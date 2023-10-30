« previous next »
ScottScott

October 30, 2023, 01:14:42 pm
Quote from: leinad on October 30, 2023, 10:31:53 am
France and the Netherlands have major hooligan problems, feels like every week something happens with their fans.

Massive issues but not much is really said about it other than the odd piece here and there

Mad how English fans still have this reputation in this country and abroad and yet it's more and more the 'home' fans who cause the trouble during Euro aways and as we've seen with the likes of Roma they cause trouble when they go away too

Still seen as a scalp to get an English fan all across the continent
Boston Bosox

Yesterday at 08:09:50 pm
PSG Behind Early


Scrub that


1-1
Boston Bosox

Yesterday at 08:17:52 pm
2-1 PSG
Boston Bosox

Yesterday at 09:41:58 pm
3-1 PSG
smicer07

Today at 09:07:50 pm
Crap VAR decision in Nice-Monaco. Dante sent off for a follow through. Ridiculous.
