MonsLibpool

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
October 13, 2023, 01:33:33 pm
Quote from: pathetic on October 13, 2023, 01:21:10 pm
I think playing Gomez would be a better option than Tsimikas. I like Tsimikas but this formation doesn't suit him at all to be honest unless he can be the inverting full back but it doesn't make any sense if Trent is available.
If Tsimikas can't play now, then there's no point having him in the squad. People go on about him as if he's a pub player. He's actually a better footballer than Robbo (Robbo is a better athlete).
Sheer Magnetism

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
October 13, 2023, 01:43:45 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on October 13, 2023, 01:33:33 pm
If Tsimikas can't play now, then there's no point having him in the squad. People go on about him as if he's a pub player. He's actually a better footballer than Robbo (Robbo is a better athlete).
I don't think so, you don't rack up Robbo's assist numbers unless you're an excellent footballer. I've actually thought Tsimikas has been disappointing almost every time he's played this year, but if we just gave him a new contract Klopp must rate him and that's good enough for me. Hopefully, Chambers will get some time in the cups.
MonsLibpool

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
October 13, 2023, 02:04:13 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on October 13, 2023, 01:43:45 pm
I don't think so, you don't rack up Robbo's assist numbers unless you're an excellent footballer. I've actually thought Tsimikas has been disappointing almost every time he's played this year, but if we just gave him a new contract Klopp must rate him and that's good enough for me. Hopefully, Chambers will get some time in the cups.
It's difficult for a back up player to rack up assists. I just feel more comfortable when Kostas is being pressed because he has a better touch and he's two-footed.
na fir dearg

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
October 13, 2023, 05:00:05 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on October 13, 2023, 01:33:33 pm
If Tsimikas can't play now, then there's no point having him in the squad. People go on about him as if he's a pub player. He's actually a better footballer than Robbo (Robbo is a better athlete).

he's ok but not having that he's a better footballer than Robbo
BassTunedToRed

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
October 13, 2023, 05:06:35 pm
Re Tsimikas and assists - he actually has the best rate (one every 292 minutes) of any player to play at least 2,500 minutes for Klopp's Liverpool. But then he has often played in the easier matches, of course.
mullyred94

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
October 13, 2023, 05:17:08 pm
Quote from: na fir dearg on October 13, 2023, 05:00:05 pm
he's ok but not having that he's a better footballer than Robbo

I think what he means is as a techincally with the ball at his feet which is probably a correct statement.

Overall as a footballer though he isn't better than Robbo as being LB requires more than just passing or crossing the ball.
Angelius

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
October 13, 2023, 05:58:06 pm
Any update on how bad the injury is? How long do we expect him to be out?
decosabute

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Yesterday at 07:08:01 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on October 13, 2023, 01:33:33 pm
If Tsimikas can't play now, then there's no point having him in the squad. People go on about him as if he's a pub player. He's actually a better footballer than Robbo (Robbo is a better athlete).

Wow. Couldn't be more wrong.

Tsimikas can swing over a pretty good ball when given space to do it. In every other way, Robbo is a better footballer.

I find it mad sometimes on here how after one not-stellar season, Robbo - formerly known as best lett back in the world - is sort of thought of by some as being just an average player who's quite quick and runs a lot.

He's an absolutely brilliant footballer. Miles better touch than people give him credit for, his decision-making was incredible until last season as well. Much better able to work well with the midfielder and winger on his side than the backup too.

And he's still at least as good a crosser as Tsimikas as well.
decosabute

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Yesterday at 07:21:51 am
Quote from: pathetic on October 13, 2023, 01:21:10 pm
I think playing Gomez would be a better option than Tsimikas. I like Tsimikas but this formation doesn't suit him at all to be honest unless he can be the inverting full back but it doesn't make any sense if Trent is available.

I agree with this. If we were playing better opposition, then it might be a better idea to have a more orthodox back 4 with Tsimikas covering LB. In the next four must-win fixtures we have though, playing Gomez on the left could help release Trent even more on the other side - you'd have nearly three CBs to cover at the back, so Trent could effectively play mostly in midfield and help our creativity against teams who will mostly sit back against us.
shank94

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Yesterday at 12:33:53 pm
Quote from: Angelius on October 13, 2023, 05:58:06 pm
Any update on how bad the injury is? How long do we expect him to be out?

Rodrigo missed around 4 weeks when he dislocated his shoulder last year, seemed in much more pain than Robertson though when it happened.
Logged
So Howard Philips

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Yesterday at 12:45:43 pm
Quote from: shank94 on Yesterday at 12:33:53 pm
Rodrigo missed around 4 weeks when he dislocated his shoulder last year, seemed in much more pain than Robertson though when it happened.

Robertson doesnt know the meaning of pain and scoffs at agony.
shank94

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Yesterday at 01:27:33 pm
So 8 weeks it is
TepidT2O

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Yesterday at 01:45:33 pm
SamLad

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Yesterday at 01:48:22 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 01:45:33 pm
Form where?
christ knows.  yet another no-context meaningless post - doesn't inform,  amuse, enlighten, or express an opinion.... that accomplishes nothing but confusion / concern.
So Howard Philips

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Yesterday at 01:51:28 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:48:22 pm
christ knows.  yet another no-context meaningless post - doesn't inform,  amuse, enlighten, or express an opinion.... that accomplishes nothing but confusion / concern.

The no context posts are like bed bugs, springing up everywhere.
naYoRHa2b

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Yesterday at 01:53:20 pm
Outside of Tsimikas initially joining for the last season and a bit he's been woeful. However I hope a run in the side means he can find a better level and some consistency, maybe playing alongside the likes of Virgil and such can help and also if we have Endo in there more often.
MonsLibpool

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Yesterday at 01:59:50 pm
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 07:08:01 am
Wow. Couldn't be more wrong.

Tsimikas can swing over a pretty good ball when given space to do it. In every other way, Robbo is a better footballer.

I find it mad sometimes on here how after one not-stellar season, Robbo - formerly known as best lett back in the world - is sort of thought of by some as being just an average player who's quite quick and runs a lot.

He's an absolutely brilliant footballer. Miles better touch than people give him credit for, his decision-making was incredible until last season as well. Much better able to work well with the midfielder and winger on his side than the backup too.

And he's still at least as good a crosser as Tsimikas as well.
Tsimikas is a better footballer while Robbo is a better player. It's like saying Toney is a better footballer than Haaland but is he a better player? No.
shank94

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Yesterday at 02:36:17 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 01:51:28 pm
The no context posts are like bed bugs, springing up everywhere.

That was a response to your joke.
shank94

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Yesterday at 02:37:14 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:48:22 pm
christ knows.  yet another no-context meaningless post - doesn't inform,  amuse, enlighten, or express an opinion.... that accomplishes nothing but confusion / concern.

I mean just read the 2 posts above it?
Persephone

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Yesterday at 02:45:02 pm
So did they cut his arm off yet? I heard it was being held on with some chewing gum and sticky tape.
SamLad

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Yesterday at 03:21:17 pm
Quote from: shank94 on Yesterday at 02:37:14 pm
I mean just read the 2 posts above it?
How is anyone supposed to know what you're replying to.  We're not psychic.  The Quote button exists for a reason.
4pool

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Today at 02:08:53 am
The slate is clean this season. This is version 2.0 for Klopp. A whole different way of playing. Including the fullback role.

What Robbo has done in the past is fantastic. But this is a new way of playing. He rarely overlaps any more. He does attack the middle a few times during the match.

The difference is Kostas has a right foot. As an opponent you know Robbo is most likely to turn and pass the ball back to Virgil especially when we are in the opponent's half. With Kostas he can pass into the middle or down the line with his right foot.

When a side counter attacks us, Robbo is generally quicker getting back should Robbo have ventured forward.

However, in version 2.0, Trent moves into the middle and Robbo doesn't get forward as much. If the play starts on the left, Robbo goes forward and Trent hangs back.

Robbo has started all 8 league matches and has a goal, no assists.
Kostas has one sub league appearance, no goals or assists.
