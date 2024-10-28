« previous next »
Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)

Nick110581

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Reply #6880 on: Yesterday at 07:25:14 pm
Start him tomorrow maybe.
duvva 💅

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Reply #6881 on: Yesterday at 07:29:05 pm
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Yesterday at 07:20:09 pm
Fair enough, sell the c*nt.
Spoken like a true RAWK transfer thread afficionado
lgvkarlos

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Reply #6882 on: Today at 09:07:44 am
Quote from: mullyred94 on October 28, 2024, 09:30:16 am
Not just the goal, as a few have said he. Doesnt have the confidence to pass on his right foot like Kostas or has the dribbling ability Kostas has.

Kostas is just better on the ball.
Deserves a starting spot on current form, less minutes won't harm Robbo.
RyanBabel19

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Reply #6883 on: Today at 09:22:03 am
He's not finished but he's making mistakes with a lot higher regularity and many of them are entirely avoidable. Naturally as you age you will regress physically and the greats adjust their game. Robbo seems to still think he can press high up and get back to cover the space afforded to the oppoisition in his position, previously he did that and either won the ball high and got us on the attack or didn't quite get there but got himself back to make life difficult for his man, now he's diving in with the press, being easily bypassed and lacking in the pace to get back. There's no shame in losing a yard of pace but you have to adjust your game.

Tsimikas deserves to be starting in my opinion, he defends well, gets forward well and has more vesatility to his all round game. I think the rest could see Robertson perform better as well as showing him the position has to be fought for. Sakas goal was a good one, but multiple mistakes in one passage of play facilitated it, doesn't mean Robbo is finished but he can be targeted by a quick winger and he's not as solid defensively as he once was
jepovic

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Reply #6884 on: Today at 10:39:18 am
Kostas would have struggled with Saka too though, just like Robbo and Mac did and like many other LBs have
Coolie High

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Reply #6885 on: Today at 10:50:04 am
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 10:39:18 am
Kostas would have struggled with Saka too though, just like Robbo and Mac did and like many other LBs have

I'm not sure about that. Kostas has underrated athleticism, i think he would have done better for the goal at least.
B0151?

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Reply #6886 on: Today at 11:34:25 am
I think Saka can do that to even prime Robbo one v one... The gameplan has to be not let Saka have a one on one with no cover in my opinion it was a collective failure to prevent that situation.

That being said I've always thought Tsimikas was great option even under Klopp, unlucky to not get more chances to fight for his place and even go behind Gomez.
Draex

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Reply #6887 on: Today at 11:36:35 am
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 11:34:25 am
I think Saka can do that to even prime Robbo one v one... The gameplan has to be not let Saka have a one on one with no cover in my opinion it was a collective failure to prevent that situation.

That being said I've always thought Tsimikas was great option even under Klopp, unlucky to not get more chances to fight for his place and even go behind Gomez.

We also didn't press White, he had an age to look up and pick that pass. As always goals are a collective failure.

I'm not that arsed about Robbo struggling against top level attackers in a few situations my concern is he sticks out like a sore thumb in our build up because he can't pass inside, he either punts it down the line or goes straight back to the keeper, it's an area (for a posession based team) where we could improve, that's why Kostas looks good he can use his right foot.
Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Reply #6888 on: Today at 12:11:16 pm
I think people are underestimating the toll injuries may be taking on him and alot of this 'form' could be fitness related, rather than him about to fall off a cliff into a permanent decline.

I really do think a large part of it is fitness and not so much trusting his body, but knowing he isn't quite there and therefore the prospect of Saka and a Madueke are probably not incredible for his confidence. He recovered well after a shaky start against Madueke and whilst he struggled against Saka, anyone can.

I'm not prepared to write him off at all. I hope we manage his minutes carefully and get him fit for those big games coming up. Tsimikas has done a good job deputising so far this season under Slot, so lets use that and give Robbo the chance to get back up to full speed/strength with his own fitness.
TepidT2O

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Reply #6889 on: Today at 09:38:34 pm
Not able not shit tonight. Who knew!?
Draex

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Reply #6890 on: Today at 09:39:21 pm
Haha thought he was pretty poor to be honest tepid, not sure why he is so hesitant in defence, get out and be aggressive!
RyanBabel19

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Reply #6891 on: Today at 09:40:32 pm
Keeps dropping in the high line playing people on and keeps diving in. Just before half time he decided to dive in about 2 or 3 times in about 4 minutes, I dont understand it at all.
fallenhd

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Reply #6892 on: Today at 09:43:42 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 09:40:32 pm
Keeps dropping in the high line playing people on and keeps diving in. Just before half time he decided to dive in about 2 or 3 times in about 4 minutes, I dont understand it at all.

Has been happening for close to two years now. Happened vs Saka as well at the weekend. If he held the line, Saka was offside.
disgraced cake

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Reply #6893 on: Today at 09:43:43 pm
Aye, not convincing again. Not suggesting he's tired but would be nice if he could sit on the bench for Scotland on the next internationals. Let Tsimikas take us forward until at least after November internationals.
