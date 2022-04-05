Spoiler

Bit disappointed to be honest. I thought the last 2 episodes were a bit flat and the ending was far too predictable. I really didnt see the point in killing Ruth, Also how it was done was a bit shit. Considering this is one of Netflixs top shows Im surprised they killed her off as i was expecting a spin-off with her in but theres no chance of that now and nobody wants to see a spin-off of those 2 bloody annoying kids. Overall I thought it was a good show but now its finished I wouldnt put it in the top bracket like a Breaking Bad or The Wire, Sopranos etc and to be honest thats a big ask considering how good those shows are but after the first season was I thought it was a possibility but never mind