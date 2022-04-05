« previous next »
Author Topic: Ozark (Netflix Series)  (Read 28587 times)

Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Ozark (Netflix Series)
« Reply #320 on: April 5, 2022, 06:13:12 pm »
Quote from: Livbes on April  4, 2022, 09:50:44 pm
Wasnt that Navarro?
Watched it again and can't tell ;D
Offline sinnermichael

Re: Ozark (Netflix Series)
« Reply #321 on: April 29, 2022, 11:16:07 am »
Happy finale day.
Offline disgraced cake

Re: Ozark (Netflix Series)
« Reply #322 on: April 29, 2022, 02:21:49 pm »
We go again.

Shame it's the final episodes. Don't know when I'll be finishing them but certainly not in one day!
Offline Buck Pete

Re: Ozark (Netflix Series)
« Reply #323 on: April 29, 2022, 02:26:00 pm »
Bank holiday Weekend evening viewing sorted :)
Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: Ozark (Netflix Series)
« Reply #324 on: April 29, 2022, 04:55:47 pm »
Terrified of this getting ruined for me on the socials! Going to get stuck into it tonight.
Offline Zlen

Re: Ozark (Netflix Series)
« Reply #325 on: April 29, 2022, 05:00:17 pm »
Whole season out or few episodes?
Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: Ozark (Netflix Series)
« Reply #326 on: April 29, 2022, 07:15:40 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on April 29, 2022, 05:00:17 pm
Whole season out or few episodes?

The first 7 episodes of the very last series was released earlier in the year.

They have just dropped the last 7(?) episodes.
Offline Henry Gale

Re: Ozark (Netflix Series)
« Reply #327 on: April 30, 2022, 10:18:18 pm »
Regarding the series finale.dont click unless youve finished it  ;D

Spoiler
Bit disappointed to be honest. I thought the last 2 episodes were a bit flat and the ending was far too predictable. I really didnt see the point in killing Ruth, Also how it was done was a bit shit. Considering this is one of Netflixs top shows Im surprised they killed her off as i was expecting a spin-off with her in but theres no chance of that now and nobody wants to see a spin-off of those 2 bloody annoying kids. Overall I thought it was a good show but now its finished I wouldnt put it in the top bracket like a Breaking Bad or The Wire, Sopranos etc and to be honest thats a big ask considering how good those shows are but after  the first season was I thought it was a possibility but never mind
[close]
Offline sinnermichael

Re: Ozark (Netflix Series)
« Reply #328 on: May 1, 2022, 10:10:55 am »
Just give Julia Garner all the awards.
Online AndyMuller

Re: Ozark (Netflix Series)
« Reply #329 on: May 1, 2022, 01:35:12 pm »
Halfway through part 2 and its been decent but it hasnt half jumped the gun in some aspects.
Offline Buck Pete

Re: Ozark (Netflix Series)
« Reply #330 on: May 1, 2022, 05:25:26 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on May  1, 2022, 01:35:12 pm
Halfway through part 2 and its been decent but it hasnt half jumped the gun in some aspects.

I assume you mean "jumped the shark" Andy.  Yep.  Still enjoying it myself like. 3 episodes into the part 2.

Spoiler
Marty heading up a Mexican drug cartel... Mmmmh ok
[close]
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Ozark (Netflix Series)
« Reply #331 on: May 1, 2022, 05:34:38 pm »
So are all the episodes out now ?
Online AndyMuller

Re: Ozark (Netflix Series)
« Reply #332 on: May 1, 2022, 06:12:51 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on May  1, 2022, 05:25:26 pm
I assume you mean "jumped the shark" Andy.  Yep.  Still enjoying it myself like. 3 episodes into the part 2.

Spoiler
Marty heading up a Mexican drug cartel... Mmmmh ok
[close]

Yeah sorry mate. And I know in regard to your spoiler!!
Online Lee0-3Liv

Re: Ozark (Netflix Series)
« Reply #333 on: May 1, 2022, 08:32:05 pm »
Three episodes in

Spoiler
Surely if they didn't want Ruth to sell the heroin to the drug company Wendy would have informed the cops where it was instead of them waiting for her to take it?
[close]
Offline Flaccid Bobby Fowler

Re: Ozark (Netflix Series)
« Reply #334 on: May 1, 2022, 08:33:05 pm »
Thought that was well better than the first half of the season. Shame its over, only decent thing on at the moment.

Spoiler
Loved the scene where Marty was going batshit on the driver. Perhaps the way in which Ruth died was a bit lacking. The only main gripe I had was how in the name of christ can the cops go to Darlenes after the two of them have been murdered, obviously then have the whole place inspected and NOT go near the shed/garage where if they just opened the door they would have seen a mountain of heroin even when they knew what she was up to
[close]
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Ozark (Netflix Series)
« Reply #335 on: May 1, 2022, 10:01:16 pm »
Quote from: Flaccid Bobby Fowler on May  1, 2022, 08:33:05 pm
Thought that was well better than the first half of the season. Shame its over, only decent thing on at the moment.

Spoiler
Loved the scene where Marty was going batshit on the driver. Perhaps the way in which Ruth died was a bit lacking. The only main gripe I had was how in the name of christ can the cops go to Darlenes after the two of them have been murdered, obviously then have the whole place inspected and NOT go near the shed/garage where if they just opened the door they would have seen a mountain of heroin even when they knew what she was up to
[close]


Have a look at Tokyo Vice. (typed that without reading your spoiler (no tags when quoted)
Offline afc turkish

Re: Ozark (Netflix Series)
« Reply #336 on: May 2, 2022, 12:33:03 am »
John Boy is one evil motherfucker...

Bet Richard Thomas is having an absolute blast...
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: Ozark (Netflix Series)
« Reply #337 on: May 2, 2022, 01:44:00 am »
Fucking Ruth Man.  Honest to god, shes brilliant. That first episode had that Nolan Batman Dark Knight vibe to it
Offline Peabee

Re: Ozark (Netflix Series)
« Reply #338 on: May 2, 2022, 02:08:33 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on May  2, 2022, 01:44:00 am
Fucking Ruth Man.  Honest to god, shes brilliant. That first episode had that Nolan Batman Dark Knight vibe to it

I loved the Killer Mike cameo discussing Nass Illmatic.

Ruth... brilliant character. The opposite of Wendy. Brutal ending.
Offline Kashinoda

Re: Ozark (Netflix Series)
« Reply #339 on: May 2, 2022, 03:12:41 am »
Ending thoughts

Spoiler
At this point I can't remember the last time I watched something with a satisfying ending.  :butt
[close]
Online AndyMuller

Re: Ozark (Netflix Series)
« Reply #340 on: May 2, 2022, 08:14:12 am »
Finished it.

Spoiler
Bit of a crap ending. Those annoying kids annoyed the shit out of me throughout the whole show. As I posted earlier in here the show deffo jumped the shark a few season ago and they introduced too many people at once that always caused an issue to the Byrdes.
[close]
Offline Buck Pete

Re: Ozark (Netflix Series)
« Reply #341 on: May 3, 2022, 09:22:29 am »
Finished last night.

Spoiler
Like many brilliant series it really lost its way in the last two seasons.   Personally thought the Omar Navarro character was shite. 

After killing off Javi,  I feel they could have really ramped up John Boy Walton's character to make him the primary antagonist outside of the Cartel story arc.   Honestly think that character was wasted.

The difference in how a Mexican Cartel is portrayed when you compare Ozark and say Better Call Saul, is light years apart.  BCS being the far superior.

[close]
Offline simpleman

Re: Ozark (Netflix Series)
« Reply #342 on: May 3, 2022, 03:03:14 pm »
To be honest I didn't mind the ending.
For those that didn't like it, how would you have liked it to end?

Spoiler
Veronica Falcon seems to like playing a cartel boss called Camilla (Ozark, Queen of the South)
[close]
Offline Fordy

Re: Ozark (Netflix Series)
« Reply #343 on: May 3, 2022, 03:39:55 pm »
Quote from: simpleman on May  3, 2022, 03:03:14 pm
To be honest I didn't mind the ending.
For those that didn't like it, how would you have liked it to end?

Spoiler
Veronica Falcon seems to like playing a cartel boss called Camilla (Ozark, Queen of the South)
[close]

The end was rubbish.

Brought far too many people into it and it lost its way.

Online AndyMuller

Re: Ozark (Netflix Series)
« Reply #344 on: May 3, 2022, 03:50:14 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on May  3, 2022, 03:39:55 pm
The end was rubbish.

Brought far too many people into it and it lost its way.

Agree with bringing far too many people into the fold. It felt rushed to me.
Offline Fordy

Re: Ozark (Netflix Series)
« Reply #345 on: May 3, 2022, 04:14:43 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on May  3, 2022, 03:50:14 pm
Agree with bringing far too many people into the fold. It felt rushed to me.

Some points were not needed also.
What was the point in the car crash for example?
Offline Buck Pete

Re: Ozark (Netflix Series)
« Reply #346 on: May 3, 2022, 04:37:01 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on May  3, 2022, 04:14:43 pm
Some points were not needed also.
What was the point in the car crash for example?

Think I was meant as some kind of bargain basement Jules and Vincent Pulp Fiction moment when they think they should have been killed but weren't. 

Divine intervention and all that.
Offline Fordy

Re: Ozark (Netflix Series)
« Reply #347 on: May 3, 2022, 04:38:21 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on May  3, 2022, 04:37:01 pm
Think I was meant as some kind of bargain basement Jules and Vincent Pulp Fiction moment when they think they should have been killed but weren't. 

Divine intervention and all that.

What with about 40 mins to go?

Wendy was becoming well annoying and pointless though.
Offline Buck Pete

Re: Ozark (Netflix Series)
« Reply #348 on: May 3, 2022, 04:40:36 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on May  3, 2022, 04:38:21 pm
What with about 40 mins to go?

Wendy was becoming well annoying and pointless though.

Didn't say I agreed with it or understood it!! :)

Was a quick way to show the family is reunited.

As you say -  With 40 minutes to go!
Offline tray fenny

Re: Ozark (Netflix Series)
« Reply #349 on: Today at 09:39:54 pm »
Well I thought it was great. Thoroughly enjoyed it from the first episode till the last. Ruths character will stay with me a long time.
Online tinner777

Re: Ozark (Netflix Series)
« Reply #350 on: Today at 10:10:14 pm »
Great series, feel a little short changed by the ending. Would of been better if Jonah shot Wendy...
