'The club's ultras, annoyed by the club's Champions League exit to Real Madrid, started to leave the stadium 15 minutes before the final whistle rather than celebrate with the players. The ground was empty 10 minutes after full-time and the players did not do a lap of honour afterwards.'



PSG have now won eight of the past 10 Ligue 1 titles, with this latest triumph taking them level with St-Etienne for most wins in the professional era.



While the champions league exit was the trigger point for fans booing and appearing to be disillusioned with this group of players, i wouldn't read anymore into it as regards 'not being happy' despite their sports washing cheating success domestically - they still celebrated and i imagine there is plenty of bravado in the fanbase about drawing level with St-Etienne on leagues (10 each). They're only pissed off because they went out of the CL with a team full of stars that bottled it yet again with a number of their most prestigious players walking around the pitch as tho running was beneath them. So if anything they're pissed off with the lack of success.



If there's enough sports washing states out there eventually you'll see all of the major leagues where buying a club outright is an option (eg Bundesliga doesn't allow for that) becoming nothing but a playground for cheaters across europe, diluting leagues and european competitions into 'trophy wives' of the rich.