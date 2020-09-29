Can't actually read anything that's in the last couple of pages of this thread*, but just felt like this deserved a bump for anyone who might be interested but may not yet have watched it - I'm 4 episodes into the third season and absolutely gripped by it. I'm not a binger, so I tend to only watch one episode at a time, but I find myself checking the episode time over & over during the last twenty minutes or so - willing each episode not to end!



I'll check back in in a few months time and discover that everyone hates it



(*I miss the days when - even if watching something weeks/months/years after the event - you could 'read along with RAWK' using the episode & post dates as your guide... )



Spoiler Oustanding work by Laura Linney & Tom Pelphrey in particular - episodes 8 & 9 were fantastically emotional. Pelphrey only had eight episodes to work with as Ben, but helped create a character that not only provided no-going-back plot points but quickly won the audience over.



Janet McTeer brilliant as a villain - conveying so much cold, calculating menace with her wonderfully expressive face. Also the perfect foil for the passion & fury of Navarro - potentially unchecked now for this final season. Thought the waterboarding scene was a good one - demonstrated how high the stakes were for Helen, and showed why she operates in cold, pragmatic survival mode (a mode that she slipped from when Ben pierced - no pun intended - her security, leading to emotion-fuelled reaction and ultimately her downfall).



Jason Bateman and Julia Garner have been outstanding throughout the whole series - some excellent scenes between Ruth and Wyatt over the last season & a bit.



Skylar Gaertner is also playing a maturing Jonah well - his innocence reduces with every loved one he loses... Buddy, Ben, Erin, his mother...



A mention for Jessica Frances Dukes as Maya too - another new character for this year but she's plays it well; the relationship with Marty is ever-changing, and her shifts between suspicion, rapport-building, pragmatism, vulnerability, & more have been good to watch.

Spoiler Did we ever revisit the KC mob's bombing of the Byrd offices during the s2 finale? Throughout s3 it appeared to be exactly the same office, but there was an external shot towards the end of s3 where it appeared to be only a one-storey building - it was shown a couple of times during s2 and I'm sure I remember it being 2/3 storey.



Was there a pivotal moment that 'won Charlotte over'? Hers was a key 'home' thread during s2 but she just seemed to have acquiesced between seasons 2 & 3.



Finished this on Wednesday evening - absolutely outstanding stuff, and if they can maintain the quality during 4th season then the show will have earned its right to be discussed amongst the very best. Was absolutely gripped by the building tension as the third season progressed, and every single actor is knocking their material out of the park.Should we still be using the spoiler function after UK broadcast release dates?Just a couple of points/questions: