Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #7040 on: November 24, 2024, 05:36:02 pm »
Quote from: Dree on November 24, 2024, 04:11:41 pm
The trouble is hes still trying to play like hes 25
This is how it strikes me. Robbo is a player who has always depended on athleticism allied with intensity to be effective, and in his peak years, he was exceptional at it and the best left back Liverpool have had in my lifetime. Ive been critical for about 18 months of Robbo because there has been a decline but it seems like he either doesnt know how to adapt to his waning athleticism or refuses to understand you cant be the same athlete you were in your 20s when youre into the autumn of your career. Im not sure what the answer is, but its sad to see games like today. Im quite sure though that Slot wont have the same loyalty to fading stars that put huge mileage on themselves during the Klopp era.

Bad day today, but still a Liverpool legend and will leave the club an amazingly decorated player who probably exceeded absolutely all his and anyones expectations of his career when aged 19 he was released by Celtic and playing in the Scottish League Two.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #7041 on: November 24, 2024, 05:45:21 pm »
Not sure I agree that his drop off is due to athleticism. Today was about errors of judgement.

If you watch the 2nd goal back, he is sprinting at full pelt to cut out the danger, but neglects the man behind him. We already had 2 players chasing the ball down so didn't need a 3rd. I think he needs to adapt his game to focus on positional awareness rather than pace, as I think he still has plenty left in the tank but just needs it know when to use it.

He's never been lacking in determination or effort, but needs to make sure he's aware of all the danger before trying to bail the team out and be the hero.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #7042 on: November 24, 2024, 05:46:43 pm »
Quote from: child-in-time on November 24, 2024, 04:14:41 pm
Father time is catching up to him, especially in games right after international breaks (see Chelsea in October and today).

This is it for me. He obviously loves captaining his country so tricky to get him to sack it off but think he needs to play less international football from now on.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #7043 on: November 24, 2024, 05:49:27 pm »
Quote from: keyop on November 24, 2024, 05:45:21 pm
Not sure I agree that his drop off is due to athleticism. Today was about errors of judgement.

If you watch the 2nd goal back, he is sprinting at full pelt to cut out the danger, but neglects the man behind him. We already had 2 players chasing the ball down so didn't need a 3rd. I think he needs to adapt his game to focus on positional awareness rather than pace, as I think he still has plenty left in the tank but just needs it know when to use it.

He's never been lacking in determination or effort, but needs to make sure he's aware of all the danger before trying to bail the team out and be the hero.

Losing 1% athletically changes the game though decision making wise. Whereas in the past you just made it in time to get the block/ tackle/ interception now youre just late. Whereas in the past you can react fast enough to what the attacker does, now your legs dont do what you need them to do quite quick enough.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #7044 on: November 24, 2024, 05:57:23 pm »
Quote from: Knight on November 24, 2024, 05:49:27 pm
Losing 1% athletically changes the game though decision making wise. Whereas in the past you just made it in time to get the block/ tackle/ interception now youre just late. Whereas in the past you can react fast enough to what the attacker does, now your legs dont do what you need them to do quite quick enough.
Agreed, This is the point I was making - his fairly noticeable drop off physically is creating these issues because hes not mentally compensating for the fact he lacks the pace and recovery running that he was famed for.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #7045 on: November 24, 2024, 06:02:54 pm »
Quote from: Bincey on November 24, 2024, 05:46:43 pm
This is it for me. He obviously loves captaining his country so tricky to get him to sack it off but think he needs to play less international football from now on.

Like Henderson he relies on his athleticism and now he's slowed down he hasn't been able to adapt his game the way Virg or Mo have. Walker was all about pace, for example, and looks completely done without it.

Robertson would have a bit more in the tank if Scotland didn't start qualifying for tournaments. International retirement helped Milner's longevity.


Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #7046 on: November 24, 2024, 06:19:25 pm »
I don't think there's any shame in admitting that Robertson is starting to look like a poorer player than he was 5 years ago, and I don't think there's any shame on Robertson as a hard-working, energetic full back to lose a step now that he's in his 30s. It happens.

I do think we should look to sign a new LB, but I'd still like Robbo to remain as both a mentor and as someone who can share the workload. Though my gut feeling tells me that he might want to finish his career at Celtic.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #7047 on: November 24, 2024, 06:21:19 pm »
Quote from: Knight on November 24, 2024, 05:49:27 pm
Losing 1% athletically changes the game though decision making wise. Whereas in the past you just made it in time to get the block/ tackle/ interception now youre just late. Whereas in the past you can react fast enough to what the attacker does, now your legs dont do what you need them to do quite quick enough.
He wasn't late for the 2nd goal - just in the wrong place. He didn't need to sprint to the player with the ball, he just needed to stay with the other danger man. That has nothing to do with athleticism.

If anything, I think he needs to reign in some of his lung busting runs - especially as we no longer play Jurgen's system, and his role isn't about crosses/assists on the overlap as it used to be. As players age they generally rely on their brain more, and are much more selective in when to take risks.

The penalty was clumsy, but he wasn't late getting into position - he was exactly where he needed to be, but the player took a touch as he went for the ball. Happens every week in the PL. I'd be more worried if he was miles away from the player and gave away a pen with a reckless recovery tackle. There's no doubt he's not in top form, but I'm not seeing a dramatic decline as others are. Both him and Trent are playing in a different system under a different manager, and I'm sure they'll adapt.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #7048 on: November 24, 2024, 06:29:06 pm »
Its very hard to say those things arent down to a drop off though. Maybe he was more knackered come the end of the game than he used to be and switched off. Maybe in the past hes quicker to set himself for the tackle and quicker into the tackle and gets there faster. Maybe sub consciously he no longer backs himself 1v1 so didnt want to give the saints player the opportunity to take him on. But it doesnt matter either way because I was making a broader point about decision making and athleticism, not claiming anything particular about todays errors.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #7049 on: November 24, 2024, 07:01:12 pm »
Quote from: masher on November 24, 2024, 03:06:27 pm
He had no need to foul the player, should have shown him on the outside, we had a lot of players in the box. Stupid stupid penalty to give away. Not defending VVD for his role in it.

Quote from: Studgotelli on November 24, 2024, 04:04:23 pm
Hes very lucky his switch off again near the end of the game didnt cost us.

Both of these 100% true. 

Never should have been in that position that led to the penalty and this more frequent rashness is something many of us have highlighted the past few years.

I still don't know what he was thinking at the end letting that player in behind him as he moves forward.  Very lucky we weren't punished.

I feel like I'm posting the same comments as last year.  Robertson has been an incredible servant for us and will go down as one of the best full backs to play in the Premier League.  However, his time as a starter at the top level is pretty much done and we need to be looking for a replacement now.  Hopefully, it comes in January and if not then the summer is the time.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #7050 on: November 24, 2024, 09:04:15 pm »


He's been a brilliant servant, I hope he does learn to adapt his game so he can extend his career and win a few more trophies with us but we definitely will need to replace either him or Tsimakis next summer at the latest
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #7051 on: November 24, 2024, 09:28:46 pm »
Agree with most of these posts. In nearly 70 years of watching this team one of the saddest declines I witnessed was Emlyn Hughes, in some ways a similar player to Andy. Most of us don't notice a physical decline until we're into middle age when the downcurve gets steeper, but for athletes at this level the smallest degradation is critical. Some players adapt their game, maybe change role or position (Ian Callaghan) where brain and experience can compensate. For who continue to rely on physicality and reaction speed it's over the cliff.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #7052 on: November 24, 2024, 09:29:26 pm »
Quote from: Silverbird on November 24, 2024, 04:53:52 pm
.............. It's not Robertson's fault that the corrupt Michael Oliver upholds the onfield decision to give a penalty because the Southampton player dives into the box.........

Michael Oliver is the replacement for David Coote.

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #7053 on: November 24, 2024, 10:20:48 pm »
The best I've seen in the position for us for a mile but he's a shadow of the player he was. Not surprising given his age but it really is time for a replacement.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #7054 on: November 24, 2024, 10:46:12 pm »
I think the supposed level of decline is a bit overblown.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #7055 on: November 24, 2024, 10:49:24 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on November 24, 2024, 10:46:12 pm
I think the supposed level of decline is a bit overblown.

Always need a scapegoat. Robbo and Nunez currently the ones being targeted.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #7056 on: November 24, 2024, 10:57:16 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on November 24, 2024, 10:46:12 pm
I think the supposed level of decline is a bit overblown.
It isn't, he's done at the top level. Maybe in one off games we'll see the Robbo we all knew but not for a long stretch of games.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #7057 on: November 24, 2024, 11:02:51 pm »
I think I agree with the still trying to play like he is 25 posts. He can conserve so much energy and let the others do the work. I really hope he would just save his energy so he can use it in defence coupled with his experience.

Should get the job done. He can't be bombing up and down all game and expect not to be weary in 1v1s. He's been done so many times this season.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #7058 on: November 24, 2024, 11:18:30 pm »
Quote from: Samie on November 24, 2024, 10:57:16 pm
It isn't, he's done at the top level. Maybe in one off games we'll see the Robbo we all knew but not for a long stretch of games.

He definitely needs to be rotated but in terms of his ability going forward its still really good.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #7059 on: Yesterday at 02:46:48 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on November 24, 2024, 11:18:30 pm
He definitely needs to be rotated but in terms of his ability going forward its still really good.

It's not better than Tsimikas' game going forward though.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #7060 on: Yesterday at 03:38:27 am »
Think we are going a bit overboard here. He's had a bad game after big games for his country. His mistakes have been more down to decisions than they have been a lack of athleticism.

He may have lost a step but he has not hit a wall like we've seen with other players.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #7061 on: Yesterday at 03:41:26 am »
United won the league repeatedly with Gary Neville never playing at the level Robbo is now.  Yeah, we need to look for a new left back this summer, but we can win the league with Robbo (and scouser Kostas) playing just like this.  Up the Reds.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #7062 on: Yesterday at 04:51:36 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 03:38:27 am
Think we are going a bit overboard here. He's had a bad game after big games for his country. His mistakes have been more down to decisions than they have been a lack of athleticism.

He may have lost a step but he has not hit a wall like we've seen with other players.

I think people are just comparing him to the best LB in the world he used to be, players can't go on forever.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #7063 on: Yesterday at 07:04:01 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 03:38:27 am
Think we are going a bit overboard here. He's had a bad game after big games for his country. His mistakes have been more down to decisions than they have been a lack of athleticism.

He may have lost a step but he has not hit a wall like we've seen with other players.

Yeah it was an absolutely fucking mad decision to make that foul. Dont see how its a physical thing because even if he went past him he is going to the byline and away from goal.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #7064 on: Yesterday at 07:15:38 am »
If Kostas is injured its time to give Gomez a run. After Gomez's performances last season it wasn't fair he didn't retain his place.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #7065 on: Yesterday at 07:34:23 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:04:01 am
Yeah it was an absolutely fucking mad decision to make that foul. Dont see how its a physical thing because even if he went past him he is going to the byline and away from goal.

Can only assume a tired mind making bad decisions, he is becoming more rash, especially this season.

I reckon Kostas was earmarked to play but got injured in training.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #7066 on: Yesterday at 07:35:33 am »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 07:34:23 am
Can only assume a tired mind making bad decisions, he is becoming more rash, especially this season.

I dont buy the tired thing, Robertson was in the box loads deep into the second half. Wasnt he right in front of the goal when Salah hit the post?
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #7067 on: Yesterday at 07:38:05 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:35:33 am
I dont buy the tired thing, Robertson was in the box loads deep into the second half. Wasnt he right in front of the goal when Salah hit the post?

Tired mind not necessarily his legs.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #7068 on: Yesterday at 07:59:16 am »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 07:38:05 am
Tired mind not necessarily his legs.

Again don't buy it. He was relatively ok in the second half and again thats not a physical thing is it, seeing as most people are saying like it is. Its in the first half of football.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #7069 on: Yesterday at 09:08:52 am »
I'd phrase it like this - would I feel comfortable having the likes of Saka, Foden, Maduke running at him? No, but that probably applies to most defenders for one on one. My felling is though that he is also becoming more suspect when defending against the next tier of attackers if you like. So yes, he seems to be on a downward slope. The question is if he, together with Slot, can adapt his game. Otherwise he needs to be replaced.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #7070 on: Yesterday at 10:43:19 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 07:15:38 am
If Kostas is injured its time to give Gomez a run. After Gomez's performances last season it wasn't fair he didn't retain his place.

The only reason I can think of why Gomez isnt getting a run out there is because slot wants a left footed player there. Like you said Gomez was outstanding there last season
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #7071 on: Yesterday at 11:01:23 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:59:16 am
Again don't buy it. He was relatively ok in the second half and again thats not a physical thing is it, seeing as most people are saying like it is. Its in the first half of football.

I don't see a drop in athleticism.  Unfortunately I just see him as being much less effective in a Slot system. Andy wants to be high and wide, but now Slot has him standing just to the left side of Van Dijk.  If you remember in Klopp's system, you'd see Wijnaldum or Milner dropping into the left full-back position to receive the ball so that Andy could stretch the play and get up the field. We just don't do that now. Diaz/Gakpo are the ones that hug the touchline to provide the width. Under Klopp, Robertson would play outside of Mane. But he's now being asked to play inside of DIaz.

I remember a light hearted banter interview with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain; he talks about how comically bad Robertson is in the small Rondos/Boxes they do in training. That's actually getting exposed right now because he's being asked to play one and two touch passes in tight "boxes". This is why Tsimikas has looked so much better. He's more two footed and better at getting out of trouble by playing short passes in tight spaces.

Gone are the days when he's allowed to split high and wide every time Trent gets the ball and offers himself as an option for the cross-field switch of play.  Gone are the days when he's getting told to get on his bike and stretch the team when our CBs or GK have the ball. He's receiving it deeper and narrower. That suits Tsimikas much more than Robertson. 

(He's still a better defender than Kostas though!)
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #7072 on: Yesterday at 11:34:28 am »
There's a lot of good posters on here who I refuse to believe are sticking the boot in for no particular reason other than wanting to have a scapegoat.

Your weakest link generally shows, it can be anyone on a bad day. I reckon in 300+ games for the club there's been quite a few when Salah has looked our worst player. In fact, I can name plenty of games over the years in which he's played quite poorly but we've still won or he's even scored a goal.

I don't really like the term weak link, certainly not about a club legend, but in a season where most of our starting players are looking really good, I think he's (and Nunez as someone else mentions him) taking criticism because he just isn't having a very good season on a personal level. I think it's obviously been clear over the past few seasons that he's never been at the level he was at pre 2021 or so, but based purely on performances this season I think he's definitely having his weakest spell with the club.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #7073 on: Yesterday at 09:10:07 pm »
Quote from: daveymac_4 on Yesterday at 11:01:23 am
I remember a light hearted banter interview with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain; he talks about how comically bad Robertson is in the small Rondos/Boxes they do in training. That's actually getting exposed right now because he's being asked to play one and two touch passes in tight "boxes". This is why Tsimikas has looked so much better. He's more two footed and better at getting out of trouble by playing short passes in tight spaces.
Thats an excellent point. Its when hes in those triangles/partnerships down by the corner of the penalty box that I get frustrated with him. He doesnt look comfortable and often breaks it up with a misplaced pass or poor cross attempt. But, if he wants his bread and butter to remain marauding runs at the oppositions defence (my comparison with Emlyn Hughes), Im concerned about his future in this team. Even if Slot gives him the green light to have a go at them, the pushing-31 version of Andy is unlikely to be as effective as the 25 year-old one was for us. I hope Im wrong. Hes a class act and an asset to this club.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #7074 on: Yesterday at 09:16:09 pm »
Needs to learn from mistakes and adjust his game and he just isnt doing that.

You will never be quicker than the ball, he cant keep diving in and expecting not to be left out of position as a direct result of that, players relish opposition diving in without the pace to put you under proper pressure, 2 passes and youre in behind
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #7075 on: Today at 10:12:24 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on November 24, 2024, 10:46:12 pm
I think the supposed level of decline is a bit overblown.

I do too. He's come down off a peak, which is not surprising for someone in his 30s, but talk of a catastrophic decline in standards is ridiculous. The whole defence had a bit of a mare v Soton, especially in the ten minutes leading up to their opening goal. Three unenforced errors came in rapid succession  - the Konate decision to play the ball through the middle when there was no one there, the Robbo overhead kick where he didn't connect, and the Virgil sally upfield. No wonder Sotion started to gain some confidence.

Our full backs are playing a completely different game to the one they played for many years under Klopp. It ought, in theory, to take far less out of them. They maintain their defensive positions much more than they used to and they try to avoid engaging high up the pitch, one-on-one with, marauding wingers. Robbo has found the adjustment more difficult than Trent. But he's by no means in meltdown like Gvardiol is at City and nor has he experienced being pulled around by a winger as the normally excellent Lewis Hall was last night by Bowen.   
