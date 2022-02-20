That turn and acceleration by Mbappe where he took it inside then rounded the defender before the red card decision was just unbelievable.



Always good to see PSG lose though.



Of course, they had a poor season last year by their standards, but why does there seem to be a cloud looming over Pochs tenure? I dont pay enough attention to them to know. Theyre 12 or 13 points clear in the league - which they did not win last year - and have been acceptably good in Europe, including holding a first leg advantage over one of the hardest draws in the knockout stages.



Is it player discord? Is it because Messi looks merely human? Are they not playing with enough swagger or dispatching the teams in their league easily enough?



Isn't a lot of it coming from Pochettino's side of things? From what I've read, he hasn't really settled there and he's not happy that he can't implement his philosophy on the team(or any sort of philosophy), because who the fuck is going to get all of Neymar, Messi and Mbappe to follow any sort of instruction? Don't think he has any say in transfers either.