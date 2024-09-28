« previous next »
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
I dont think he was that bad. But its a reminder of the precarious position we are in with the contracts, considering there are other positions that we do need reinforcements in.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
While I think he may benefit from being rotated a bit more often with Tsimikas whos in a good run of form, One thing we shouldnt lose sight of is he wont face many bigger tests all season.

He doesnt need binning off or upgrading at all. Just a bad day at the office in my view.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
to be honest I didnt think he did a lot wrong for the first goal. His positioning was good but just got done by a very good player. Maybe van dijk could have got across to cover quicker but sometimes goals conceded are from good forward play by our opponent.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 07:50:09 pm
While I think he may benefit from being rotated with Tsimikas whos in a good run of form, One thing we shouldnt lose sight of is he wont face many bigger tests all season.

He doesnt need binning off or upgrading at all. Just a bad day at the office in my view.


He is just a poor fit for a Slot side though. He has lost a yard of pace so isn't as good 1v1. His biggest strength was his ability to overlap and deliver quality crosses but Slot doesn't really employ overlapping fullbacks. If the full-backs attack Slot wants them to underlap, combine that with his inability to use his right foot when attacking or during the build-up phase and he is a poor fit.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
For Slot's full backs we need someone who can use their other foot too and not just for standing.

Or we need a Left footed Centre Back which would allow Trent to invert. 
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 07:50:29 pm
to be honest I didnt think he did a lot wrong for the first goal. His positioning was good but just got done by a very good player. Maybe van dijk could have got across to cover quicker but sometimes goals conceded are from good forward play by our opponent.

He played him onside.
Then lost him near the goal.
He barely did anything right for that goal.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 08:01:33 pm
He played him onside.
Then lost him near the goal.
He barely did anything right for that goal.

It was as straightforward as it gets to have played Saka offside for the goal.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Best left back Ive seen play for us (Im 40) but hes gonna have to improve on the performances against Arsenal today and Chelsea if hes got a future here. Todays performance was painful to watch, especially when you know how phenomenal a player he has been for us.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
To honest hes going to be knackered with his playing style and at his age (and captaining Scotland). Id want Gomez starting games of this stature especially as hes able to come inside on his right.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Robbo is losing a bit of speed, not so much quality. But I think he was not the better option against Saka, and the fact that Lucho was late in coming back (not for the goal, generally) didn't help his situation. But I do think that Robbo is reaching the end slowly; not quite the Fab and Hendo falling off a cliff, but he's getting there. Needs to have his game time limited to maximize his output until we find a replacement, and Kostas is more than a capable deputy. By the end of the season I won't be surprized if the roles are reversed.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 07:34:18 pm
Who was supposed to track that and why is the rest of our line playing an offside trap an are in line. Robertson was sleeping and then topped it later before the goal by lunging.
Robertson bc it his zone. It just really bad to play offside trap wo ball pressure. Nobody was pressing White.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 07:34:18 pm
Who was supposed to track that and why is the rest of our line playing an offside trap an are in line. Robertson was sleeping and then topped it later before the goal by lunging.
Unfortunately, this is correct.

The defence had a perfect line. Robbo had to just stand his ground and Saka would have strayed offside.

To quote Mons ... "It's time".
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Quote from: Kalito on Yesterday at 10:33:04 pm
Unfortunately, this is correct.

The defence had a perfect line. Robbo had to just stand his ground and Saka would have strayed offside.

To quote Mons ... "It's time".

I always read what Mons says, then do the opposite.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 07:50:09 pm
While I think he may benefit from being rotated a bit more often with Tsimikas whos in a good run of form, One thing we shouldnt lose sight of is he wont face many bigger tests all season.

He doesnt need binning off or upgrading at all. Just a bad day at the office in my view.

Sure, but Madueke in the last league game also had his way with Robertson on several occasions, going past him with consummate ease.  This doesn't seem like it's a one-off situation where he got done by beast of breed. 
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Why is it that whenever we drop points, at least one of the player threads gets bumped and people need a scapegoat to blame? It's odd.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 07:50:29 pm
to be honest I didnt think he did a lot wrong for the first goal. His positioning was good but just got done by a very good player. Maybe van dijk could have got across to cover quicker but sometimes goals conceded are from good forward play by our opponent.

Neville wants you to believe it's Van Dijks fault
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Pretty sure hes still carrying an ankle injury .
Hell be fine
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Think about what a wicked, wicked backup hes gonna make to Alphonso Davies though. Well rested all the time, chomping at the bit. He'll be flying and up to shenanigans. its the way forward its clear.  ;D

Right now between Scotland and Us the poor buggers just been flogged for years. He's still very capable but he needs a lighter workload really imo. Slots giving Kostas quite a few minute which i initially put down to his simply not knowing that Kostas always rips up pre season and then not so much later, but in fairness hes done well most of the time. That helps.

Personally id start spotting Joe in there too and use all 3 of them. with any luck all of them might prosper under that arrangement.

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 10:39:21 pm
Why is it that whenever we drop points, at least one of the player threads gets bumped and people need a scapegoat to blame? It's odd.
Yeah. I think it was mostly a nice goal by Arsenal.
All 4 goals were good goals in that sense.

Defense is about making it difficult to score, it's not possible to defend against everything
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
I personally don't think Robertson is being made a scapegoat here, there's been plenty of shout that we need to find an able replacement/upgrade asap. He's just not very useful at the moment.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
If Slott replaces Robbo what style of left back would he likely go for? A LCB type or the type that runs down the by line?
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Quote from: Reeves on Today at 07:54:58 am
If Slott replaces Robbo what style of left back would he likely go for? A LCB type or the type that runs down the by line?

Doesn't matter as long as it's one that can kick and pass the ball with both legs.
It's clearly Robertson's biggest issue in our current system, being terminally left-footed.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Robbo was so bad for Saka's goal. Robbo had a torrid time in this match. I can see him potentially losing his starting position to Kostas who has frankly been better than him this season.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 10:39:21 pm
Why is it that whenever we drop points, at least one of the player threads gets bumped and people need a scapegoat to blame? It's odd.

I dont think its that mate, hes been noticeably poor. He actually looks like hes been struggling. Been twisted inside out by good players. It quite sad to see to be honest as I love Robbo.

Seems to be going the way Fabinho, Henderson and Mane did.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
The issue with him is just not his poor form. It's also him simply not fitting in tactically.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Left-back will almost certainly be upgraded in the summer and the only question is whether the back up to this player will be Robbo or Kostas.
