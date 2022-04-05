Wasnt that Navarro?
IT'S TURNING LEFT!
Whole season out or few episodes?
Halfway through part 2 and its been decent but it hasnt half jumped the gun in some aspects.
I assume you mean "jumped the shark" Andy. Yep. Still enjoying it myself like. 3 episodes into the part 2.SpoilerMarty heading up a Mexican drug cartel... Mmmmh ok[close]
Thought that was well better than the first half of the season. Shame its over, only decent thing on at the moment.SpoilerLoved the scene where Marty was going batshit on the driver. Perhaps the way in which Ruth died was a bit lacking. The only main gripe I had was how in the name of christ can the cops go to Darlenes after the two of them have been murdered, obviously then have the whole place inspected and NOT go near the shed/garage where if they just opened the door they would have seen a mountain of heroin even when they knew what she was up to[close]
