The crematorium was packed with his friends and family and we played his favourite music during the service. He loved jazz and his coffin came in to Take Five by Dave Brubeck.

The celebrant talked a bit about Dad and then my brother gave a great speech that captured the richness of his life and his sense of humour.

I chose a passage from The Amber Spyglass by Phillip Pullman, one of his favourite authors and the ceremony finished with Hymn to Freedom by Oscar Peterson.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Spy4eM9BW1c?fs=1" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Spy4eM9BW1c?fs=1</a>

And that's it. We miss him and it's sad that he's gone but none of us expect to see him again in another place. And that's the way it is - live your life to the full because you only get one chance. Cherish every moment you spend with friends and family. And don't accept a shite life because someone promises you a better afterlife or tries to scare you with damnation.


That's a great song for a send off. I've always thought Oscar Peterson's Hymn to Freedom should be Canada's national anthem. One of my faves. Your old man had great taste.
Re: Atheism
Reply #1538 on: May 22, 2019, 11:59:22 am
Misinformation and Facts about Secularism and Religion

Unfortunately, in his recent post, "Do we need religion to be ethical?" Thomas Plante, Ph.D., makes statements that perpetuate common misinformation with regard to religion and secularism. While I doubt that Plante intended the comments to be disparaging toward secular individuals, they most certainly are. In fact, considering that the statements come from an educated man and not some uniformed member of the general public, they are especially troubling.

Plante casually claims that religious people are "better citizens" and "behave better." And without citing any sources, he tells us: "Research has consistently found that religious people are less likely to engage in criminal behavior, marital infidelity, alcoholism, unprotected sexual activity. . ."

In other words, according to Plante, if you're not religious you might be a good person, but on average you are more likely to have these undesirable characteristics. This is a bold assertion that, of course, immediately puts secular individuals on the defensive. (Just imagine if the same claims were made against any other minority group.) It is precisely claims like these that lead to many Americans having an unfavorable view of atheists and other nonbelievers.

Fortunately for atheists, agnostics, and secular humanists, there is no factual basis for Plante's claim that "research has consistently found" secular individuals to be more prone to such antisocial behavior. Consider, for example, a March 2009 academic article in Sociology Compass that extensively researched the subjects raised by Plante. The article, by Phil Zuckerman of Pitzer College, is entitled "Atheism, Secularity, and Well-Being: How the Findings of Social Science Counter Negative Stereotypes and Assumptions" and, unlike Plante's article, it cites detailed studies of the areas in question.

Zuckerman analyzed a wide array of data comparing religious nations to less religious nations and also, interestingly, religious states within the United States (i.e. "Bible-belt" states) to less religious states. While I encourage readers to examine the article directly through the link above, here are just a few of the highlights:

Criminal Behavior:
Citing four different studies, Zuckerman states: "Murder rates are actually lower in more secular nations and higher in more religious nations where belief in God is widespread." He also states: "Of the top 50 safest cities in the world, nearly all are in relatively non-religious countries."

Within the United States, we see the same pattern. Citing census data, he writes: "And within America, the states with the highest murder rates tend to be the highly religious, such as Louisiana and Alabama, but the states with the lowest murder rates tend to be the among the least religious in the country, such as Vermont and Oregon."

And these findings are not limited to murder rates, as rates of all violent crime tend to be higher in "religious" states. Zuckerman also points out that atheists are very much under-represented in the American prison population (only 0.2%).

Marriage and Family:
Zuckerman cites a 1999 Barna study that finds that atheists and agnostics actually have lower divorce rates than religious Americans.

He also cites another study, in Canada, that found conservative Christian women experienced higher rates of domestic violence than non-affiliated women.

Unprotected Sex:
As for Plante's claim that studies have "consistently " found that religious people are less likely to engage in unprotected sex, that claim is directly refuted by a 2009 study that found the reverse - teens who make religion-inspired "virginity pledges" are not only just as likely as their non-pledging peers to engage in premarital sex, but more likely to engage in unprotected sex.

Other Findings of Interest:

Happiness: The most secular nations in the world report the highest levels of happiness among their population.

Altruism: Secular nations such as those in Scandinavia donate the most money and supportive aid, per capita, to poorer nations. Zuckerman also reports that two studies show that, during the Holocaust, "the more secular people were, the more likely they were to rescue and help persecuted Jews."

Outlooks and Values: Zuckerman, citing numerous studies, shows that atheists and agnostics, when compared to religious people, are actually less likely to be nationalistic, racist, anti-Semitic, dogmatic, ethnocentric, and authoritarian. Secularism also correlates to higher education levels. Atheists and other secular people are also much more likely to support women's rights and gender equality, as well as gay and lesbian rights. Religious individuals are more likely to support government use of torture.

Of course, studies can be cherry-picked to present religiosity in a better light than above, and the point of this article is not to prove the moral superiority of secularism. Nevertheless, whatever Plante wishes to cite, it is impossible to claim that studies "consistently" support his claims of positive social outcomes correlating to religion. To the contrary, the weight of most data seems to indicate that religiosity is a poor indicator of social health or personal virtue.

To Plante's credit, he acknowledges that religion is not necessary for ethical behavior. Still, the thrust of his message attempts to make a case for religion (and implicitly critical of secularism) that simply isn't supported by facts. Most secular individuals would not argue with him when he asserts that religion might help some to be good, and even when he argues that religious institutions can sometimes help toward that end, but such claims do nothing to justify the perpetuation of plain falsehoods regarding atheists, agnostics, and secular humanists, falsehoods that in turn perpetuate prejudice against them.
Re: Atheism
Reply #1539 on: Yesterday at 07:08:09 pm
Recent census data shows that Christians in England and Wales now make up less than 50% of the population. Incredible progress. While this data is generally being used as a stick against immigrants by the right, it is more down to the rapid increase in non-belief.

If anything, Id argue that the immigrants from Africa, Caribbean and the likes of Poland are slowing the decline of Christianity.
Re: Atheism
Reply #1540 on: Yesterday at 07:51:38 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 07:08:09 pm
Recent census data shows that Christians in England and Wales now make up less than 50% of the population. Incredible progress. While this data is generally being used as a stick against immigrants by the right, it is more down to the rapid increase in non-belief.

If anything, Id argue that the immigrants from Africa, Caribbean and the likes of Poland are slowing the decline of Christianity.

Good point.

Hopefully the children and grandchildren of the more recent immigrants to Britain will 'catch on' and realise why the UK, despite everything, is a great place to live. It doesn't need God.  A lot of good stuff follows from that.
Re: Atheism
Reply #1541 on: Yesterday at 08:27:28 pm
I would imagine that a good few of those that filled in a religion are non-adherent. Was talking to a mate about this today. He filled in Catholic on the census but doesnt believe in God or go to church. He just sees himself as culturally Catholic.
Re: Atheism
Reply #1542 on: Yesterday at 10:32:46 pm
It's possibly worth mentioning that atheism provides zero answers to anything.

We don't know and can never know.

This might be a computer simulation or not even real for other people. Until we can define reality and be sure that reality is constant and everywhere and everywhen then nothing is known or knowable either way.
Re: Atheism
Reply #1543 on: Yesterday at 11:20:29 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 10:32:46 pm
It's possibly worth mentioning that atheism provides zero answers to anything.

We don't know and can never know.

This might be a computer simulation or not even real for other people. Until we can define reality and be sure that reality is constant and everywhere and everywhen then nothing is known or knowable either way.

We haven't done this for ages. Atheism provides plenty of answers. And most importantly, it allows us to look beyond the simplistic answer to everything that religion provides. With religious belief all the difficult questions can be answered with the simple answer: God. As an atheist, the response to the difficult questions is: I don't know but I'm going to try and find out.
Re: Atheism
Reply #1544 on: Yesterday at 11:28:42 pm
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 11:20:29 pm
We haven't done this for ages. Atheism provides plenty of answers. And most importantly, it allows us to look beyond the simplistic answer to everything that religion provides. With religious belief all the difficult questions can be answered with the simple answer: God. As an atheist, the response to the difficult questions is: I don't know but I'm going to try and find out.

Hear hear. Progress is being made, as todays news confirms. But god its slow😜
Re: Atheism
Reply #1545 on: Today at 05:57:54 am
Funny that the fantasy of jesus came about because son of god, sounds like sun of god, where the sun rises after the winter solstice on the 25th december 😂
