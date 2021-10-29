« previous next »
« Reply #960 on: October 29, 2021, 09:45:48 pm »
I think Messi is also frustrated to be there considering that Laporta and Xavi are now either there or set to be at Barcelona. From his dismal return so far in the French league I get the vibe he's just counting the days until he's a free agent again so he can go and finish his career until he's 40 at Barca. In fact, it wouldn't surprise me if he has a Barca clause in his contract to walk on a free next summer if he ain't enjoying himself. He might even play for relative peanuts for Barca if he really hates life in Paris.

Fundamentally, no matter how much money the guy has made and how extraordinary good he can be, if he doesn't think it's fun to play football, the commitment becomes questionable really fast.
« Reply #961 on: October 30, 2021, 04:30:24 am »
And after all that theyre now already 10 points clear.  Just a waste of time.
« Reply #962 on: October 31, 2021, 05:25:27 pm »
The sack for Niko Kovac is loading in 3, 2, 1...
« Reply #963 on: November 21, 2021, 07:59:49 pm »
Payet  just hit with a bottle by the lyon fans behind the goal when taking a corner. All players been taken off the pitch
« Reply #964 on: November 21, 2021, 09:14:01 pm »
.
Payet was smacked in the side of the head with a full water bottle on 5' (apparently thrown by a Lyon fan - where other Lyon fans turned him in to the police):-

https://streamwo.com/8Jh4Bcb & www.gsoccer.xyz/p/soccer-ra.html


BBC article: www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/59369388 (the match was a 7.45pm kick off, UK time)

At 9.05pm... https://twitter.com/OL/status/1462527715123384324 - "The match will resume."

9.15pm... the game is planned soon to restart... Lyon are out on the pitch warming up - though Marseille are not out on the pitch as yet...


Stream: https://techoreels.com/45217/s2/?sport=soccer


Marseille players haven't come back out on the pitch - which is fully understandable. A bit of a farce as at of 9.30pm nobody knows what is going on as to whether the game is going ahead...

« Reply #965 on: November 21, 2021, 09:19:47 pm »
Read that its the third away game this season out of seven that Marseille players have been attacked.

Absurd.
« Reply #966 on: November 21, 2021, 09:30:39 pm »
Whats the story behind all the thing being thrown at their players?
« Reply #967 on: November 21, 2021, 09:36:08 pm »
Payet was smacked in the side of the head with a full water bottle on 5' (apparently thrown by a Lyon fan - where other Lyon fans turned him in to the police):-

https://streamwo.com/8Jh4Bcb & www.gsoccer.xyz/p/soccer-ra.html


BBC article: www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/59369388

At 9.05pm... https://twitter.com/OL/status/1462527715123384324 - "The match will resume."

9.15pm... the game is planned soon to restart... Lyon are out on the pitch warming up - though Marseille are not out on the pitch as yet...


Stream: https://techoreels.com/45217/s2/?sport=soccer


Marseille players haven't come back out on the pitch - which is fully understandable. A bit of a farce as at of 9.30pm nobody knows what is going on as to whether the game is going ahead...


Good that the other supporters told the police who did it.

Game is cancelled now.
« Reply #968 on: November 21, 2021, 09:45:20 pm »
Ligue 1 is a total and utter shitshow in terms of fan behaviour. Police need to start informing them of who actually runs proceedings.
« Reply #969 on: November 22, 2021, 02:21:37 pm »

'Another Ligue 1 game is ruined by fan violence while authorities shift blame':-

Clubs and authorities need to stop blaming each other and start working together if they are going to end crowd trouble

www.theguardian.com/football/2021/nov/22/ligue-1-game-ruined-violence-authorities-shift-blame-marseille-lyon
« Reply #970 on: November 22, 2021, 03:14:07 pm »
Hasn't Payet been hit a couple of times now? Fucking madness.
« Reply #971 on: November 22, 2021, 06:01:29 pm »
The only shocking thing there is that it wasn't the Marseille fans themselves who attacked or threw something at him. They're probably the biggest scumbags in all of European football but either way Ligue 1 is an absolute shitshow in terms of fan behavior. Not to mention it being a joke of a league as well.
« Reply #972 on: November 28, 2021, 02:57:59 pm »

'Messi sets up PSG comeback win marred by Neymar injury' - www.france24.com/en/live-news/20211128-messi-sets-up-psg-comeback-win-marred-by-neymar-injury


Neymar horrible looking injury - NSFW - (his ankle is at a right angle to where it should be) - NSFW - image and video:-

Spoiler
https://preview.redd.it/al825xv7gc281.jpg?width=615&auto=webp&s=1ca89c2c79b5c38c72824668cb750e0c04524368
[close]
Spoiler
https://old.reddit.com/r/soccer/comments/r44uxl/neymar_injury_vs_saintetienne/
[close]


'Neymar: Paris St-Germain forward suffers ankle ligament injury' (out injured for approximately 8 weeks) - www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/59454639

« Reply #973 on: January 1, 2022, 10:58:53 pm »
Former Bayern Munich and Croatia manager Niko Kovac has been sacked by Ligue 1 side Monaco.

Kovac, 50, was appointed in July 2020 to replace Spaniard Robert Moreno, who was sacked after only seven months.

Monaco said Kovac had been informed of the decision on Thursday and officially announced it on Saturday.

Reserve team coach Stephane Nado will take charge of the side for Sunday's French Cup last-32 tie against Ligue 2 team Quevilly-Rouen.

Kovac, who won the German league and cup double with Bayern in the 2018-19 season, took charge of Monaco 74 times and leaves them sixth in the table, 17 points adrift of runaway leaders Paris St-Germain.

Club Bruges' Philippe Clement is reportedly the favourite to replace Kovac.

https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/59849545
« Reply #974 on: January 31, 2022, 10:38:24 pm »
Nice knock out PSG on penalties in the French Cup.

« Reply #975 on: January 31, 2022, 10:41:59 pm »
Nice knock out PSG on penalties in the French Cup.
Poch has them playing like crap but Mbappé has been saving him.
« Reply #976 on: Yesterday at 09:44:49 pm »
Shaqiri scores for Lyon.
« Reply #977 on: Today at 11:09:01 am »
PSG tried to replace Poch with Zidane in January (Le Parisien).
« Reply #978 on: Today at 11:09:33 am »
Shaqiri scores for Lyon.
Very good header and a fantastic pass for the 2nd.
