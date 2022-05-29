Now that Mbappe's signed the contract extension he's lost his bargaining power. He'll just have to suck up being coached by Galtier whilst being the highest paid footballer in the world. Poor thing.



It should be like that but it depends I suppose on what clauses he has in there and his power to exercise them legally should he want to push in that way.Hes certainly not been quiet on Leonardo and Pochettino, its a poorly kept secret that him signing a new deal was partially contingent on them being removed.Galtier to PSG is like Rafa to Real Madrid. Makes sense because the manager is highly competent, has a defined style and knows how to coach it into players in a small timeframe so as to be effective quickly. Like Rafa though, Galtier is maybe not the glittering or glamorous name the galaxie détoiles will want or expect and may struggle for legitimacy in the eyes of players like Mbappe and Messi. Galtier offers defensively solid, quick, crisp counter-attacking sides that rely on rapid vertical transitions having allowed the opposition to press them deep to create space behind an advanced opposition that is now badly positioned. This is not the way most top sides play, its certainly not what PSG are used to domestically.He has a job on his hands to convince the top players there to submit to his ways. Neymar and some of the midfield suddenly stick out like sore thumbs.