Ligue 1

sinnermichael

Re: Ligue 1
May 16, 2021, 09:27:12 pm
Lille currently a point clear as it stands. A draw here isn't a disaster.
Drinks Sangria

Re: Ligue 1
May 16, 2021, 10:16:27 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on May 16, 2021, 09:27:12 pm
Lille currently a point clear as it stands. A draw here isn't a disaster.
Its the same situation essentially given that PSG won - they win their final game and the title is Lilles. Hopefully they do. Any title that doesnt end up with an oil club is one of real significance.
Caligula?

Re: Ligue 1
May 17, 2021, 01:47:57 am
I'm pleased for Lille (providing they do it) but it just seems like one of those seasons where occasionally a different club wins it and then completely falls away the season after. Lille, Montpellier, Monaco. Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga, etc.
Phineus

Re: Ligue 1
May 17, 2021, 07:32:20 am
Quote from: Caligula? on May 17, 2021, 01:47:57 am
I'm pleased for Lille (providing they do it) but it just seems like one of those seasons where occasionally a different club wins it and then completely falls away the season after. Lille, Montpellier, Monaco. Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga, etc.

Think that is realistically the best you could hope for against oil clubs or with the stranglehold Bayern have in Germany.

Probably be like this in Premier League for sometime too. Loved that Monaco season btw, was class how they completely outplayed City in champions league.
skipper757

Re: Ligue 1
Yesterday at 07:06:39 pm
Now that La Liga is settled, the big title race left is in France:

1.  Lille 80 points +40
2.  PSG 79 points +56
3.  Monaco 77 points +34
4.  Lyon 76 points +39

Had PSG not won last week, there was a chance they could've fallen out of the CL spots by the end of match day 38.  As it stands, they still have a shot to overtake Lille, who couldn't get all 3 points against St. Etienne last week.

Angers-Lille
Brest-PSG
Lens-Monaco
Lyon-Nice

Crazy relegation race too with teams trying to avoid the relegation playoff spot in 18th.  13th place Reims are on 42 points (though they look like they're safe with other sides playing each other below them) and 18th place Nantes are on 40 points.  Angers is safely in at 44 points while Brest are part of the relegation-fighting pack at 41 points, so PSG will have to overcome a side fighting relegation to have a chance to catch Lille.
CalgarianRed

Re: Ligue 1
Today at 02:44:45 am
Hopefullt Lille win tomorrow. Also great to see Canadian Jonathan David doing well there. He could be a top player.
Hazell

Re: Ligue 1
Today at 07:51:52 pm
Lille winning the league today would top the day off nicely :)
Hazell

Re: Ligue 1
Today at 08:10:07 pm
And Lille are winning :D
oojason

Re: Ligue 1
Today at 08:15:06 pm
Ray K

Re: Ligue 1
Today at 08:19:38 pm
Hilarious penalty miss by Neymar. Keeper gave him 3/4 of the goal to aim at, and Neymar managed to stick it wide.
disgraced cake

Re: Ligue 1
Today at 08:23:04 pm
Get Jonathan David to the reds.
BoRed

Re: Ligue 1
Today at 08:25:48 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:51:52 pm
Lille winning the league today would top the day off nicely :)

Aside from the obvious, it would also mean we can't face PSG in the group stage next season. And we already know we can't face Real or Barcelona.

If we avoid Bayern and Atletico, we'll be clear favourites to top our group, whoever else we get.
Oskar

Re: Ligue 1
Today at 08:27:57 pm
Jonathan David looks a really good player.
Hazell

Re: Ligue 1
Today at 08:29:34 pm
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 08:25:48 pm
Aside from the obvious, it would also mean we can't face PSG in the group stage next season. And we already know we can't face Real or Barcelona.

If we avoid Bayern and Atletico, we'll be clear favourites to top our group, whoever else we get.

Good point. Presumably we'll be in Pot 2 then?
BoRed

Re: Ligue 1
Today at 08:39:26 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:29:34 pm
Good point. Presumably we'll be in Pot 2 then?

We are definitely in pot 2. Pot 1 only contains the title holder, the EL winner and six national champions. So Real, Barca, Sevilla and us are definitely in pot 2, and will hopefully be joined by PSG tonight (Juventus will also be in top 2 if they scrape into the top four tonight).

Pot 1 will contain City, Atletico, Bayern, Inter, Sporting Lisbon, and with a bit of luck Lille and Villarreal (and then either Chelsea or Zenit).
sinnermichael

Re: Ligue 1
Today at 08:47:25 pm
2-0 Lille.
oojason

Re: Ligue 1
Today at 08:49:09 pm

Angers 0 - [2] Lille - Burak Yılmaz goal (penalty) on 45+1' - https://streamye.com/v/be6b27


Neymar penalty miss against Brest on 19' - https://streamable.com/j7s178

Hazell

Re: Ligue 1
Today at 09:14:42 pm
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 08:39:26 pm
We are definitely in pot 2. Pot 1 only contains the title holder, the EL winner and six national champions. So Real, Barca, Sevilla and us are definitely in pot 2, and will hopefully be joined by PSG tonight (Juventus will also be in top 2 if they scrape into the top four tonight).

Pot 1 will contain City, Atletico, Bayern, Inter, Sporting Lisbon, and with a bit of luck Lille and Villarreal (and then either Chelsea or Zenit).

Oh yeah, I forgot after the last two years ;D
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Ligue 1
Today at 09:48:05 pm
Lille really aren't good to watch. A far cry from the Monaco team that won the title a few years ago  But get in and fuck PSG.
Phineus

Re: Ligue 1
Today at 09:48:23 pm
Well in Lille. Hopefully this team isnt torn up too much.
Statto Red

Re: Ligue 1
Today at 09:48:24 pm
Lille win Ligue 1
cdav

Re: Ligue 1
Today at 09:48:52 pm
Full time, conceded a late goal but win 2-1

Brilliant achievement by Lille
Oskar

Re: Ligue 1
Today at 09:50:32 pm
Great to see anyone other than PSG winning trophies in France.

Lille will do well to hold onto some of their better players this summer.
HeartAndSoul

Re: Ligue 1
Today at 09:55:52 pm
That Campos seems a bit of a genius doesnt. Built up the Monaco team who got to the CL semis and won the league then sold most of those players for big profit and hes went and done the same at Lille. Whoever gets him next will hit the jackpot. Seems to be amazing at finding players just before theyre about to have a breakthrough season
Phineus

Re: Ligue 1
Today at 09:56:54 pm
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 09:55:52 pm
That Campos seems a bit of a genius doesnt. Built up the Monaco team who got to the CL semis and won the league then sold most of those players for big profit and hes went and done the same at Lille. Whoever gets him next will hit the jackpot. Seems to be amazing at finding players just before theyre about to have a breakthrough season

Arsenal should go for him and stop giving massive contracts to players in their 30s.
whtwht

Re: Ligue 1
Today at 09:58:06 pm
Congrats Lille!! 👏🏽
Kekule

Re: Ligue 1
Today at 09:58:26 pm
Pochettino cant even win the French league with PSG?
