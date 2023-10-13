The slate is clean this season. This is version 2.0 for Klopp. A whole different way of playing. Including the fullback role.



What Robbo has done in the past is fantastic. But this is a new way of playing. He rarely overlaps any more. He does attack the middle a few times during the match.



The difference is Kostas has a right foot. As an opponent you know Robbo is most likely to turn and pass the ball back to Virgil especially when we are in the opponent's half. With Kostas he can pass into the middle or down the line with his right foot.



When a side counter attacks us, Robbo is generally quicker getting back should Robbo have ventured forward.



However, in version 2.0, Trent moves into the middle and Robbo doesn't get forward as much. If the play starts on the left, Robbo goes forward and Trent hangs back.



Robbo has started all 8 league matches and has a goal, no assists.

Kostas has one sub league appearance, no goals or assists.