Nope. He start's full contact training at the end of the month.
Saw this on Twitter, fantasticHe would run 500 milesAnd he would run 500 more,Just to be the man that ran a thousand miles To hear the koppites roarAndy Robbo, Andy RobboAndy Robbo, Andy RobboDa Da Da Dun Diddle Un Diddle Un Diddle Uh Da Da
Did we attempt to give that to Morientes too? Or did me and a mate just randomly make that up and start singing it?
It won't I love it but how many songs start out online and make their way to the pubs and terraces?
Tubby thinks PGMOL are awesome..
Anyone know what the latest on his fitness is? I am guessing no chance of Fulham Carabou away, but home to Norwich in the FA cup on the 28th feels like a good one to give him a few minutes if he is anywhere close.
That's a proper private detective pic. Robbo caught hanging out with his best man despite his missus banning him from seeing him after they got pissed at Robbo's wedding and got wedding cake in her hair.
