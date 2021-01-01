« previous next »
Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Reply #6320 on: Yesterday at 09:44:17 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:54:51 pm
Time for Kostas to prove he is good enough.

if hes ever been put under undue pressure to fill the left back position, hopefully now he can get comfort in knowing he hast a few games and a decent run to show his capabilities.

ever the optimist, not this time though  my 🤞🏽🤞🏽🤞🏽🤞🏽🤞🏽 are crossed tho
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Reply #6321 on: Yesterday at 09:49:26 pm
At least Tsimikas won't be coming in cold as he's played the Europa League and League Cup games.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Reply #6322 on: Yesterday at 10:02:41 pm
What's the usual recovery for this ? 4 weeks ?
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Reply #6323 on: Yesterday at 10:15:09 pm
Quote from: AllyouneedisRush on Yesterday at 10:02:41 pm
What's the usual recovery for this ? 4 weeks ?
Depends what it is. Was it dislocated or not?  Maybe its broken? Could be a collar bone?
Time will tell
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Reply #6324 on: Yesterday at 10:26:26 pm
All for a pointless match no-one will even remember this time next week.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Reply #6325 on: Yesterday at 10:28:51 pm
do we need a left back or a left sided centre back to play in the new system

kostas is a good backup

scanlon or luke chambers to get the europa league games
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Reply #6326 on: Yesterday at 10:33:55 pm
Gomez can play LB also.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Reply #6327 on: Yesterday at 10:56:42 pm
. Andy has hurt his shoulder. He will go back to his club now.

Suitably vague.

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Reply #6328 on: Yesterday at 10:57:49 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:15:09 pm
Depends what it is. Was it dislocated or not?  Maybe its broken? Could be a collar bone?
Time will tell
Cant break your shoulder it a ball and socket joint.
Collarbone could be broken. Could Be dislocated shoulder or even an A/C Joint injury
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Reply #6329 on: Yesterday at 11:05:34 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:56:42 pm
. Andy has hurt his shoulder. He will go back to his club now.

Suitably vague.

He couldnt even name the club.
Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:07:36 pm by Number 7
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Reply #6330 on: Yesterday at 11:23:44 pm
Well according to the transfer thread this summer he was way past his prime, long since missing a step, totally unsuited to The Formation and needed to be replaced immediately by just about any random left footed centre back who might turn out be ok some day, because he was ready for the knackers in football terms, no way back end of discussion.

so i guess we wont miss him at all.

I mean its true , other than his stellar defending and all action attacking and wicked set pieces and motivational hunger and desire and upbeat presence in the dressing room, he's not that important really.

 :sad
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Reply #6331 on: Yesterday at 11:32:33 pm
Dislocated shoulder as per James Pearce.

Bad news.

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Reply #6332 on: Yesterday at 11:39:31 pm
International breaks eh?

Im interested to know what the current schedule of matches for our best players, who combine club, cup and international football, means for their ability to maintain peak performance.

UEFA and FIFA dont appear to be at all interested in player welfare. Or am I wrong?
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Reply #6333 on: Yesterday at 11:43:57 pm
Seem to remember Momo Sissoko missing a couple of months with a dislocated shoulder. Hopefully it's not that serious.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Reply #6334 on: Today at 12:06:29 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 10:57:49 pm
Cant break your shoulder it a ball and socket joint.
Collarbone could be broken. Could Be dislocated shoulder or even an A/C Joint injury

Its rare, as most of the time its dislocation but the bones can still fragment
