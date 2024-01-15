Not really sure about the song. Andy Robbo just doesn't work for me. Should be something like Hey Robbo to fit the actual tune. Having said that, I seriously doubt it's a song that'll be sung en-masse. It's kind of "complicated" to sing in a similar way to "Live is Life" which ended up sounding nothing like the actual tune. Problem is that it needs to be sung slowly and precisely like Spurs sing their "Oh when the Spurs", we don't seem to do that kind of thing. The one part in "Live is Life" sounded more like "Lalalalalalalalalalala".