Got a bit of stick in the transfer thread a few weeks ago for saying it but since 2020 it's just been like watching another player. I don't think he's ever got back to being anywhere near that level. Was hard watching some of his intended attacking contributions tonight, it really was. I think as much as anything we need to find the next Andy Robertson. I'd still have him around of course, think he can do a job over the next couple of years, move Kostas on, maybe see if you can get Beck/Chambers another good loan in them at an actually decent level in the process.



I really feel with Salah and Van Dijk their efforts have let them down, it's not really like that with Robbo, he's the same man he was, he's just not the same player. The amount of declines we've seen in line with Klopp's departure is enough to make anyone who's followed Klopp's great side over the years weep. I imagine this is what it felt like when Shanks' side looked past it at the turn of the 70s, despite albeit a completely different game filled with too many egos now.