Tsimikas isn't a better footballer either. And aside from him hitting an occasional good cross or set piece, I have no idea where this myth-stated-as-fact comes from.
Well, they have the exact same assists-per-90, expected assisted goals, passes completed, npxG + xAG, and more.
If you accept that their assists would most likely come from crosses, then Tsimi (as my eyes tell me, and as I suspected since day one) is just as good with his crosses and other assists as Andy, and doesn't just hit "an occasional good cross or set piece".
He's even got markedly better numbers in aerial duels, clearances, interceptions and tackles.
We need a bigger sample, but that's all we can go on now.
He just doesn't play as much, and obviously, Andy has a stronger mentality and physique.https://fbref.com/en/players/f315ca93/Kostas-Tsimikashttps://fbref.com/en/players/2e4f5f03/Andrew-Robertson
Yeah, yeah I know the old counter-argument- football isn't played on paper etc... and blah, blah- and yada, yada, and so on, and so forth.