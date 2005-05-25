Hard to think of a player who has lived off past glories as much as Robbo. The odd performance aside he's been bang average for about three years. Technically he just sticks out like a sore thumb now. Needs purging from ever taking corners as well.



He just isn't close to being what he was from 2017-2020. He was the best full back in the world for me during that period without exaggeration. He played a better all round game than Trent ever did IMO, and Trent was close to perfect himself for a long time.Since the title win, it's not like he's ever lost the enthusiasm for it, he's just regressed quite a bit from that level. The mad thing to me is in those four years since I can't really ever remember an extended period thinking, yeah, he's playing great at the minute. Not to say he hasn't had great games and decent spells, but in comparison to the player he was, he's been nowhere close for me.We should have made a move for a left back in the summer. Arguably should have last summer. There's enough quality players out there who could have pushed Robbo on, and in my opinion have taken his spot the way he made the left back shirt his own in 2017/18. I've really liked having Tsimikas around, he's had a few great moments but he's not got anything extra out of Robbo's level. In fact, I'd say the best performer we've had at left back in the last four years was the version of Tsimikas who was excellent in 2021/22. Even he's gone backwards since then. Ait Nouri would have been the man for me.Big season ahead for Robbo. He'll never get back to that original level but we need to see something better from him now.