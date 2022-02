Spoiler

Agree with afc turkish on the previous page about the murders all being a bit much, but I'm just enjoying it for the silliness it is now. Big cheer when Wyatt got blown away along with Darlene, kid was a fucking idiot. Mostly lost its emotional impact now so just hoping it ends a huge bloodbath just for a laugh. Remember in an earlier season when Darlene kills Del, a high-ranking cartel member in her kitchen, so the cartel shoot up her car a bit, lose more cartel members to her hand, and then just decide to leave her alone.