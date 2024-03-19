I had a long conversation with my mate when Robbo returned from his shoulder injury. We both agreed that to judge his form after a long lay-off was unfair, and we were both surprised that Tsimikas wasnt getting the nod.



I suggested that the limitations of his game were becoming more pronounced last season, and wondered whether the huge demands on Klopp regular starters that we have witnessed result in the deterioration of former regulars (Hendo, Bobby, Fab, even Mane) was being seen again.



In his pomp his pace, desire and delivery were formidable weapons, which more than compensated for his one-footedness. Antonee Robinson is probably not the profile of player wed be interested in, but its been noticeable in this, his best season by far since leaving Everton, that his energy and pace are real assets, but that his ability to use his right foot (like Kostas too) when its the right thing to do, are in stark contrast to Robbo.



I hope this doesnt read as a contribution to a pile on - his service to L.F.C doesnt warrant that. But I think its legitimate to question whether this summers team building, with a new management structure in place, will see his place as secure as its been.