PSG have been dreadful. Really dreadful.
Messi might as well not have been on the pitch for all hes done.
Ligue 1 is a league of athletes
maybe that wasnt the perfect move for him?
He'd have been more suited to Serie A. Plenty of mid-late 30s players flourish over there.
The thing with Messi there is every team are going to treat them like a cup final and raise their game, and that's with a team of athletes. They'll still win the league but their season will be judged on whether they win the CL. The team simply doesn't look good enough, which is a big statement given the front 3.