Ligue 1

Re: Ligue 1
Reply #920 on: Today at 01:51:16 pm
Quote from: Spanish Al on Today at 01:43:33 pm
Poch to be sacked, Zidane in, Mbappe to sign a new deal?

Then we can just crack on and sign Haaland without the Mbappe nonsense.

Hell last the season

Then Pep to join up with Messi. Cos these lazy fuckers aint winning the CL
Re: Ligue 1
Reply #921 on: Today at 01:51:36 pm
PSG have been dreadful. Really dreadful. 

Messi might as well not have been on the pitch for all hes done.

Ligue 1 is a league of athletes maybe that wasnt the perfect move for him?
Re: Ligue 1
Reply #922 on: Today at 01:52:59 pm
Teamwork verse's individual talent, great to see. :)
Re: Ligue 1
Reply #923 on: Today at 01:54:22 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 01:50:30 pm
Just pace. Ripped Argies apart at World Cup with it and the world went mad.
Does nothing with the ball. Gets tackled non stop, makes terrible decisions

I don't think staying in a weak one team league has helped his development since then, he's nearly 23 now. Neymar has regressed as well since leaving Barca.

He's not improved his game since he left Monaco. That Argentina team were a hopelessly slow back four as well.
Re: Ligue 1
Reply #924 on: Today at 01:57:41 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:51:36 pm
PSG have been dreadful. Really dreadful. 

Messi might as well not have been on the pitch for all hes done.

Ligue 1 is a league of athletes maybe that wasnt the perfect move for him?

He'd have been more suited to Serie A. Plenty of mid-late 30s players flourish over there.

The thing with Messi there is every team are going to treat them like a cup final and raise their game, and that's with a team of athletes. They'll still win the league but their season will be judged on whether they win the CL. The team simply doesn't look good enough, which is a big statement given the front 3.
