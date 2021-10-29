I think Messi is also frustrated to be there considering that Laporta and Xavi are now either there or set to be at Barcelona. From his dismal return so far in the French league I get the vibe he's just counting the days until he's a free agent again so he can go and finish his career until he's 40 at Barca. In fact, it wouldn't surprise me if he has a Barca clause in his contract to walk on a free next summer if he ain't enjoying himself. He might even play for relative peanuts for Barca if he really hates life in Paris.



Fundamentally, no matter how much money the guy has made and how extraordinary good he can be, if he doesn't think it's fun to play football, the commitment becomes questionable really fast.