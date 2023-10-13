« previous next »
Author Topic: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)  (Read 724827 times)

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6360 on: October 13, 2023, 01:33:33 pm »
Quote from: pathetic on October 13, 2023, 01:21:10 pm
I think playing Gomez would be a better option than Tsimikas. I like Tsimikas but this formation doesn't suit him at all to be honest unless he can be the inverting full back but it doesn't make any sense if Trent is available.
If Tsimikas can't play now, then there's no point having him in the squad. People go on about him as if he's a pub player. He's actually a better footballer than Robbo (Robbo is a better athlete).
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6361 on: October 13, 2023, 01:43:45 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on October 13, 2023, 01:33:33 pm
If Tsimikas can't play now, then there's no point having him in the squad. People go on about him as if he's a pub player. He's actually a better footballer than Robbo (Robbo is a better athlete).
I don't think so, you don't rack up Robbo's assist numbers unless you're an excellent footballer. I've actually thought Tsimikas has been disappointing almost every time he's played this year, but if we just gave him a new contract Klopp must rate him and that's good enough for me. Hopefully, Chambers will get some time in the cups.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6362 on: October 13, 2023, 02:04:13 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on October 13, 2023, 01:43:45 pm
I don't think so, you don't rack up Robbo's assist numbers unless you're an excellent footballer. I've actually thought Tsimikas has been disappointing almost every time he's played this year, but if we just gave him a new contract Klopp must rate him and that's good enough for me. Hopefully, Chambers will get some time in the cups.
It's difficult for a back up player to rack up assists. I just feel more comfortable when Kostas is being pressed because he has a better touch and he's two-footed.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6363 on: October 13, 2023, 05:00:05 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on October 13, 2023, 01:33:33 pm
If Tsimikas can't play now, then there's no point having him in the squad. People go on about him as if he's a pub player. He's actually a better footballer than Robbo (Robbo is a better athlete).

he's ok but not having that he's a better footballer than Robbo
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6364 on: October 13, 2023, 05:06:35 pm »
Re Tsimikas and assists - he actually has the best rate (one every 292 minutes) of any player to play at least 2,500 minutes for Klopp's Liverpool. But then he has often played in the easier matches, of course.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6365 on: October 13, 2023, 05:17:08 pm »
Quote from: na fir dearg on October 13, 2023, 05:00:05 pm
he's ok but not having that he's a better footballer than Robbo

I think what he means is as a techincally with the ball at his feet which is probably a correct statement.

Overall as a footballer though he isn't better than Robbo as being LB requires more than just passing or crossing the ball.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6366 on: October 13, 2023, 05:58:06 pm »
Any update on how bad the injury is? How long do we expect him to be out?
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6367 on: October 14, 2023, 07:08:01 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on October 13, 2023, 01:33:33 pm
If Tsimikas can't play now, then there's no point having him in the squad. People go on about him as if he's a pub player. He's actually a better footballer than Robbo (Robbo is a better athlete).

Wow. Couldn't be more wrong.

Tsimikas can swing over a pretty good ball when given space to do it. In every other way, Robbo is a better footballer.

I find it mad sometimes on here how after one not-stellar season, Robbo - formerly known as best lett back in the world - is sort of thought of by some as being just an average player who's quite quick and runs a lot.

He's an absolutely brilliant footballer. Miles better touch than people give him credit for, his decision-making was incredible until last season as well. Much better able to work well with the midfielder and winger on his side than the backup too.

And he's still at least as good a crosser as Tsimikas as well.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6368 on: October 14, 2023, 07:21:51 am »
Quote from: pathetic on October 13, 2023, 01:21:10 pm
I think playing Gomez would be a better option than Tsimikas. I like Tsimikas but this formation doesn't suit him at all to be honest unless he can be the inverting full back but it doesn't make any sense if Trent is available.

I agree with this. If we were playing better opposition, then it might be a better idea to have a more orthodox back 4 with Tsimikas covering LB. In the next four must-win fixtures we have though, playing Gomez on the left could help release Trent even more on the other side - you'd have nearly three CBs to cover at the back, so Trent could effectively play mostly in midfield and help our creativity against teams who will mostly sit back against us.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6369 on: October 14, 2023, 12:33:53 pm »
Quote from: Angelius on October 13, 2023, 05:58:06 pm
Any update on how bad the injury is? How long do we expect him to be out?

Rodrigo missed around 4 weeks when he dislocated his shoulder last year, seemed in much more pain than Robertson though when it happened.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6370 on: October 14, 2023, 12:45:43 pm »
Quote from: shank94 on October 14, 2023, 12:33:53 pm
Rodrigo missed around 4 weeks when he dislocated his shoulder last year, seemed in much more pain than Robertson though when it happened.

Robertson doesnt know the meaning of pain and scoffs at agony.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6371 on: October 14, 2023, 01:45:33 pm »
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6372 on: October 14, 2023, 01:48:22 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on October 14, 2023, 01:45:33 pm
Form where?
christ knows.  yet another no-context meaningless post - doesn't inform,  amuse, enlighten, or express an opinion.... that accomplishes nothing but confusion / concern.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6373 on: October 14, 2023, 01:51:28 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on October 14, 2023, 01:48:22 pm
christ knows.  yet another no-context meaningless post - doesn't inform,  amuse, enlighten, or express an opinion.... that accomplishes nothing but confusion / concern.

The no context posts are like bed bugs, springing up everywhere.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6374 on: October 14, 2023, 01:53:20 pm »
Outside of Tsimikas initially joining for the last season and a bit he's been woeful. However I hope a run in the side means he can find a better level and some consistency, maybe playing alongside the likes of Virgil and such can help and also if we have Endo in there more often.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6375 on: October 14, 2023, 01:59:50 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on October 14, 2023, 07:08:01 am
Wow. Couldn't be more wrong.

Tsimikas can swing over a pretty good ball when given space to do it. In every other way, Robbo is a better footballer.

I find it mad sometimes on here how after one not-stellar season, Robbo - formerly known as best lett back in the world - is sort of thought of by some as being just an average player who's quite quick and runs a lot.

He's an absolutely brilliant footballer. Miles better touch than people give him credit for, his decision-making was incredible until last season as well. Much better able to work well with the midfielder and winger on his side than the backup too.

And he's still at least as good a crosser as Tsimikas as well.
Tsimikas is a better footballer while Robbo is a better player. It's like saying Toney is a better footballer than Haaland but is he a better player? No.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6376 on: October 14, 2023, 02:36:17 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on October 14, 2023, 01:51:28 pm
The no context posts are like bed bugs, springing up everywhere.

That was a response to your joke.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6377 on: October 14, 2023, 02:37:14 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on October 14, 2023, 01:48:22 pm
christ knows.  yet another no-context meaningless post - doesn't inform,  amuse, enlighten, or express an opinion.... that accomplishes nothing but confusion / concern.

I mean just read the 2 posts above it?
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6378 on: October 14, 2023, 02:45:02 pm »
So did they cut his arm off yet? I heard it was being held on with some chewing gum and sticky tape.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6379 on: October 14, 2023, 03:21:17 pm »
Quote from: shank94 on October 14, 2023, 02:37:14 pm
I mean just read the 2 posts above it?
How is anyone supposed to know what you're replying to.  We're not psychic.  The Quote button exists for a reason.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6380 on: October 15, 2023, 02:08:53 am »
The slate is clean this season. This is version 2.0 for Klopp. A whole different way of playing. Including the fullback role.

What Robbo has done in the past is fantastic. But this is a new way of playing. He rarely overlaps any more. He does attack the middle a few times during the match.

The difference is Kostas has a right foot. As an opponent you know Robbo is most likely to turn and pass the ball back to Virgil especially when we are in the opponent's half. With Kostas he can pass into the middle or down the line with his right foot.

When a side counter attacks us, Robbo is generally quicker getting back should Robbo have ventured forward.

However, in version 2.0, Trent moves into the middle and Robbo doesn't get forward as much. If the play starts on the left, Robbo goes forward and Trent hangs back.

Robbo has started all 8 league matches and has a goal, no assists.
Kostas has one sub league appearance, no goals or assists.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6381 on: October 15, 2023, 03:45:38 am »
That goal though came from a move the other side which is, as you said, because of the new way we play. There is a way to accommodate him. But now we have Kostas available and we have to play a bit differently, more direct.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6382 on: October 15, 2023, 08:09:34 pm »
any news on Robbo's injury?
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6383 on: October 15, 2023, 08:33:10 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on October 14, 2023, 02:45:02 pm
So did they cut his arm off yet? I heard it was being held on with some chewing gum and sticky tape.

He'll be fine...
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6384 on: October 15, 2023, 09:01:28 pm »
He popped it back in himself and stitched it up with piano wire. He'll be good to go on Saturday.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6385 on: October 15, 2023, 10:48:54 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on October 14, 2023, 01:59:50 pm
Tsimikas is a better footballer while Robbo is a better player. It's like saying Toney is a better footballer than Haaland but is he a better player? No.

Tsimikas isn't a better footballer either. And aside from him hitting an occasional good cross or set piece, I have no idea where this myth-stated-as-fact comes from.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6386 on: Yesterday at 10:15:17 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on October 15, 2023, 09:01:28 pm
He popped it back in himself and stitched it up with piano wire. He'll be good to go on Saturday.
Well isn't he fancy these days.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6387 on: Yesterday at 01:06:58 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on October 14, 2023, 02:45:02 pm
So did they cut his arm off yet? I heard it was being held on with some chewing gum and sticky tape.
He stuck it back on himself with a bit of congealed porridge off the front of his Scotland shirt.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6388 on: Yesterday at 05:28:45 pm »
Photos of him today prior to Cathy Fergusons funeral. Arm still up in a sling.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6389 on: Yesterday at 05:35:13 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on Yesterday at 05:28:45 pm
Photos of him today prior to Cathy Fergusons funeral. Arm still up in a sling.
and still not a peep from the club about the injury.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6390 on: Yesterday at 08:54:58 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on October 14, 2023, 01:51:28 pm
The no context posts are like bed bugs, springing up everywhere.

42
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6391 on: Yesterday at 09:57:58 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on October 15, 2023, 10:48:54 pm
Tsimikas isn't a better footballer either. And aside from him hitting an occasional good cross or set piece, I have no idea where this myth-stated-as-fact comes from.
Well, they have the exact same assists-per-90, expected assisted goals, passes completed, npxG + xAG, and more.
If you accept that their assists would most likely come from crosses, then Tsimi (as my eyes tell me, and as I suspected since day one) is just as good with his crosses and other assists as Andy, and doesn't just hit "an occasional good cross or set piece".

He's even got markedly better numbers in aerial duels, clearances, interceptions and tackles.

We need a bigger sample, but that's all we can go on now.

He just doesn't play as much, and obviously, Andy has a stronger mentality and physique.

https://fbref.com/en/players/f315ca93/Kostas-Tsimikas

https://fbref.com/en/players/2e4f5f03/Andrew-Robertson


Yeah, yeah I know the old counter-argument- football isn't played on paper etc... and blah, blah- and yada, yada, and so on, and so forth.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:11:31 pm by the_red_pill »
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6392 on: Yesterday at 10:16:43 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:35:13 pm
and still not a peep from the club about the injury.

Good
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6393 on: Yesterday at 10:57:59 pm »
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6394 on: Yesterday at 11:03:25 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:57:59 pm
you interpret that as a good sign?
NNIGN
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6395 on: Yesterday at 11:12:34 pm »
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6396 on: Today at 11:57:39 am »
I'm not convinced NNIGN, the last time we had a drip-feed about an injury situation was AOCs seemingly low-mid term injury against Roma that kept him out for over a year and for all intents and purposes ended his career.

Obviously Robbo's won't be as bad as that but in terms of the difference between expectation and outcome, delaying the news is not necessarily a good thing.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6397 on: Today at 01:00:46 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 11:57:39 am
I'm not convinced NNIGN, the last time we had a drip-feed about an injury situation was AOCs seemingly low-mid term injury against Roma that kept him out for over a year and for all intents and purposes ended his career.

Obviously Robbo's won't be as bad as that but in terms of the difference between expectation and outcome, delaying the news is not necessarily a good thing.

Could well be waiting for the swelling to go down before they really tell anything.
