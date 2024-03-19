« previous next »
Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)

SuperStevieNicol

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
March 19, 2024, 08:17:57 am
Quote from: fowlermagic on March 18, 2024, 12:38:41 pm
Not his job to put the ball in the back of the net is it? Has any full back ever been a natural goal scorer as to be honest I'm shocked he's had so many assists over his career. Lucky to have him for the past few years, one of the bargain buys of the past twenty years and more

How very dare you!
JFT97

No666

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
March 19, 2024, 08:44:19 am
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on March 19, 2024, 12:14:04 am

Watching Ait-Nouri closely and he fits the profile perfectly and I'm of the opinion he would almost certainly out-pace (not just speed-wise) Robbo at some point in the 24/25 season. We have lost a number of senior figures over the years and I for one would love for Robbo to remain as one of our experienced players not just on the pitch but in the dressing room even if we do sign competition/replacement.



How many experienced players do we have even without Robbo? Assuming they stay post-Jurgen, van Dijk, Ali, Mo, Trent. How many is enough? At what point, do we trust the new group to build their own leaders? Isn't there a danger that in maintaining contracts for older players on the basis of their 'leadership' we tell the younger group they are not fully trusted? Certainly, if I were an England player being kept out of the squad by Jordan Henderson, I'd infer negative connotations from the choice. Personally, I don't believe that there is a need to factor it into our decision-making regarding player retention or replacement, providing we maintain three or four more experienced players for the transition.
And I'm with Yorky in that I'd like to see Beck in pre-season before necessarily buying anyone new.
PaleBlueDot

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
March 19, 2024, 02:00:00 pm
Quote from: No666 on March 19, 2024, 08:44:19 am

How many experienced players do we have even without Robbo? Assuming they stay post-Jurgen, van Dijk, Ali, Mo, Trent. How many is enough? At what point, do we trust the new group to build their own leaders? Isn't there a danger that in maintaining contracts for older players on the basis of their 'leadership' we tell the younger group they are not fully trusted? Certainly, if I were an England player being kept out of the squad by Jordan Henderson, I'd infer negative connotations from the choice. Personally, I don't believe that there is a need to factor it into our decision-making regarding player retention or replacement, providing we maintain three or four more experienced players for the transition.
And I'm with Yorky in that I'd like to see Beck in pre-season before necessarily buying anyone new.

I actually agree with you regarding having enough players who want it and new leaders emerging from within....my train of thought was if we do buy someone, which I think we should, then one of Robbo or Tsimikas will be on their way and I feel like we should retain Robbo even if Tsimi would have a year or two more in him just because of his experience and know-how. (Talking 2025 season here).
No666

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
March 19, 2024, 03:05:54 pm
Yeah, most of your post I agreed with 100%. However, I think Tsimikas offers more going forwards and has taken over the role of Salah's oddball bessie - you could make an argument for retaining him from the perspective of squad harmony. & that is arguably as important a factor going forwards as the retention of so-called leaders.
Robinred

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
March 19, 2024, 05:22:51 pm
I had a long conversation with my mate when Robbo returned from his shoulder injury. We both agreed that to judge his form after a long lay-off was unfair, and we were both surprised that Tsimikas wasnt getting the nod.

I suggested that the limitations of his game were becoming more pronounced last season, and wondered whether the huge demands on Klopp regular starters that we have witnessed result in the deterioration of former regulars (Hendo, Bobby, Fab, even Mane) was being seen again.

In his pomp his pace, desire and delivery were formidable weapons, which more than compensated for his one-footedness. Antonee Robinson is probably not the profile of player wed be interested in, but its been noticeable in this, his best season by far since leaving Everton, that his energy and pace are real assets, but that his ability to use his right foot (like Kostas too) when its the right thing to do, are in stark contrast to Robbo.

I hope this doesnt read as a contribution to a pile on - his service to L.F.C doesnt warrant that. But I think its legitimate to question whether this summers team building, with a new management structure in place, will see his place as secure as its been.
kop306

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
March 19, 2024, 06:36:26 pm
i think left back is one of the areas we can imrove on for next season

robbo had a good chance of scoring against united bad sadly the ball went over the stand
KillieRed

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
March 19, 2024, 06:55:09 pm
Perhaps Steve Nicol or Fabio Aurelio could fill the much needed goal scoring left back slot?

We didnt lose that game because of Robbo. It was the forwards who were profligate, and I hate to say it some good saves by Onana.
red1977

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
March 19, 2024, 07:20:00 pm
Quote from: kop306 on March 19, 2024, 06:36:26 pm
i think left back is one of the areas we can imrove on for next season

robbo had a good chance of scoring against united bad sadly the ball went over the stand

Which has always been the case, hasn't it? Robbo has never been any good at shooting. Must admit, I am a bit confused why he is getting critisism now. Just come back from injury, starting to play his way into it again and against utd put in that last ditch block, and looked solid. Down the left we looked very solid thanks to him. Not a lot wrong there. What is he doing wrong? or what do you want to see?. For me, it's minutes on the pitch and to get his match fitness.
« Last Edit: March 19, 2024, 07:45:12 pm by red1977 »
DangerScouse

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
March 19, 2024, 07:45:03 pm
Some awful fucking short memories on here and some seem very quick to write players off.
red1977

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
March 19, 2024, 07:53:14 pm
Quote from: No666 on March 19, 2024, 03:05:54 pm
Yeah, most of your post I agreed with 100%. However, I think Tsimikas offers more going forwards and has taken over the role of Salah's oddball bessie - you could make an argument for retaining him from the perspective of squad harmony. & that is arguably as important a factor going forwards as the retention of so-called leaders.

My last post in this thread atm. Based on what?. Given Tsimikas hasn't played and Gomez has? And before Robbo got injured he was flying.
« Last Edit: March 19, 2024, 07:57:56 pm by red1977 »
Knight

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
March 19, 2024, 08:41:55 pm
Quote from: No666 on March 19, 2024, 08:44:19 am

How many experienced players do we have even without Robbo? Assuming they stay post-Jurgen, van Dijk, Ali, Mo, Trent. How many is enough? At what point, do we trust the new group to build their own leaders? Isn't there a danger that in maintaining contracts for older players on the basis of their 'leadership' we tell the younger group they are not fully trusted? Certainly, if I were an England player being kept out of the squad by Jordan Henderson, I'd infer negative connotations from the choice. Personally, I don't believe that there is a need to factor it into our decision-making regarding player retention or replacement, providing we maintain three or four more experienced players for the transition.
And I'm with Yorky in that I'd like to see Beck in pre-season before necessarily buying anyone new.

Yeah experienced players are great if theyre still good enough. If theyre not then no thanks. No comment on Robbo specifically. Would love him to be a rotation choice at LB next season alongside a younger player coming in.
CHOPPER

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
March 19, 2024, 09:00:57 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on March 19, 2024, 07:45:03 pm
Some awful fucking short memories on here and some seem very quick to write players off.
Who we on about?
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
Bjornar

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
March 19, 2024, 10:33:18 pm
Don't see any Robertson 'problem' personally, seems to me a case of form is temporary, class is permanent. Not that his form is even particularly bad IMO and this whole narrative to the contrary on RAWK is a bit baffling, but clearly opinions differ on that.
kop306

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Today at 11:28:55 am
brazil left back wendell is one to watch saw him play for porto recently
Drinks Sangria

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Today at 12:06:17 pm
I caught some flak for being critical of Robertson some months ago, although people seemed keen to ignore the content of my criticisms and just attack me for having anything negative to say.

I honestly think were seeing the last 6-12 months of Robbos time here. No one is disputing he is an absolute club legend who has delivered far and beyond what any of us expected of him. Lets just set that as context. But Michael Edwards will surely not offer a new contract; he has two years at £100,000 a week on his current deal. Hes 30 still has some resale value and theres high-quality options presumably available on the market this summer. I think from a purely ruthless perspective well shop him around this summer or next, or he sees his contract out here and leaves on a free if he doesnt want to depart in line with the clubs (presumed) preference.

This is only me firing out what I expect would be the sporting set ups stance based on a number of factors.
Legs

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Today at 01:25:28 pm
Quote from: kop306 on Today at 11:28:55 am
brazil left back wendell is one to watch saw him play for porto recently

He is 30 so Id scrub him off the list !
Legs

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Today at 01:27:54 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 12:06:17 pm
I caught some flak for being critical of Robertson some months ago, although people seemed keen to ignore the content of my criticisms and just attack me for having anything negative to say.

I honestly think were seeing the last 6-12 months of Robbos time here. No one is disputing he is an absolute club legend who has delivered far and beyond what any of us expected of him. Lets just set that as context. But Michael Edwards will surely not offer a new contract; he has two years at £100,000 a week on his current deal. Hes 30 still has some resale value and theres high-quality options presumably available on the market this summer. I think from a purely ruthless perspective well shop him around this summer or next, or he sees his contract out here and leaves on a free if he doesnt want to depart in line with the clubs (presumed) preference.

This is only me firing out what I expect would be the sporting set ups stance based on a number of factors.

I think so too I reckon he stays next season but he could be gone summer 2025.

Time will tell I guess 12 months is a long time in footy two of our lads were in league one 9 months ago now youd argue they are both first 11 players.
Redbonnie

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Today at 02:04:07 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 12:06:17 pm
I caught some flak for being critical of Robertson some months ago, although people seemed keen to ignore the content of my criticisms and just attack me for having anything negative to say.

I honestly think were seeing the last 6-12 months of Robbos time here. No one is disputing he is an absolute club legend who has delivered far and beyond what any of us expected of him. Lets just set that as context. But Michael Edwards will surely not offer a new contract; he has two years at £100,000 a week on his current deal. Hes 30 still has some resale value and theres high-quality options presumably available on the market this summer. I think from a purely ruthless perspective well shop him around this summer or next, or he sees his contract out here and leaves on a free if he doesnt want to depart in line with the clubs (presumed) preference.

This is only me firing out what I expect would be the sporting set ups stance based on a number of factors.

Let them lose their legs on someone elses pitch and all that.
Bjornar

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Today at 09:59:32 pm
What's he doing wrong? Not much in my book. We had a problem for thirty years before, when we couldn't produce a  top class PL left back, don't think we have one now.
