« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 21 22 23 24 25 [26]   Go Down

Author Topic: Ligue 1  (Read 78626 times)

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,954
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ligue 1
« Reply #1000 on: February 20, 2022, 09:20:09 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on February 20, 2022, 09:14:33 am
That turn and acceleration by Mbappe where he took it inside then rounded the defender before the red card decision was just unbelievable.

Always good to see PSG lose though.

Of course, they had a poor season last year by their standards, but why does there seem to be a cloud looming over Pochs tenure? I dont pay enough attention to them to know. Theyre 12 or 13 points clear in the league - which they did not win last year - and have been acceptably good in Europe, including holding a first leg advantage over one of the hardest draws in the knockout stages.

Is it player discord? Is it because Messi looks merely human? Are they not playing with enough swagger or dispatching the teams in their league easily enough?

Isn't a lot of it coming from Pochettino's side of things? From what I've read, he hasn't really settled there and he's not happy that he can't implement his philosophy on the team(or any sort of philosophy), because who the fuck is going to get all of Neymar, Messi and Mbappe to follow any sort of instruction? Don't think he has any say in transfers either.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,399
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Ligue 1
« Reply #1001 on: March 5, 2022, 11:49:02 pm »

Well in Nice earlier tonight...

Nice [1] - 0 PSG; Andy Delort 88' - https://streamwo.com/v/8m5sp5q4

'Neymar gets frustrated at Gouiri showboating' (pot and kettle) - https://v.redd.it/3bpjc2jc3nl81


Still 13 points off PSG though, unfortunately - www.flashscore.co.uk/football/france/ligue-1
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,469
Re: Ligue 1
« Reply #1002 on: Yesterday at 02:57:58 pm »
Neymar and Donnarumma squared up to each other in the dressing room after PSG's UCL exit.
The forward criticised the keeper for Real Madrid's equaliser, before Gigi pointed out that Neymar had conceded possession ahead of Madrid's second

Full story: https://es.pn/369shQA
Logged

Offline Broad Spectrum

  • Antibiotic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,487
Re: Ligue 1
« Reply #1003 on: Yesterday at 03:35:24 pm »
Hardly surprising from a gang of mercenaries. Absolute embarrassment of a club, genuinely hate them.
Logged

Offline palimpsest

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 464
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ligue 1
« Reply #1004 on: Yesterday at 10:16:51 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 02:57:58 pm
Neymar and Donnarumma squared up to each other in the dressing room after PSG's UCL exit.
The forward criticised the keeper for Real Madrid's equaliser, before Gigi pointed out that Neymar had conceded possession ahead of Madrid's second

Full story: https://es.pn/369shQA

I think this has been debunked as fake news. Neymar posted screenshots of their WhatsApp exchange after the game.
Logged
We had dreams and songs to sing...

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,469
Re: Ligue 1
« Reply #1005 on: Today at 01:23:18 am »
Quote from: palimpsest on Yesterday at 10:16:51 pm
I think this has been debunked as fake news. Neymar posted screenshots of their WhatsApp exchange after the game.

interesting. surprised that ESPN went with it?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 21 22 23 24 25 [26]   Go Up
« previous next »
 