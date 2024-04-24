« previous next »
Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)

HeartAndSoul

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
April 24, 2024, 10:27:26 pm
I remember chamberlain done an interview and said how bad he was at rondos and stuff like that where you need technical ability. Hes all heart and determination but the older he gets the more apparent you can see his technical ability. That was truly abysmal out there.
LallanaInPyjamas

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
April 24, 2024, 10:28:58 pm
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on April 24, 2024, 10:27:26 pm
I remember chamberlain done an interview and said how bad he was at rondos and stuff like that where you need technical ability. Hes all heart and determination but the older he gets the more apparent you can see his technical ability. That was truly abysmal out there.

Yep, he was never going to be a player that lasts into his 30's at this level. Some people have buried their heads in the sand when it comes to his performances for a few years now, but he was embarrassing tonight.
DHRED

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
April 24, 2024, 10:37:13 pm
Hes been a fantastic servant for us and a cornerstone of Klopps tenure here, but he looked like a competition winner tonight.
disgraced cake

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
April 24, 2024, 10:37:54 pm
Got a bit of stick in the transfer thread a few weeks ago for saying it but since 2020 it's just been like watching another player. I don't think he's ever got back to being anywhere near that level. Was hard watching some of his intended attacking contributions tonight, it really was. I think as much as anything we need to find the next Andy Robertson. I'd still have him around of course, think he can do a job over the next couple of years, move Kostas on, maybe see if you can get Beck/Chambers another good loan in them at an actually decent level in the process.

I really feel with Salah and Van Dijk their efforts have let them down, it's not really like that with Robbo, he's the same man he was, he's just not the same player. The amount of declines we've seen in line with Klopp's departure is enough to make anyone who's followed Klopp's great side over the years weep. I imagine this is what it felt like when Shanks' side looked past it at the turn of the 70s, despite albeit a completely different game filled with too many egos now.
Draex

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
April 24, 2024, 10:39:02 pm
Cant do two games a week anymore.
Studgotelli

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
April 24, 2024, 10:39:40 pm
Lets not be too over the top, he still has a role to play here. Most assists ever for a full back in the PL.

He needs to improve his delivery but hes more than fine for another season or two even if not an automatic first choice.
Haggis36

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
April 24, 2024, 10:47:20 pm
He's injected a bit of energy/tempo into our play in recent games and he's one of the few senior players who looks like he's actually trying out there, so he deserves credit for that. He's pretty inconsistent these days though, capable of rolling back the years and putting in great performances, but the poor performances have been becoming more regular for probably going on 2 years now. He's played a huge amount of (very high intensity) football since signing for us, I think there's probably only a handful of others in the league who'd compare over the same time frame.

His quality on the ball is... a mixed bag.
TepidT2O

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Today at 06:57:52 am
Aye aye. Another excellent player people have totally written off.
GarciaAndNunezNunezNunez

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Today at 08:55:17 am
I think Edwards will be looking to cash in on Robertson while we can. He saw it with Henderson and never wanted to give him a new contract.

I wouldn't be surprised if you see the same. There are a lot of similarities between the two

Nin

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Today at 09:35:04 am
To be fair he does put it on a plate at least once a game
kaesarsosei

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Today at 09:58:03 am
Quote from: Studgotelli on April 24, 2024, 10:39:40 pm
Lets not be too over the top

No in fact lets go way, way waaaaay over the fucking top which the last page of this thread has certainly done, completely out of the blue when you compare the posts on the first half of the previous page.

Hopefully over the summer when the spoilt kids on here calm down a little at missing out on the league we can get a more level headed appraisal of Robbo. He is not even the top 75% of our biggest problems at the minute. For starters, how about signing someone who the manager can trust to give Robbo a rest? Robbo is the only player other than Alisson over the last 2 weeks who has looked like a title winner before. Even VVD got embarrassed against the Ev.
Jookie

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Today at 10:08:05 am
Think we sell Tsimikas this summer and get in better competition for Robertson. Ideally its someone in the 21-24 age range who can challenge Robertson next season but hopefully transition into 1st choice in following seasons.

Given Robertson is still a good left back I dont see  this summer as the time to replace him. However, his age and contract (2026) means we need to potentially start planning for the long term. I think that might happen this summer by replacing Tsimikas rather than Robertson though.
kaesarsosei

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Today at 10:10:07 am
What do people think of Antonee Robinson at Fulham? I don't watch them much but he looks a Robertson-lite and going by our last match his stats over the season look decent. Might not be technically good enough, I don't know.
killer-heels

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Today at 10:17:14 am
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 10:10:07 am
What do people think of Antonee Robinson at Fulham? I don't watch them much but he looks a Robertson-lite and going by our last match his stats over the season look decent. Might not be technically good enough, I don't know.

Not good enough.
Jookie

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Today at 10:19:16 am
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 10:10:07 am
What do people think of Antonee Robinson at Fulham? I don't watch them much but he looks a Robertson-lite and going by our last match his stats over the season look decent. Might not be technically good enough, I don't know.

Hell be 27 at the start of 2024/25 season.

Hell be expensive.

Doesnt seem like the profile of player weve gone after previously
Jookie

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Today at 10:25:16 am
Ait-Nouri feels like a good PL left back option. Estupinan is good but on the older side of things at 26. Dont see him and Robertson as the right blend to transition gradually from one to the other as 1st choice.

Im sure theres loads of other suitable left backs across Europe. Leif Davis is an interesting player but jump from championship to Liverpool is probably too much. He does have 31 assists from left back in the last 2 league campaigns combined though.
killer-heels

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Today at 10:27:45 am
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 10:25:16 am
Ait-Nouri feels like a good PL left back option. Estupinan is good but on the older side of things at 26. Dont see him and Robertson as the right blend to transition gradually from one to the other as 1st choice.

Im sure theres loads of other suitable left backs across Europe. Leif Davis is an interesting player but jump from championship to Liverpool is probably too much. He does have 31 assists from left back in the last 2 league campaigns combined though.

Ait-Nouri and Maatsen are the obvious shouts.
GarciaAndNunezNunezNunez

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Today at 10:31:29 am
If it's not us, I think another big club will be in for Ait-Nouri

I'm not the biggest admirer of Gomez, but I have to say we looked way more solid and calmer with him as LB than when Robertson returned

MonsLibpool

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Today at 11:05:03 am
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 10:08:05 am
Think we sell Tsimikas this summer and get in better competition for Robertson. Ideally its someone in the 21-24 age range who can challenge Robertson next season but hopefully transition into 1st choice in following seasons.

Given Robertson is still a good left back I dont see  this summer as the time to replace him. However, his age and contract (2026) means we need to potentially start planning for the long term. I think that might happen this summer by replacing Tsimikas rather than Robertson though.
Robertson is a player that we should be looking to phase out. He's still a starter but someone younger can come in with a view to replacing him eventually.
