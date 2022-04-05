Wasnt that Navarro?
IT'S TURNING LEFT!
Whole season out or few episodes?
Halfway through part 2 and its been decent but it hasnt half jumped the gun in some aspects.
I assume you mean "jumped the shark" Andy. Yep. Still enjoying it myself like. 3 episodes into the part 2.SpoilerMarty heading up a Mexican drug cartel... Mmmmh ok[close]
Thought that was well better than the first half of the season. Shame its over, only decent thing on at the moment.SpoilerLoved the scene where Marty was going batshit on the driver. Perhaps the way in which Ruth died was a bit lacking. The only main gripe I had was how in the name of christ can the cops go to Darlenes after the two of them have been murdered, obviously then have the whole place inspected and NOT go near the shed/garage where if they just opened the door they would have seen a mountain of heroin even when they knew what she was up to[close]
Fucking Ruth Man. Honest to god, shes brilliant. That first episode had that Nolan Batman Dark Knight vibe to it
To be honest I didn't mind the ending. For those that didn't like it, how would you have liked it to end?SpoilerVeronica Falcon seems to like playing a cartel boss called Camilla (Ozark, Queen of the South)[close]
The end was rubbish. Brought far too many people into it and it lost its way.
Agree with bringing far too many people into the fold. It felt rushed to me.
Some points were not needed also. What was the point in the car crash for example?
Think I was meant as some kind of bargain basement Jules and Vincent Pulp Fiction moment when they think they should have been killed but weren't. Divine intervention and all that.
What with about 40 mins to go? Wendy was becoming well annoying and pointless though.
Page created in 0.04 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.38]