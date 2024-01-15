« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 157 158 159 160 161 [162]   Go Down

Author Topic: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)  (Read 753675 times)

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,234
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6440 on: January 15, 2024, 06:07:30 pm »
Logged

Offline Andypandimonium

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 793
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6441 on: January 15, 2024, 06:09:26 pm »
Hurry back Andrew...there is a title to be won!
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,981
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6442 on: January 15, 2024, 08:56:51 pm »
Any chance of him being fit for Fulham?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,234
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6443 on: January 15, 2024, 09:10:58 pm »
Nope. He start's full contact training at the end of the month.  :D
Logged

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,212
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6444 on: January 15, 2024, 09:30:04 pm »
Quote from: Samie on January 15, 2024, 09:10:58 pm
Nope. He start's full contact training at the end of the month.  :D

One positive is that because it's a shoulder injury he has been able to cycle to keep his fitness up and then run and kick a ball around by himself. Klopp said once he's allowed to resume full training he should be available quite quickly. Here's hoping both he and Tsimikas are in the squad for Chelsea.
Logged

Offline RedDeadRejection

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 59
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6445 on: January 15, 2024, 09:34:16 pm »
Andy being back will be great! Place has missed him.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,399
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6446 on: January 15, 2024, 09:38:42 pm »
So Klopp talked a quit him getting assessed by his surgeon and then if all was ok he would go to Dubai and do proper volume sessions, proper sessions


Looks like hes in Dubai doing proper sessions
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,663
  • ....mmm
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6447 on: Yesterday at 09:40:56 am »
Saw this on Twitter, fantastic

He would run 500 miles

And he would run 500 more,

Just to be the man that ran a thousand miles

To hear the koppites roar

Andy Robbo, Andy Robbo

Andy Robbo, Andy Robbo

Da Da Da Dun Diddle Un Diddle Un Diddle Uh Da Da
Logged
:D

Offline Ycuzz

  • of the wonderful things he does! I've soiled myself..
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,009
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6448 on: Yesterday at 09:55:06 am »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 09:40:56 am
Saw this on Twitter, fantastic

He would run 500 miles

And he would run 500 more,

Just to be the man that ran a thousand miles

To hear the koppites roar

Andy Robbo, Andy Robbo

Andy Robbo, Andy Robbo

Da Da Da Dun Diddle Un Diddle Un Diddle Uh Da Da

Nice one, I like that!
Logged
@Yvanicuzz

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,314
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6449 on: Yesterday at 10:41:43 am »
Yeah I like that too, think it would be an easy one to get going.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,907
  • Believer
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6450 on: Yesterday at 10:47:12 am »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 09:40:56 am
Saw this on Twitter, fantastic

He would run 500 miles

And he would run 500 more,

Just to be the man that ran a thousand miles

To hear the koppites roar

Andy Robbo, Andy Robbo

Andy Robbo, Andy Robbo

Da Da Da Dun Diddle Un Diddle Un Diddle Uh Da Da

I sincerely hope that this catches on in the Kop. It could be a belter
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,663
  • ....mmm
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6451 on: Yesterday at 10:52:07 am »
It won't ;D

I love it but how many songs start out online and make their way to the pubs and terraces?
Logged
:D

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,788
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6452 on: Yesterday at 10:57:22 am »
Did we attempt to give that to Morientes too? Or did me and a mate just randomly make that up and start singing it?
Logged
AHA!

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,171
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6453 on: Yesterday at 11:02:12 am »
Not really sure about the song. Andy Robbo just doesn't work for me. Should be something like Hey Robbo to fit the actual tune. Having said that, I seriously doubt it's a song that'll be sung en-masse. It's kind of "complicated" to sing in a similar way to "Live is Life" which ended up sounding nothing like the actual tune. Problem is that it needs to be sung slowly and precisely like Spurs sing their "Oh when the Spurs", we don't seem to do that kind of thing. The one part in "Live is Life" sounded more like "Lalalalalalalalalalala".
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,981
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6454 on: Yesterday at 12:22:27 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 10:57:22 am
Did we attempt to give that to Morientes too? Or did me and a mate just randomly make that up and start singing it?

The only Morientes one I can remember is that More, More, More, Moritentes one.

Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,234
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6455 on: Yesterday at 02:39:11 pm »
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,143
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6456 on: Yesterday at 02:58:02 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 02:39:11 pm

That's a proper private detective pic.  Robbo caught hanging out with his best man despite his missus banning him from seeing him after they got pissed at Robbo's wedding and got wedding cake in her hair.
Logged

Online momo22

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,821
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6457 on: Today at 12:15:28 am »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 10:57:22 am
Did we attempt to give that to Morientes too? Or did me and a mate just randomly make that up and start singing it?

Yeah we did.  Think it was something like this

I would walk 500 miles

And I would walk 500 more,

Just to be the man that walked a thousand miles

To see Fernando score

Morientes, Morientes

Morientes, Morientes

Da Da Da Dun Diddle Un Diddle Un Diddle Uh Da Da
Logged
Now you think Ronald McDonald gonna go down to the basement and say, "Hey Mr. Nugget - you the bomb. We sellin' chicken faster than you can tear the bone out. So I'm gonna write my clowney ass name on this fat-ass cheque for you."

Online Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. The ban on drivel from 666 has led to a remarkable increase in forum quality. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,294
  • FSG EOTM June 23
    • Fenway Sports Group
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6458 on: Today at 12:22:22 am »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 10:52:07 am
It won't ;D

I love it but how many songs start out online and make their way to the pubs and terraces?

The Nunez one by that instagrammer?
Logged
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on January 16, 2024, 08:58:04 am
Tubby thinks PGMOL are awesome..

And tubby is always right

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,741
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6459 on: Today at 02:45:49 am »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 10:57:22 am
Did we attempt to give that to Morientes too? Or did me and a mate just randomly make that up and start singing it?
yep, but score (and not about morientes's running ;D haha)

had a great rendition in a nighttime derby (feels like it was around christmas)
Logged

Offline kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,802
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6460 on: Today at 10:13:00 am »
Anyone know what the latest on his fitness is? I am guessing no chance of Fulham Carabou away, but home to Norwich in the FA cup on the 28th feels like a good one to give him a few minutes if he is anywhere close.
Logged

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,118
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6461 on: Today at 11:02:38 am »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 10:13:00 am
Anyone know what the latest on his fitness is? I am guessing no chance of Fulham Carabou away, but home to Norwich in the FA cup on the 28th feels like a good one to give him a few minutes if he is anywhere close.

Don't think he is in contact training until February though. I may be wrong. Doubt he'd be risked in our 4th priority competition anways...
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,788
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6462 on: Today at 11:07:33 am »
The Dubai week confirmed his scan was positive, as that trip was being used to up his training intensity. Id assume the next step is contact training and a squad return for the Chelsea/Arsenal week.
Logged
AHA!

Online vicar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,736
  • Free at last!
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6463 on: Today at 11:22:44 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 02:58:02 pm
That's a proper private detective pic.  Robbo caught hanging out with his best man despite his missus banning him from seeing him after they got pissed at Robbo's wedding and got wedding cake in her hair.

That seems suspiciously specific!!
 :lmao
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 157 158 159 160 161 [162]   Go Up
« previous next »
 