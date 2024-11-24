Losing 1% athletically changes the game though decision making wise. Whereas in the past you just made it in time to get the block/ tackle/ interception now youre just late. Whereas in the past you can react fast enough to what the attacker does, now your legs dont do what you need them to do quite quick enough.



He wasn't late for the 2nd goal - just in the wrong place. He didn't need to sprint to the player with the ball, he just needed to stay with the other danger man. That has nothing to do with athleticism.If anything, I think he needs to reign in some of his lung busting runs - especially as we no longer play Jurgen's system, and his role isn't about crosses/assists on the overlap as it used to be. As players age they generally rely on their brain more, and are much more selective in when to take risks.The penalty was clumsy, but he wasn't late getting into position - he was exactly where he needed to be, but the player took a touch as he went for the ball. Happens every week in the PL. I'd be more worried if he was miles away from the player and gave away a pen with a reckless recovery tackle. There's no doubt he's not in top form, but I'm not seeing a dramatic decline as others are. Both him and Trent are playing in a different system under a different manager, and I'm sure they'll adapt.