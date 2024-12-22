He's definitely improved, and deserves huge credit for that. Hopefully with Tsimikas fit again, we can rotate and see the best of both for the remainder of the season.



I do think it's an issue that you're probably going into games against, what, maybe a third of the league knowing the opposition RW is going to get the better of him though. All good and well saying (for example) "ah but it's tough to defend Saka", but the list of players is growing week by week. Maybe harsh this week since Kulusevski is a very good player in a rich vein of form, but there's lots of good forwards in this league and the balance between "he did well defensively" and "he was given a really tough game" is overall probably not favourable, and that's before getting into the individual errors.



Still - positive signs today I thought, and I think if we can manage his minutes better he can still be a really important member of the squad for a little while yet.