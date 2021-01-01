« previous next »
Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)

Quote from: Dree on Today at 04:11:41 pm
The trouble is hes still trying to play like hes 25
This is how it strikes me. Robbo is a player who has always depended on athleticism allied with intensity to be effective, and in his peak years, he was exceptional at it and the best left back Liverpool have had in my lifetime. Ive been critical for about 18 months of Robbo because there has been a decline but it seems like he either doesnt know how to adapt to his waning athleticism or refuses to understand you cant be the same athlete you were in your 20s when youre into the autumn of your career. Im not sure what the answer is, but its sad to see games like today. Im quite sure though that Slot wont have the same loyalty to fading stars that put huge mileage on themselves during the Klopp era.

Bad day today, but still a Liverpool legend and will leave the club an amazingly decorated player who probably exceeded absolutely all his and anyones expectations of his career when aged 19 he was released by Celtic and playing in the Scottish League Two.
Not sure I agree that his drop off is due to athleticism. Today was about errors of judgement.

If you watch the 2nd goal back, he is sprinting at full pelt to cut out the danger, but neglects the man behind him. We already had 2 players chasing the ball down so didn't need a 3rd. I think he needs to adapt his game to focus on positional awareness rather than pace, as I think he still has plenty left in the tank but just needs it know when to use it.

He's never been lacking in determination or effort, but needs to make sure he's aware of all the danger before trying to bail the team out and be the hero.
Quote from: child-in-time on Today at 04:14:41 pm
Father time is catching up to him, especially in games right after international breaks (see Chelsea in October and today).

This is it for me. He obviously loves captaining his country so tricky to get him to sack it off but think he needs to play less international football from now on.
Quote from: keyop on Today at 05:45:21 pm
Not sure I agree that his drop off is due to athleticism. Today was about errors of judgement.

If you watch the 2nd goal back, he is sprinting at full pelt to cut out the danger, but neglects the man behind him. We already had 2 players chasing the ball down so didn't need a 3rd. I think he needs to adapt his game to focus on positional awareness rather than pace, as I think he still has plenty left in the tank but just needs it know when to use it.

He's never been lacking in determination or effort, but needs to make sure he's aware of all the danger before trying to bail the team out and be the hero.

Losing 1% athletically changes the game though decision making wise. Whereas in the past you just made it in time to get the block/ tackle/ interception now youre just late. Whereas in the past you can react fast enough to what the attacker does, now your legs dont do what you need them to do quite quick enough.
Quote from: Knight on Today at 05:49:27 pm
Losing 1% athletically changes the game though decision making wise. Whereas in the past you just made it in time to get the block/ tackle/ interception now youre just late. Whereas in the past you can react fast enough to what the attacker does, now your legs dont do what you need them to do quite quick enough.
Agreed, This is the point I was making - his fairly noticeable drop off physically is creating these issues because hes not mentally compensating for the fact he lacks the pace and recovery running that he was famed for.
Quote from: Bincey on Today at 05:46:43 pm
This is it for me. He obviously loves captaining his country so tricky to get him to sack it off but think he needs to play less international football from now on.

Like Henderson he relies on his athleticism and now he's slowed down he hasn't been able to adapt his game the way Virg or Mo have. Walker was all about pace, for example, and looks completely done without it.

Robertson would have a bit more in the tank if Scotland didn't start qualifying for tournaments. International retirement helped Milner's longevity.


I don't think there's any shame in admitting that Robertson is starting to look like a poorer player than he was 5 years ago, and I don't think there's any shame on Robertson as a hard-working, energetic full back to lose a step now that he's in his 30s. It happens.

I do think we should look to sign a new LB, but I'd still like Robbo to remain as both a mentor and as someone who can share the workload. Though my gut feeling tells me that he might want to finish his career at Celtic.
Quote from: Knight on Today at 05:49:27 pm
Losing 1% athletically changes the game though decision making wise. Whereas in the past you just made it in time to get the block/ tackle/ interception now youre just late. Whereas in the past you can react fast enough to what the attacker does, now your legs dont do what you need them to do quite quick enough.
He wasn't late for the 2nd goal - just in the wrong place. He didn't need to sprint to the player with the ball, he just needed to stay with the other danger man. That has nothing to do with athleticism.

If anything, I think he needs to reign in some of his lung busting runs - especially as we no longer play Jurgen's system, and his role isn't about crosses/assists on the overlap as it used to be. As players age they generally rely on their brain more, and are much more selective in when to take risks.

The penalty was clumsy, but he wasn't late getting into position - he was exactly where he needed to be, but the player took a touch as he went for the ball. Happens every week in the PL. I'd be more worried if he was miles away from the player and gave away a pen with a reckless recovery tackle. There's no doubt he's not in top form, but I'm not seeing a dramatic decline as others are. Both him and Trent are playing in a different system under a different manager, and I'm sure they'll adapt.
Its very hard to say those things arent down to a drop off though. Maybe he was more knackered come the end of the game than he used to be and switched off. Maybe in the past hes quicker to set himself for the tackle and quicker into the tackle and gets there faster. Maybe sub consciously he no longer backs himself 1v1 so didnt want to give the saints player the opportunity to take him on. But it doesnt matter either way because I was making a broader point about decision making and athleticism, not claiming anything particular about todays errors.
Quote from: masher on Today at 03:06:27 pm
He had no need to foul the player, should have shown him on the outside, we had a lot of players in the box. Stupid stupid penalty to give away. Not defending VVD for his role in it.

Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 04:04:23 pm
Hes very lucky his switch off again near the end of the game didnt cost us.

Both of these 100% true. 

Never should have been in that position that led to the penalty and this more frequent rashness is something many of us have highlighted the past few years.

I still don't know what he was thinking at the end letting that player in behind him as he moves forward.  Very lucky we weren't punished.

I feel like I'm posting the same comments as last year.  Robertson has been an incredible servant for us and will go down as one of the best full backs to play in the Premier League.  However, his time as a starter at the top level is pretty much done and we need to be looking for a replacement now.  Hopefully, it comes in January and if not then the summer is the time.
He's been a brilliant servant, I hope he does learn to adapt his game so he can extend his career and win a few more trophies with us but we definitely will need to replace either him or Tsimakis next summer at the latest
Agree with most of these posts. In nearly 70 years of watching this team one of the saddest declines I witnessed was Emlyn Hughes, in some ways a similar player to Andy. Most of us don't notice a physical decline until we're into middle age when the downcurve gets steeper, but for athletes at this level the smallest degradation is critical. Some players adapt their game, maybe change role or position (Ian Callaghan) where brain and experience can compensate. For who continue to rely on physicality and reaction speed it's over the cliff.
Quote from: Silverbird on Today at 04:53:52 pm
.............. It's not Robertson's fault that the corrupt Michael Oliver upholds the onfield decision to give a penalty because the Southampton player dives into the box.........

Michael Oliver is the replacement for David Coote.

