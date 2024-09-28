Think about what a wicked, wicked backup hes gonna make to Alphonso Davies though. Well rested all the time, chomping at the bit. He'll be flying and up to shenanigans. its the way forward its clear.Right now between Scotland and Us the poor buggers just been flogged for years. He's still very capable but he needs a lighter workload really imo. Slots giving Kostas quite a few minute which i initially put down to his simply not knowing that Kostas always rips up pre season and then not so much later, but in fairness hes done well most of the time. That helps.Personally id start spotting Joe in there too and use all 3 of them. with any luck all of them might prosper under that arrangement.