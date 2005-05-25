« previous next »
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6760 on: September 16, 2024, 01:12:51 pm »
Hard to think of a player who has lived off past glories as much as Robbo. The odd performance aside he's been bang average for about three years. Technically he just sticks out like a sore thumb now. Needs purging from ever taking corners as well.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6761 on: September 16, 2024, 01:18:35 pm »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on September 16, 2024, 01:12:51 pm
Hard to think of a player who has lived off past glories as much as Robbo. The odd performance aside he's been bang average for about three years. Technically he just sticks out like a sore thumb now. Needs purging from ever taking corners as well.

Can't argue with this.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6762 on: September 16, 2024, 01:35:08 pm »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on September 16, 2024, 01:12:51 pm
Hard to think of a player who has lived off past glories as much as Robbo. The odd performance aside he's been bang average for about three years. Technically he just sticks out like a sore thumb now. Needs purging from ever taking corners as well.

He just isn't close to being what he was from 2017-2020. He was the best full back in the world for me during that period without exaggeration. He played a better all round game than Trent ever did IMO, and Trent was close to perfect himself for a long time.

Since the title win, it's not like he's ever lost the enthusiasm for it, he's just regressed quite a bit from that level. The mad thing to me is in those four years since I can't really ever remember an extended period thinking, yeah, he's playing great at the minute. Not to say he hasn't had great games and decent spells, but in comparison to the player he was, he's been nowhere close for me.

We should have made a move for a left back in the summer. Arguably should have last summer. There's enough quality players out there who could have pushed Robbo on, and in my opinion have taken his spot the way he made the left back shirt his own in 2017/18. I've really liked having Tsimikas around, he's had a few great moments but he's not got anything extra out of Robbo's level. In fact, I'd say the best performer we've had at left back in the last four years was the version of Tsimikas who was excellent in 2021/22. Even he's gone backwards since then. Ait Nouri would have been the man for me.

Big season ahead for Robbo. He'll never get back to that original level but we need to see something better from him now.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6763 on: September 17, 2024, 08:49:13 am »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on September 16, 2024, 01:12:51 pm
Hard to think of a player who has lived off past glories as much as Robbo. The odd performance aside he's been bang average for about three years. Technically he just sticks out like a sore thumb now. Needs purging from ever taking corners as well.
Yeah had some good games now & again but really you can see the physical decline is goosed after 60 mins & doesnt even look annoyed at coming off.

Think it may well be his last year at the club.
I could see him joining Celtic in the next year or two
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6764 on: September 17, 2024, 08:54:57 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on September 17, 2024, 08:49:13 am
I could see him joining Celtic in the next year or two

If that was to happen it would be after his contract expired.

I reckon Robertsons base salary is likely 3 times higher than the highest paid player at Celtic. Given the incentivised contracts we give players Id imagine Robertson earns more like 4 to 5 times more than the highest paid player at Celtic.

Unless Celtic can all of a sudden pay players over 100k per week then theres little chance of Robertson going there at any point before his Liverpool contract expires.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6765 on: September 17, 2024, 12:17:21 pm »
Play Tsimikas more, even when he has a good run of form hes relegated to the bench as soon as Robertson comes back, shouldnt be that way.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6766 on: September 17, 2024, 01:00:46 pm »
Tsmikas isn't really that good, though.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6767 on: September 17, 2024, 07:18:45 pm »
Quote from: newterp on September 17, 2024, 01:00:46 pm
Tsmikas isn't really that good, though.

He's a good player, at least in my eyes he is, but outside of 2021/22 hasn't been able to push Robertson on.

The fact we didn't sign a new left back in the summer contributed to making it such a poor window. I think Kostas should have been moved on with someone new coming in with the real potential of taking Robbo's spot this season. It looks like it'll be another position we'll just end up putting on the ever growing problem pile until the fabled 'next summer' rolls around.

Neither are 'problems' per se but do they contribute towards a league title or European Cup? I'm not sure they do, personally. To be honest, in my own opinion of what this club should be trying to do I suppose I'd have to class it as a problem.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6768 on: September 17, 2024, 07:27:08 pm »
Our failure to bring in genuine competition for Robertson was utterly bizarre. Just makes the whole, only bring in genuine game changers stuff look like post facto excuse making.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6769 on: September 17, 2024, 07:32:00 pm »
Quote from: Knight on September 17, 2024, 07:27:08 pm
Our failure to bring in genuine competition for Robertson was utterly bizarre. Just makes the whole, only bring in genuine game changers stuff look like post facto excuse making.

Which it is, was and always has been. Its an astonishing spin really. Made people accept treading water for 30% of Klopps reign.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6770 on: September 17, 2024, 07:34:46 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on September 17, 2024, 07:18:45 pm
He's a good player, at least in my eyes he is, but outside of 2021/22 hasn't been able to push Robertson on.

The fact we didn't sign a new left back in the summer contributed to making it such a poor window. I think Kostas should have been moved on with someone new coming in with the real potential of taking Robbo's spot this season.
What if he objects to being "moved on"?
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6771 on: September 17, 2024, 07:40:51 pm »
Quote from: Knight on September 17, 2024, 07:27:08 pm
Our failure to bring in genuine competition for Robertson was utterly bizarre. Just makes the whole, only bring in genuine game changers stuff look like post facto excuse making.

To be fair we were being opportunistic and waiting for a 24 year old Maldini to become available for 5 lira and a packet of crisps. Otherwise we'll make do with what we have thank you very much.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6772 on: September 17, 2024, 07:42:29 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on September 17, 2024, 07:40:51 pm
To be fair we were being opportunistic and waiting for a 24 year old Maldini to become available for 5 lira and a packet of crisps. Otherwise we'll make do with what we have thank you very much.

Just totally impossible to improve an 82 point squad with the greatest manager in world football squad. No one beginning to get old.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6773 on: September 17, 2024, 07:43:41 pm »
Every single thread becomes a transfer moaning thread. Just relentless, lol, rofl, lmao smh etc
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6774 on: September 17, 2024, 07:46:14 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on September 17, 2024, 07:34:46 pm
What if he objects to being "moved on"?

He was given a 5 year deal last season. His deal was due to run out next summer at the same time as Trent, VVD and Salah. I think we got our priorities wrong don't you?
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6775 on: September 17, 2024, 08:11:34 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on September 17, 2024, 07:46:14 pm
He was given a 5 year deal last season. His deal was due to run out next summer at the same time as Trent, VVD and Salah. I think we got our priorities wrong don't you?
Well, I reckon that is an entirely different issue altogether, don't you? ;)

The point we were discussing was about the idea of 'moving a player on' while in contract. As if you can just do it with the push of a button.

But in any case are we talking about Andy Robertson? Oh no, we're not ... *rechecks thread title*
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6776 on: September 18, 2024, 02:28:24 am »
Quote from: Knight on September 17, 2024, 07:27:08 pm
Our failure to bring in genuine competition for Robertson was utterly bizarre. Just makes the whole, only bring in genuine game changers stuff look like post facto excuse making.
It just kinda hard to find really good Attacking Full backs plus one of Robertson/Tsimikas would have to go.
Have 3 young LBs on loan and maybe could be options(They need experience though)
Robertson still has really good ball progression numbers(Carrying and passing) and his creative numbers are still elite for a FB.
Maybe they just really rate one of the young LB or wanted to give Slot a year to evaluate LB options.
Have to do something next summer with LBs. I think would have been good to something this summer with it but the club has a lot more info on targets/availably etc
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6777 on: September 18, 2024, 02:31:15 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on September 17, 2024, 07:46:14 pm
He was given a 5 year deal last season. His deal was due to run out next summer at the same time as Trent, VVD and Salah. I think we got our priorities wrong don't you?
It was a 2 year Extension for Tsimikas who been very good back up LB. Seems like smart to protect the asset and he wanted to stay.
Player also has to agree also.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6778 on: September 26, 2024, 08:12:36 am »
Had a good chance to square to Darwin for an easy goal. He needs to stop shooting to be honest. 99.9% it leads to nothing.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6779 on: September 28, 2024, 09:13:20 pm »
MOTM for me today. Consistently our biggest threat going forward with his forward surges.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6780 on: September 28, 2024, 09:19:46 pm »
Quote from: deano2727 on September 28, 2024, 09:13:20 pm
MOTM for me today. Consistently our biggest threat going forward with his forward surges.
Not for me, went through a spell where he kept giving the ball away (like most of the team) one of them got  Konate booked. Grav comfortably MOTM
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6781 on: September 28, 2024, 09:40:09 pm »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on September 16, 2024, 01:12:51 pm
Hard to think of a player who has lived off past glories as much as Robbo. The odd performance aside he's been bang average for about three years. Technically he just sticks out like a sore thumb now. Needs purging from ever taking corners as well.
Bollox, utter bollox.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6782 on: September 29, 2024, 11:06:48 am »
Quote from: deano2727 on September 28, 2024, 09:13:20 pm
MOTM for me today. Consistently our biggest threat going forward with his forward surges.

Not sure if he was MotM but he was definitely one of our better players yesterday IMO
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6783 on: September 29, 2024, 01:52:16 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on September 28, 2024, 09:40:09 pm
Bollox, utter bollox.

Have to agree with this, there's a very weird thing with criticism of Robertson where it seems any even average performance gets jumped on.

Thought he was generally good yesterday and he's been a wonderful servant to Liverpool but christ I hope he stops shooting.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6784 on: September 29, 2024, 03:47:14 pm »
Quote from: JP! on September 29, 2024, 01:52:16 pm
Have to agree with this, there's a very weird thing with criticism of Robertson where it seems any even average performance gets jumped on.

Thought he was generally good yesterday and he's been a wonderful servant to Liverpool but christ I hope he stops shooting.

And going for megs in the defensive third...
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6785 on: September 29, 2024, 03:53:13 pm »
Robbo is past his peak, but hes nowhere near as bad as some are making it out.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6786 on: September 29, 2024, 04:30:30 pm »
That cross on the run for Szobo was peak prime Robbo, was on a plate.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6787 on: Today at 06:42:04 pm »
Warrior, winner, champion, world class player.

Absolutely adore how you can always count on him when it matters. What an epic signing he was.

He deserves so much more respect than what he's getting these days.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6788 on: Today at 06:45:09 pm »
he improved but  i thought he was our weak link at the back.

I would worry for him against Saka if he is fit next week.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6789 on: Today at 06:47:05 pm »
Tale of two halves. Did well after the break.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6790 on: Today at 06:47:59 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 06:47:05 pm
Tale of two halves. Did well after the break.

Why was he so passive first half? Just stood off and ended up on his heels all the time. Much better second half as you say.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6791 on: Today at 06:52:47 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 06:47:59 pm
Why was he so passive first half? Just stood off and ended up on his heels all the time. Much better second half as you say.
Not sure, think he was worried going to the ball and getting done in behind. He ended up caught between two stools and Madueke took advantage.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6792 on: Today at 06:54:35 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 06:45:09 pm
he improved but  i thought he was our weak link at the back.

I would worry for him against Saka if he is fit next week.

Madueke is harder to defend against one on one than Saka. Quicker and more skilful.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6793 on: Today at 06:55:45 pm »
Madueke is as good a dribbler as you face in this league, so sometimes you are going to lose duels.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6794 on: Today at 07:32:58 pm »
His days as a top Left Back are over. I think if he stays with us it should be asa backup next season and sell Kostas.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6795 on: Today at 07:44:51 pm »
Still a very good LB, but can see the signs of him slowing down, and do think LB is a position to start thinking about in the coming windows.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #
That tackle/block right at the end was prime Robbo.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6797 on: Today at 07:56:07 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:32:58 pm
His days as a top Left Back are over. I think if he stays with us it should be asa backup next season and sell Kostas.
He's still okay. Just not the same player as you said.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6798 on: Today at 07:57:50 pm »
Dreadful first 30 mins but was ok after that in my opinion.
