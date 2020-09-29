« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Down

Author Topic: Ozark (Netflix Series)  (Read 21590 times)

Offline JCA1892

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 4
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ozark (Netflix Series)
« Reply #240 on: September 29, 2020, 08:36:19 am »
Quote from: Welshred on September 20, 2020, 09:53:36 am
Just click on the word spoiler mate :)


If you want to post a spoiler then it's

I don't see that, so like Brian Blessed said it might be because I've only just registered. I guess I have to get my post count up or something.

Thanks though...
Logged

Offline JCA1892

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 4
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ozark (Netflix Series)
« Reply #241 on: September 29, 2020, 08:36:55 am »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on September 20, 2020, 04:22:44 pm
Also, I don't think you can open them if you are not logged in. If you only just registered that may have been the problem.

I'm definitely logged in, but I have only just registered so that might be  it.

Thanks
Logged

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,577
    • @hartejack
Re: Ozark (Netflix Series)
« Reply #242 on: October 10, 2020, 11:47:46 am »
Quote from: jackh on September 18, 2020, 11:27:55 am
Can't actually read anything that's in the last couple of pages of this thread*, but just felt like this deserved a bump for anyone who might be interested but may not yet have watched it - I'm 4 episodes into the third season and absolutely gripped by it.  I'm not a binger, so I tend to only watch one episode at a time, but I find myself checking the episode time over & over during the last twenty minutes or so - willing each episode not to end!

I'll check back in in a few months time and discover that everyone hates it ;D

(*I miss the days when - even if watching something weeks/months/years after the event - you could 'read along with RAWK' using the episode & post dates as your guide...  :sad)

Finished this on Wednesday evening - absolutely outstanding stuff, and if they can maintain the quality during 4th season then the show will have earned its right to be discussed amongst the very best.  Was absolutely gripped by the building tension as the third season progressed, and every single actor is knocking their material out of the park.

Should we still be using the spoiler function after UK broadcast release dates?

Spoiler
Oustanding work by Laura Linney & Tom Pelphrey in particular - episodes 8 & 9 were fantastically emotional.  Pelphrey only had eight episodes to work with as Ben, but helped create a character that not only provided no-going-back plot points but quickly won the audience over.

Janet McTeer brilliant as a villain - conveying so much cold, calculating menace with her wonderfully expressive face.  Also the perfect foil for the passion & fury of Navarro - potentially unchecked now for this final season.  Thought the waterboarding scene was a good one - demonstrated how high the stakes were for Helen, and showed why she operates in cold, pragmatic survival mode (a mode that she slipped from when Ben pierced - no pun intended - her security, leading to emotion-fuelled reaction and ultimately her downfall).

Jason Bateman and Julia Garner have been outstanding throughout the whole series - some excellent scenes between Ruth and Wyatt over the last season & a bit.

Skylar Gaertner is also playing a maturing Jonah well - his innocence reduces with every loved one he loses... Buddy, Ben, Erin, his mother...

A mention for Jessica Frances Dukes as Maya too - another new character for this year but she's plays it well; the relationship with Marty is ever-changing, and her shifts between suspicion, rapport-building, pragmatism, vulnerability, & more have been good to watch.
[close]

Just a couple of points/questions:

Spoiler
Did we ever revisit the KC mob's bombing of the Byrd offices during the s2 finale?  Throughout s3 it appeared to be exactly the same office, but there was an external shot towards the end of s3 where it appeared to be only a one-storey building - it was shown a couple of times during s2 and I'm sure I remember it being 2/3 storey.

Was there a pivotal moment that 'won Charlotte over'?  Hers was a key 'home' thread during s2 but she just seemed to have acquiesced between seasons 2 & 3.
[close]
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,723
Re: Ozark (Netflix Series)
« Reply #243 on: October 27, 2020, 08:58:37 pm »
Finished this last night. Season 3 elevated it to another level, one of the best endings Ive ever seen.
Logged

Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,633
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ozark (Netflix Series)
« Reply #244 on: January 1, 2021, 01:15:32 am »
Season 4. 14 esp split in to two 7 series blocks to be the last ever season.

Programme has been cancelled and will be no more.
Logged

Offline Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,661
  • JFT96
Re: Ozark (Netflix Series)
« Reply #245 on: January 1, 2021, 11:12:57 am »
Quote from: simpleman on July  1, 2020, 08:18:41 am
Split into two parts :(

https://www.digitalspy.com/tv/ustv/a33013565/netflix-series-ozark-season-4-confirmed/

Cheers Fordy, where would we ever be without you? Cancelled? Nah, reached it's natural conclusion after being hugely successful!
Logged

Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,633
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ozark (Netflix Series)
« Reply #246 on: January 1, 2021, 11:58:14 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on January  1, 2021, 11:12:57 am
Cheers Fordy, where would we ever be without you? Cancelled? Nah, reached it's natural conclusion after being hugely successful!

Julia Garner makes the programme mate. She totally outshines everyone else.
Logged

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,577
    • @hartejack
Re: Ozark (Netflix Series)
« Reply #247 on: January 2, 2021, 12:10:25 am »
 Thought the bump was going to be a release date :(

Looking forward to this.  Hope the series split is only short, and not a year!
Logged

Offline Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,661
  • JFT96
Re: Ozark (Netflix Series)
« Reply #248 on: January 2, 2021, 11:23:12 am »
Quote from: Fordy on January  1, 2021, 11:58:14 pm
Julia Garner makes the programme mate. She totally outshines everyone else.

Note this for prosperity for this is one of the rare occasions I agree with you Fordy ;)
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,210
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Ozark (Netflix Series)
« Reply #249 on: November 9, 2021, 09:50:42 pm »
Short trailer looks fairly sinister. Final season for this and Better Call Saul both split into two parts
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,350
  • Indefatigability
Re: Ozark (Netflix Series)
« Reply #250 on: November 10, 2021, 11:01:36 am »
Excited for this...
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,185
Re: Ozark (Netflix Series)
« Reply #251 on: November 10, 2021, 03:27:43 pm »
Quote from: duvva on November  9, 2021, 09:50:42 pm
Short trailer looks fairly sinister. Final season for this and Better Call Saul both split into two parts

Looking forward immensely to both myself :)
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,365
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ozark (Netflix Series)
« Reply #252 on: November 10, 2021, 03:31:49 pm »
Whens it out ?
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,185
Re: Ozark (Netflix Series)
« Reply #253 on: November 10, 2021, 03:45:33 pm »
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,365
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ozark (Netflix Series)
« Reply #254 on: November 10, 2021, 03:47:05 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on November 10, 2021, 03:45:33 pm
21st Jan
Oh got excited as thought it was imminent

cheers  Pete
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,723
Re: Ozark (Netflix Series)
« Reply #255 on: November 10, 2021, 04:31:08 pm »
Cant wait.
Logged

Offline Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,355
Re: Ozark (Netflix Series)
« Reply #256 on: November 10, 2021, 04:32:59 pm »
Will need to watch it again before January I guess.
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,210
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Ozark (Netflix Series)
« Reply #257 on: Today at 06:38:34 pm »
One more week until this is back just watched a couple of trailers, looks like carnage.

Gonna try to rewatch over the next week before it starts
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Up
« previous next »
 