Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Reply #6360 on: Yesterday at 01:33:33 pm
Quote from: pathetic on Yesterday at 01:21:10 pm
I think playing Gomez would be a better option than Tsimikas. I like Tsimikas but this formation doesn't suit him at all to be honest unless he can be the inverting full back but it doesn't make any sense if Trent is available.
If Tsimikas can't play now, then there's no point having him in the squad. People go on about him as if he's a pub player. He's actually a better footballer than Robbo (Robbo is a better athlete).
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Reply #6361 on: Yesterday at 01:43:45 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 01:33:33 pm
If Tsimikas can't play now, then there's no point having him in the squad. People go on about him as if he's a pub player. He's actually a better footballer than Robbo (Robbo is a better athlete).
I don't think so, you don't rack up Robbo's assist numbers unless you're an excellent footballer. I've actually thought Tsimikas has been disappointing almost every time he's played this year, but if we just gave him a new contract Klopp must rate him and that's good enough for me. Hopefully, Chambers will get some time in the cups.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Reply #6362 on: Yesterday at 02:04:13 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 01:43:45 pm
I don't think so, you don't rack up Robbo's assist numbers unless you're an excellent footballer. I've actually thought Tsimikas has been disappointing almost every time he's played this year, but if we just gave him a new contract Klopp must rate him and that's good enough for me. Hopefully, Chambers will get some time in the cups.
It's difficult for a back up player to rack up assists. I just feel more comfortable when Kostas is being pressed because he has a better touch and he's two-footed.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Reply #6363 on: Yesterday at 05:00:05 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 01:33:33 pm
If Tsimikas can't play now, then there's no point having him in the squad. People go on about him as if he's a pub player. He's actually a better footballer than Robbo (Robbo is a better athlete).

he's ok but not having that he's a better footballer than Robbo
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Reply #6364 on: Yesterday at 05:06:35 pm
Re Tsimikas and assists - he actually has the best rate (one every 292 minutes) of any player to play at least 2,500 minutes for Klopp's Liverpool. But then he has often played in the easier matches, of course.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Reply #6365 on: Yesterday at 05:17:08 pm
Quote from: na fir dearg on Yesterday at 05:00:05 pm
he's ok but not having that he's a better footballer than Robbo

I think what he means is as a techincally with the ball at his feet which is probably a correct statement.

Overall as a footballer though he isn't better than Robbo as being LB requires more than just passing or crossing the ball.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Reply #6366 on: Yesterday at 05:58:06 pm
Any update on how bad the injury is? How long do we expect him to be out?
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Reply #6367 on: Today at 07:08:01 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 01:33:33 pm
If Tsimikas can't play now, then there's no point having him in the squad. People go on about him as if he's a pub player. He's actually a better footballer than Robbo (Robbo is a better athlete).

Wow. Couldn't be more wrong.

Tsimikas can swing over a pretty good ball when given space to do it. In every other way, Robbo is a better footballer.

I find it mad sometimes on here how after one not-stellar season, Robbo - formerly known as best lett back in the world - is sort of thought of by some as being just an average player who's quite quick and runs a lot.

He's an absolutely brilliant footballer. Miles better touch than people give him credit for, his decision-making was incredible until last season as well. Much better able to work well with the midfielder and winger on his side than the backup too.

And he's still at least as good a crosser as Tsimikas as well.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Reply #6368 on: Today at 07:21:51 am
Quote from: pathetic on Yesterday at 01:21:10 pm
I think playing Gomez would be a better option than Tsimikas. I like Tsimikas but this formation doesn't suit him at all to be honest unless he can be the inverting full back but it doesn't make any sense if Trent is available.

I agree with this. If we were playing better opposition, then it might be a better idea to have a more orthodox back 4 with Tsimikas covering LB. In the next four must-win fixtures we have though, playing Gomez on the left could help release Trent even more on the other side - you'd have nearly three CBs to cover at the back, so Trent could effectively play mostly in midfield and help our creativity against teams who will mostly sit back against us.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Reply #6369 on: Today at 12:33:53 pm
Quote from: Angelius on Yesterday at 05:58:06 pm
Any update on how bad the injury is? How long do we expect him to be out?

Rodrigo missed around 4 weeks when he dislocated his shoulder last year, seemed in much more pain than Robertson though when it happened.
Logged
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Reply #6370 on: Today at 12:45:43 pm
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 12:33:53 pm
Rodrigo missed around 4 weeks when he dislocated his shoulder last year, seemed in much more pain than Robertson though when it happened.

Robertson doesnt know the meaning of pain and scoffs at agony.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Reply #6371 on: Today at 01:27:33 pm
So 8 weeks it is
Logged
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Reply #6372 on: Today at 01:45:33 pm
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Reply #6373 on: Today at 01:48:22 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:45:33 pm
Form where?
christ knows.  yet another no-context meaningless post - doesn't inform,  amuse, enlighten, or express an opinion.... that accomplishes nothing but confusion / concern.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Reply #6374 on: Today at 01:51:28 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:48:22 pm
christ knows.  yet another no-context meaningless post - doesn't inform,  amuse, enlighten, or express an opinion.... that accomplishes nothing but confusion / concern.

The no context posts are like bed bugs, springing up everywhere.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Reply #6375 on: Today at 01:53:20 pm
Outside of Tsimikas initially joining for the last season and a bit he's been woeful. However I hope a run in the side means he can find a better level and some consistency, maybe playing alongside the likes of Virgil and such can help and also if we have Endo in there more often.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Reply #6376 on: Today at 01:59:50 pm
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 07:08:01 am
Wow. Couldn't be more wrong.

Tsimikas can swing over a pretty good ball when given space to do it. In every other way, Robbo is a better footballer.

I find it mad sometimes on here how after one not-stellar season, Robbo - formerly known as best lett back in the world - is sort of thought of by some as being just an average player who's quite quick and runs a lot.

He's an absolutely brilliant footballer. Miles better touch than people give him credit for, his decision-making was incredible until last season as well. Much better able to work well with the midfielder and winger on his side than the backup too.

And he's still at least as good a crosser as Tsimikas as well.
Tsimikas is a better footballer while Robbo is a better player. It's like saying Toney is a better footballer than Haaland but is he a better player? No.
