Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6280 on: October 8, 2023, 04:04:02 pm »
My god that was poor. Schoolyard stuff.
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6281 on: October 8, 2023, 04:10:27 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on October  8, 2023, 04:01:42 pm
One of most infuriating things in football is professional, elite level footballers point blank refusing to use their weak foot in any circumstances.


You have to admire Carragher's punditry though. "Got to intercept the cross even if it ends with you putting the ball into your own goal". Just substitute "even" with "because" and you have a fair summary of Carragher's defensive technique in identical situations.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6282 on: October 8, 2023, 04:14:24 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on October  8, 2023, 04:10:27 pm
You have to admire Carragher's punditry though. "Got to intercept the cross even if it ends with you putting the ball into your own goal". Just substitute "even" with "because" and you have a fair summary of Carragher's defensive technique in identical situations.

Its poor coaching from us, in the set-up. Hes the most one footed player Ive seen, 99/100 youre defending an inswinging free kick in that scenario so why is he first man?

The whole thing was brainless.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6283 on: October 8, 2023, 04:14:54 pm »
Kinda feels serious discussion is needed. Put aside that brainfart moment, which by all means is criminal. He moves so slowly across the pitch. Its like Milners last season with us. Horrendously slow. We need an upgrade.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6284 on: October 8, 2023, 04:20:21 pm »
I just don't get that "decision" to refuse to play the ball because you'd be using your weak foot, who does that? It should just be instinctive to cut it out. He had moments at the back where his brain was just not in gear, see's the winger running in behind and doesn't track him till the ball has been played, stuff like that leaves you scratching your head. Can't rely on Tsimikas either as he's even more incompetent at times with his decisions. You see his mistakes coming five seconds before he does.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6285 on: October 8, 2023, 04:22:39 pm »
Quote from: Kansti on October  8, 2023, 04:14:54 pm
Kinda feels serious discussion is needed. Put aside that brainfart moment, which by all means is criminal. He moves so slowly across the pitch. Its like Milners last season with us. Horrendously slow. We need an upgrade.
We should be thinking about the future at LB, but I don't think his drop off is as dramatic as others. We'll probably sign a 19/20 year old LB next summer. Maybe we'll be keeping an eye on Kerkez.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6286 on: October 8, 2023, 04:25:07 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on October  8, 2023, 04:22:39 pm
We should be thinking about the future at LB, but I don't think his drop off is as dramatic as others. We'll probably sign a 19/20 year old LB next summer. Maybe we'll be keeping an eye on Kerkez.

I think we need better than that, when his legs go hell lose almost all his effectiveness.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6287 on: October 8, 2023, 04:25:12 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on October  8, 2023, 04:01:42 pm
One of most infuriating things in football is professional, elite level footballers point blank refusing to use their weak foot in any circumstances.

Riise v Chelsea comes to mind
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6288 on: October 8, 2023, 04:28:29 pm »
Hes been awful for a little while now with a couple of decent performances on between. The amount of times he leaves space in behind by pressing like a headless chicken is madness. He needs upgrading on especially in this new back 3
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6289 on: October 8, 2023, 04:54:38 pm »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on October  8, 2023, 04:20:21 pm
I just don't get that "decision" to refuse to play the ball because you'd be using your weak foot, who does that? It should just be instinctive to cut it out. He had moments at the back where his brain was just not in gear, see's the winger running in behind and doesn't track him till the ball has been played, stuff like that leaves you scratching your head. Can't rely on Tsimikas either as he's even more incompetent at times with his decisions. You see his mistakes coming five seconds before he does.

Yeah don't understand it at all. Maybe it's a pro thing because at our shit local Sunday league level, I've yet to come across a player refusing to play a ball on their weaker foot, in fact, quite the opposite when you want them to just leave it!
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6290 on: October 8, 2023, 05:20:16 pm »
He needs to improve, been months of a form drop with the odd good performance thrown in. We aren't even playing him as a lcb anymore so no real excuse.

Such a basic error for their goal which are becoming more and more common.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6291 on: October 8, 2023, 08:21:44 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on October  8, 2023, 04:28:29 pm
Hes been awful for a little while now with a couple of decent performances on between. The amount of times he leaves space in behind by pressing like a headless chicken is madness. He needs upgrading on especially in this new back 3
I dont think he was awful last week...or against West Ham. Or Wolves...or Villa.

Sure, today was a wild misjudgement. But to make out like it was the norm, is unfair.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6292 on: October 9, 2023, 05:09:14 am »
Quote from: Caps4444 on October  8, 2023, 04:25:12 pm
Riise v Chelsea comes to mind

That last minute own goal still haunts me. I think we will have been victorious against United in Moscow.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6293 on: October 9, 2023, 05:29:19 am »
Quote from: b_joseph on October  8, 2023, 08:21:44 pm
I dont think he was awful last week...or against West Ham. Or Wolves...or Villa.

Sure, today was a wild misjudgement. But to make out like it was the norm, is unfair.

I don't think he's awful, but he's a weak link. Robbo's decline is similar to Hendo, as his best attribute was his athleticism and relentless energy. Once that starts to wane, he becomes more of a liability. How often have we seen him charging out in an attempt to make an interception or force a turnover, only for him to be sidestepped completely leaving space for forwards to capitalise on? I am surprised Klopp hasn't demanded Robbo to cut that out from his game. Its stupid, rash and his attempts are hugely unsuccessful. 
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6294 on: October 9, 2023, 08:45:17 am »
Quote from: Kansti on October  8, 2023, 04:14:54 pm
Kinda feels serious discussion is needed. Put aside that brainfart moment, which by all means is criminal. He moves so slowly across the pitch. Its like Milners last season with us. Horrendously slow. We need an upgrade.
Personally, I think he just needs a rest, mentally and physically. I am confident he's going to come back stronger. Just looking exhausted nowadays.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6295 on: October 9, 2023, 09:10:12 am »
He has played well at times.
But he had a week off he looks alot slower now. Most wingers look to have the beating off him.

In general we have a bit of an issue playing a high line I feel
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6296 on: October 9, 2023, 09:12:45 am »
Robbo needs to kick back onto his previous standards, that switch off for their second goal is inexcusable.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6297 on: October 9, 2023, 09:36:58 am »
Quote from: NarutoReds on October  9, 2023, 08:45:17 am
Personally, I think he just needs a rest, mentally and physically. I am confident he's going to come back stronger. Just looking exhausted nowadays.

He is getting rest though, Kostas is playing all the EL games.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6298 on: Today at 08:32:24 pm »
Injured in his international match, had to come off.

Yay international football.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6299 on: Today at 08:34:18 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 08:32:24 pm
Injured in his international match, had to come off.

Yay international football.

Bad one? Absolute joke
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6300 on: Today at 08:34:23 pm »
looks like a possible dislocated right shoulder, hopefully it popped back in, sore as fcuk, I know all about it
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6301 on: Today at 08:36:00 pm »
Quote from: Benimar Col on Today at 08:34:23 pm
looks like a possible dislocated right shoulder, hopefully it popped back in, sore as fcuk, I know all about it

Hell be out a while if its that!
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6302 on: Today at 08:36:37 pm »
Quote from: Benimar Col on Today at 08:34:23 pm
looks like a possible dislocated right shoulder, hopefully it popped back in, sore as fcuk, I know all about it

Even if thats the case, it will be several weeks out  :no
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6303 on: Today at 08:37:12 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 08:32:24 pm
Injured in his international match, had to come off.

Yay international football.

What's not to love eh?
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6304 on: Today at 08:37:53 pm »
Quote from: Dazzer23 on Today at 08:36:37 pm
Even if thats the case, it will be several weeks out  :no

Depends how bad it is, it can take months.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6305 on: Today at 08:38:30 pm »
Yep don't expect him back for months, great.

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6306 on: Today at 08:41:27 pm »
Great start to the fucking international break.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6307 on: Today at 08:46:36 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 08:37:53 pm
Depends how bad it is, it can take months.
Mo was back within a few weeks. He win't be 100% for a while though.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6308 on: Today at 08:47:31 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:46:36 pm
Mo was back within a few weeks. He win't be 100% for a while though.

Mo was rushed back early to play the World Cup, he was visibly still carrying it.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6309 on: Today at 08:47:47 pm »
Lovely, expecting Bielsa to have wrecked Darwin by the end of the break too.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6310 on: Today at 08:50:01 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 08:47:31 pm
Mo was rushed back early to play the World Cup, he was visibly still carrying it.
He had a bandage on his shoulder for a few months. It's possible to be back within a month but Robbo won't be 100%.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6311 on: Today at 08:50:57 pm »
Not great news obviously no matter how long he's out, but I'm half expecting to hear from Greece that Tsimikas has a knock that keeps him on the sidelines too.  :(   

Okay.  I admit I can be a bit of a pessimist. 
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6312 on: Today at 08:53:49 pm »
Oh FFS
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6313 on: Today at 08:54:03 pm »
Sick to the back teeth of international football  :butt

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6314 on: Today at 08:54:51 pm »
Time for Kostas to prove he is good enough.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6315 on: Today at 09:05:20 pm »
Guess we'll have to rely on Kostas to fill in. Or we switch to a back 3 and go with 4 in the middle
