Regarding the Kylian Mbappe 'comedy in progress', aside from him being a knob of epic proportion, I am struck by the following thought:



In the Summer, Madrid were odds on to sign him on a free transfer - then, apparently out of the blue, he signs a new 3 year contract with PSG that entitled him to up his game, not on the field of play but rather as chief prima donna of world football.



Now, a few months later, he is unhappy because 'promises were broken' and Neymar (amongst other cretinous demands of his, probably) was not put out to pasture as PSG 'promised' he would be.



I call bullshit. I think that PSG said in the summer that he can leave for Madrid, but not for free. Not after paying him a kings ransom for a number of years, but also after paying a world record fee for him (for a teenager) at the time. Why would they just agree that he can call the shots and piss off to Spain, and they get nothing in return? So, instead, they reach the following agreement - Sign a new 3 year contract, then we will create a 'scandal' of sorts just before the World Cup and the January transfer window where they say he is now leaving, but this time they can ask for a world record fee for him and recoup their costs.



So, Mbappe will, in all likelihood, be plying his trade in Madrid come the end of January 2023. If not Madrid, then Oilscum City. If not them, the the Saudi barcodes. Can't think of any other team that could possibly afford to buy the dumbass.



Just glad that we can't afford him - not that I think Klopp would tolerate having someone so goddamn egotistical, and someone who is clearly all about himself and could not give two shits about the concept of team, in his side anyway.



Mbappe represents all that is bad about the greed and avarice in the game today. Couldn't care how talented a player he is .. he is an asshole, pure and simple. Wouldn't want him anywhere near Liverpool FC.