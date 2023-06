PSG ended up winning the title by only a point in the end. Such a frustrating league, it really isn’t far away from being decent in theory but PSG just suck the life out of it.



Always found it a shit league to watch with the general style of play. Bayern spoil the Bundesliga even more but it's still good to watch otherwise.PSG just don't give a shit in the league and know they'll probably win it anyway. They've been dross all season and still win it with games to spare.A bit like Germany as well the other big clubs in France aren't as competitive as they should be. Marseille and Lyon rarely challenge these days and you've got Bordeaux in the 2nd division. Lille (twice), Montpellier and Monaco are the other clubs to win it since 2010.