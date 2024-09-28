Robbo is losing a bit of speed, not so much quality. But I think he was not the better option against Saka, and the fact that Lucho was late in coming back (not for the goal, generally) didn't help his situation. But I do think that Robbo is reaching the end slowly; not quite the Fab and Hendo falling off a cliff, but he's getting there. Needs to have his game time limited to maximize his output until we find a replacement, and Kostas is more than a capable deputy. By the end of the season I won't be surprized if the roles are reversed.