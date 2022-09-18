« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 24 25 26 27 28 [29]   Go Down

Author Topic: Ligue 1  (Read 95531 times)

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,567
Re: Ligue 1
« Reply #1120 on: September 18, 2022, 04:54:10 pm »
Fastest red card in history.  ;D
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,410
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ligue 1
« Reply #1121 on: September 19, 2022, 08:08:57 pm »
Quote from: oojason on September 18, 2022, 04:31:58 pm
'Jean-Clair Todibo (Nice) - straight red card after 9 seconds vs. Angers' - https://streamja.com/wprmq & https://streamin.me/v/1af81289
did this get var reviewed. that is very fast red card but it very borderline for dogso
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,277
Re: Ligue 1
« Reply #1122 on: September 19, 2022, 09:09:54 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on September 19, 2022, 08:08:57 pm
did this get var reviewed. that is very fast red card but it very borderline for dogso
Didn't they get the memo from Mike Riley and Howard Webbs buffoons that a red card that early "ruins the game as a spectacle"?
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,410
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ligue 1
« Reply #1123 on: September 19, 2022, 10:39:47 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on September 19, 2022, 09:09:54 pm
Didn't they get the memo from Mike Riley and Howard Webbs buffoons that a red card that early "ruins the game as a spectacle"?
I think if should be a red in the first minute it should be a red but that looks a little too far away from the goal to be DOGSO
Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,507
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Ligue 1
« Reply #1124 on: October 2, 2022, 03:53:18 pm »

'Shocking scenes in France. The Ligue 1 match between Toulouse and Montpellier has been momentarily halted, reportedly due to the release of tear gas on the pitch.'

https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1576579978975739904


Game has now resumed...

Toulouse vs Montpellier streams: https://redditsoccerstreams.app/detail-match/toulouse-vs-montpellier/948977 - or live on BT Sport 3 in the UK.
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,644
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Ligue 1
« Reply #1125 on: October 8, 2022, 08:42:00 pm »
Ramos sent off shocker!
Logged
AHA!

Offline jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,938
  • JFT97
Re: Ligue 1
« Reply #1126 on: October 10, 2022, 01:49:43 pm »
Expect Braga to be their new feeder club for young Portuguese talent.

Quote
PSG owners take 21.67% stake in Braga

Simon Stone - BBC Sport

PSG owners Qatar Sports Investment are to take a 21.67% stake in Portuguese club SC Braga.

Despite lacking the support base of Portugals big three Sporting, Benfica and Porto, Braga has established itself as a leading club and has only finished outside the top five once in 14 seasons.

In that period Braga has also won the Portuguese Cup twice and reached the Europa League final.

Whilst the move is bound to attract criticism from opponents of what are dubbed state clubs, QSI believe this is an investment opportunity.

In particular, they are looking at a pending change in the system for selling TV rights to the Portuguese league.

Those rights are currently negotiated individually by the clubs but by 2027 at the latest, the system must be centralised, which should mean Braga receive a larger share.

Braga president Antonio Salvador said: The extraordinary experience of Qatar Sports Investments  with its global expertise, acumen and a track record of amazing results across sport and business  will bring enormous value and help us deliver on our ambitious plans. It is a great day for our club, our fans and our city.
« Last Edit: October 10, 2022, 01:51:46 pm by jonnypb »
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,026
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ligue 1
« Reply #1127 on: Yesterday at 08:59:09 pm »
Quote from: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/63222542
Kylian Mbappe: France forward feels 'betrayed' by PSG and wants to leave - Julien Laurens

Kylian Mbappe feels "betrayed" by Paris St-Germain and wants to leave the club in January, says French football expert Julien Laurens.

The France forward signed a new three-year deal in May but now feels he made a "mistake".
:lmao

Maybe he can ring up Harry Kane's brother to get some advice on how to get out of a contract.
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,498
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ligue 1
« Reply #1128 on: Yesterday at 09:07:18 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on October 10, 2022, 01:49:43 pm
Expect Braga to be their new feeder club for young Portuguese talent.

Expecting them and the other sportswashers to eventually own stakes in half of the smaller clubs in Europe,oh fun.
Logged

Online grenny158

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 80
  • Be kind.
Re: Ligue 1
« Reply #1129 on: Today at 07:52:25 am »
Regarding the Kylian Mbappe 'comedy in progress', aside from him being a knob of epic proportion, I am struck by the following thought:

In the Summer, Madrid were odds on to sign him on a free transfer - then, apparently out of the blue, he signs a new 3 year contract with PSG that entitled him to up his game, not on the field of play but rather as chief prima donna of world football.

Now, a few months later, he is unhappy because 'promises were broken' and Neymar (amongst other cretinous demands of his, probably) was not put out to pasture as PSG 'promised' he would be.

I call bullshit. I think that PSG said in the summer that he can leave for Madrid, but not for free. Not after paying him a kings ransom for a number of years, but also after paying a world record fee for him (for a teenager) at the time. Why would they just agree that he can call the shots and piss off to Spain, and they get nothing in return? So, instead, they reach the following agreement - Sign a new 3 year contract, then we will create a 'scandal' of sorts just before the World Cup and the January transfer window where they say he is now leaving, but this time they can ask for a world record fee for him and recoup their costs.

So, Mbappe will, in all likelihood, be plying his trade in Madrid come the end of January 2023. If not Madrid, then Oilscum City. If not them, the the Saudi barcodes. Can't think of any other team that could possibly afford to buy the dumbass.

Just glad that we can't afford him - not that I think Klopp would tolerate having someone so goddamn egotistical, and someone who is clearly all about himself and could not give two shits about the concept of team, in his side anyway.

Mbappe represents all that is bad about the greed and avarice in the game today. Couldn't care how talented a player he is .. he is an asshole, pure and simple. Wouldn't want him anywhere near Liverpool FC.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,538
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Ligue 1
« Reply #1130 on: Today at 07:56:58 am »
Klopp would take him all day long if we could afford it.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online lfcred1976

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 232
Re: Ligue 1
« Reply #1131 on: Today at 08:02:17 am »
Quote from: grenny158 on Today at 07:52:25 am
Mbappe represents all that is bad about the greed and avarice in the game today. Couldn't care how talented a player he is .. he is an asshole, pure and simple. Wouldn't want him anywhere near Liverpool FC.

All footballers are greedy. Look at Salah. Holding out for 300k+ a week. But it wasnt about the money why he wouldnt sign a new contract, honest. And if you wouldnt want him anywhere near us when he is in the top 3 strikers of world football then Id question your football knowledge.

Not that wed ever buy with with our corner shops owners.
Logged

Online grenny158

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 80
  • Be kind.
Re: Ligue 1
« Reply #1132 on: Today at 08:12:37 am »
Quote from: lfcred1976 on Today at 08:02:17 am
All footballers are greedy. Look at Salah. Holding out for 300k+ a week. But it wasnt about the money why he wouldnt sign a new contract, honest. And if you wouldnt want him anywhere near us when he is in the top 3 strikers of world football then Id question your football knowledge.

Not that wed ever buy with with our corner shops owners.

Mbappe wants a lot more then just money. He wants to be involved in the running of the club, in the decisions the club takes, in who he plays with etc etc etc. Do you really think he won't want the same at the next club he joins, and would you want that kind of individual playing in a team that is all about teamwork? I couldn't care about him being one of the top 3 strikers in the game today .. with the 200m - 250m+ it will cost to sign him, plus the weekly salary he will demand, we could completely overhaul our midfield and bring in another attacker and probably an additional defender. With all due respect, if you do not get what I am saying here, then it is YOU whose football knowledge requires questioning .. most certainly about Liverpool FC and what our immediate requirements are in terms of our squad.
Logged

Online grenny158

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 80
  • Be kind.
Re: Ligue 1
« Reply #1133 on: Today at 08:33:00 am »
As a matter of interest, what would people choose between:

Signing all of: Barella / De Jong / Sesko / Musiala / Gvardiol (or your choice of 5 players you would like to see us sign)

OR

Mbappe?

Which of those two 'deals' would have the greater impact on our team?
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,257
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ligue 1
« Reply #1134 on: Today at 08:34:35 am »
Quote from: grenny158 on Today at 08:33:00 am
As a matter of interest, what would people choose between:

Signing all of: Barella / De Jong / Sesko / Musiala / Gvardiol (or your choice of 5 players you would like to see us sign)

OR

Mbappe?

Which of those two 'deals' would have the greater impact on our team?


If anybody says Mbappe theyre a certified lunatic.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 24 25 26 27 28 [29]   Go Up
« previous next »
 