He's not finished but he's making mistakes with a lot higher regularity and many of them are entirely avoidable. Naturally as you age you will regress physically and the greats adjust their game. Robbo seems to still think he can press high up and get back to cover the space afforded to the oppoisition in his position, previously he did that and either won the ball high and got us on the attack or didn't quite get there but got himself back to make life difficult for his man, now he's diving in with the press, being easily bypassed and lacking in the pace to get back. There's no shame in losing a yard of pace but you have to adjust your game.



Tsimikas deserves to be starting in my opinion, he defends well, gets forward well and has more vesatility to his all round game. I think the rest could see Robertson perform better as well as showing him the position has to be fought for. Sakas goal was a good one, but multiple mistakes in one passage of play facilitated it, doesn't mean Robbo is finished but he can be targeted by a quick winger and he's not as solid defensively as he once was