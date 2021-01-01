If Tsimikas can't play now, then there's no point having him in the squad. People go on about him as if he's a pub player. He's actually a better footballer than Robbo (Robbo is a better athlete).



Wow. Couldn't be more wrong.Tsimikas can swing over a pretty good ball when given space to do it. In every other way, Robbo is a better footballer.I find it mad sometimes on here how after one not-stellar season, Robbo - formerly known as best lett back in the world - is sort of thought of by some as being just an average player who's quite quick and runs a lot.He's an absolutely brilliant footballer. Miles better touch than people give him credit for, his decision-making was incredible until last season as well. Much better able to work well with the midfielder and winger on his side than the backup too.And he's still at least as good a crosser as Tsimikas as well.