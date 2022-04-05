« previous next »
Ozark (Netflix Series)

The G in Gerrard

Re: Ozark (Netflix Series)
April 5, 2022, 06:13:12 pm
Quote from: Livbes on April  4, 2022, 09:50:44 pm
Wasnt that Navarro?
Watched it again and can't tell ;D
sinnermichael

Re: Ozark (Netflix Series)
April 29, 2022, 11:16:07 am
Happy finale day.
disgraced cake

Re: Ozark (Netflix Series)
April 29, 2022, 02:21:49 pm
We go again.

Shame it's the final episodes. Don't know when I'll be finishing them but certainly not in one day!
Buck Pete

Re: Ozark (Netflix Series)
April 29, 2022, 02:26:00 pm
Bank holiday Weekend evening viewing sorted :)
Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: Ozark (Netflix Series)
April 29, 2022, 04:55:47 pm
Terrified of this getting ruined for me on the socials! Going to get stuck into it tonight.
Zlen

Re: Ozark (Netflix Series)
April 29, 2022, 05:00:17 pm
Whole season out or few episodes?
Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: Ozark (Netflix Series)
April 29, 2022, 07:15:40 pm
Quote from: Zlen on April 29, 2022, 05:00:17 pm
Whole season out or few episodes?

The first 7 episodes of the very last series was released earlier in the year.

They have just dropped the last 7(?) episodes.
Henry Gale

Re: Ozark (Netflix Series)
April 30, 2022, 10:18:18 pm
Regarding the series finale.dont click unless youve finished it  ;D

Spoiler
Bit disappointed to be honest. I thought the last 2 episodes were a bit flat and the ending was far too predictable. I really didnt see the point in killing Ruth, Also how it was done was a bit shit. Considering this is one of Netflixs top shows Im surprised they killed her off as i was expecting a spin-off with her in but theres no chance of that now and nobody wants to see a spin-off of those 2 bloody annoying kids. Overall I thought it was a good show but now its finished I wouldnt put it in the top bracket like a Breaking Bad or The Wire, Sopranos etc and to be honest thats a big ask considering how good those shows are but after  the first season was I thought it was a possibility but never mind
sinnermichael

Re: Ozark (Netflix Series)
Yesterday at 10:10:55 am
Just give Julia Garner all the awards.
AndyMuller

Re: Ozark (Netflix Series)
Yesterday at 01:35:12 pm
Halfway through part 2 and its been decent but it hasnt half jumped the gun in some aspects.
Buck Pete

Re: Ozark (Netflix Series)
Yesterday at 05:25:26 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 01:35:12 pm
Halfway through part 2 and its been decent but it hasnt half jumped the gun in some aspects.

I assume you mean "jumped the shark" Andy.  Yep.  Still enjoying it myself like. 3 episodes into the part 2.

Marty heading up a Mexican drug cartel... Mmmmh ok
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Ozark (Netflix Series)
Yesterday at 05:34:38 pm
So are all the episodes out now ?
AndyMuller

Re: Ozark (Netflix Series)
Yesterday at 06:12:51 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 05:25:26 pm
I assume you mean "jumped the shark" Andy.  Yep.  Still enjoying it myself like. 3 episodes into the part 2.

Marty heading up a Mexican drug cartel... Mmmmh ok
Yeah sorry mate. And I know in regard to your spoiler!!
Lee0-3Liv

Re: Ozark (Netflix Series)
Yesterday at 08:32:05 pm
Three episodes in

Surely if they didn't want Ruth to sell the heroin to the drug company Wendy would have informed the cops where it was instead of them waiting for her to take it?
Flaccid Bobby Fowler

Re: Ozark (Netflix Series)
Yesterday at 08:33:05 pm
Thought that was well better than the first half of the season. Shame its over, only decent thing on at the moment.

Loved the scene where Marty was going batshit on the driver. Perhaps the way in which Ruth died was a bit lacking. The only main gripe I had was how in the name of christ can the cops go to Darlenes after the two of them have been murdered, obviously then have the whole place inspected and NOT go near the shed/garage where if they just opened the door they would have seen a mountain of heroin even when they knew what she was up to
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Ozark (Netflix Series)
Yesterday at 10:01:16 pm
Quote from: Flaccid Bobby Fowler on Yesterday at 08:33:05 pm
Thought that was well better than the first half of the season. Shame its over, only decent thing on at the moment.

Loved the scene where Marty was going batshit on the driver. Perhaps the way in which Ruth died was a bit lacking. The only main gripe I had was how in the name of christ can the cops go to Darlenes after the two of them have been murdered, obviously then have the whole place inspected and NOT go near the shed/garage where if they just opened the door they would have seen a mountain of heroin even when they knew what she was up to
Have a look at Tokyo Vice. (typed that without reading your spoiler (no tags when quoted)
afc turkish

Re: Ozark (Netflix Series)
Today at 12:33:03 am
John Boy is one evil motherfucker...

Bet Richard Thomas is having an absolute blast...
Capon Debaser

Re: Ozark (Netflix Series)
Today at 01:44:00 am
Fucking Ruth Man.  Honest to god, shes brilliant. That first episode had that Nolan Batman Dark Knight vibe to it
Peabee

Re: Ozark (Netflix Series)
Today at 02:08:33 am
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 01:44:00 am
Fucking Ruth Man.  Honest to god, shes brilliant. That first episode had that Nolan Batman Dark Knight vibe to it

I loved the Killer Mike cameo discussing Nass Illmatic.

Ruth... brilliant character. The opposite of Wendy. Brutal ending.
Kashinoda

Re: Ozark (Netflix Series)
Today at 03:12:41 am
Ending thoughts

At this point I can't remember the last time I watched something with a satisfying ending.  :butt
Capon Debaser

Re: Ozark (Netflix Series)
Today at 03:19:06 am
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 02:08:33 am
I loved the Killer Mike cameo discussing Nass Illmatic.

Ruth... brilliant character. The opposite of Wendy. Brutal ending.
what I love aboot Ruth is, shes basically the viewer giving you her honest opinion of whats portrayed in the show

Its fucking brilliant

AndyMuller

Re: Ozark (Netflix Series)
Today at 08:14:12 am
Finished it.

Bit of a crap ending. Those annoying kids annoyed the shit out of me throughout the whole show. As I posted earlier in here the show deffo jumped the shark a few season ago and they introduced too many people at once that always caused an issue to the Byrdes.
