Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)

Kopenhagen

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Reply #6280 on: Yesterday at 04:04:02 pm
My god that was poor. Schoolyard stuff.
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Yorkykopite

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Reply #6281 on: Yesterday at 04:10:27 pm
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 04:01:42 pm
One of most infuriating things in football is professional, elite level footballers point blank refusing to use their weak foot in any circumstances.


You have to admire Carragher's punditry though. "Got to intercept the cross even if it ends with you putting the ball into your own goal". Just substitute "even" with "because" and you have a fair summary of Carragher's defensive technique in identical situations.
Phineus

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Reply #6282 on: Yesterday at 04:14:24 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 04:10:27 pm
You have to admire Carragher's punditry though. "Got to intercept the cross even if it ends with you putting the ball into your own goal". Just substitute "even" with "because" and you have a fair summary of Carragher's defensive technique in identical situations.

Its poor coaching from us, in the set-up. Hes the most one footed player Ive seen, 99/100 youre defending an inswinging free kick in that scenario so why is he first man?

The whole thing was brainless.
Kansti

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Reply #6283 on: Yesterday at 04:14:54 pm
Kinda feels serious discussion is needed. Put aside that brainfart moment, which by all means is criminal. He moves so slowly across the pitch. Its like Milners last season with us. Horrendously slow. We need an upgrade.
naYoRHa2b

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Reply #6284 on: Yesterday at 04:20:21 pm
I just don't get that "decision" to refuse to play the ball because you'd be using your weak foot, who does that? It should just be instinctive to cut it out. He had moments at the back where his brain was just not in gear, see's the winger running in behind and doesn't track him till the ball has been played, stuff like that leaves you scratching your head. Can't rely on Tsimikas either as he's even more incompetent at times with his decisions. You see his mistakes coming five seconds before he does.
Clint Eastwood

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Reply #6285 on: Yesterday at 04:22:39 pm
Quote from: Kansti on Yesterday at 04:14:54 pm
Kinda feels serious discussion is needed. Put aside that brainfart moment, which by all means is criminal. He moves so slowly across the pitch. Its like Milners last season with us. Horrendously slow. We need an upgrade.
We should be thinking about the future at LB, but I don't think his drop off is as dramatic as others. We'll probably sign a 19/20 year old LB next summer. Maybe we'll be keeping an eye on Kerkez.
Dree

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Reply #6286 on: Yesterday at 04:25:07 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 04:22:39 pm
We should be thinking about the future at LB, but I don't think his drop off is as dramatic as others. We'll probably sign a 19/20 year old LB next summer. Maybe we'll be keeping an eye on Kerkez.

I think we need better than that, when his legs go hell lose almost all his effectiveness.
Caps4444

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Reply #6287 on: Yesterday at 04:25:12 pm
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 04:01:42 pm
One of most infuriating things in football is professional, elite level footballers point blank refusing to use their weak foot in any circumstances.

Riise v Chelsea comes to mind
HeartAndSoul

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Reply #6288 on: Yesterday at 04:28:29 pm
Hes been awful for a little while now with a couple of decent performances on between. The amount of times he leaves space in behind by pressing like a headless chicken is madness. He needs upgrading on especially in this new back 3
Machae

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Reply #6289 on: Yesterday at 04:54:38 pm
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Yesterday at 04:20:21 pm
I just don't get that "decision" to refuse to play the ball because you'd be using your weak foot, who does that? It should just be instinctive to cut it out. He had moments at the back where his brain was just not in gear, see's the winger running in behind and doesn't track him till the ball has been played, stuff like that leaves you scratching your head. Can't rely on Tsimikas either as he's even more incompetent at times with his decisions. You see his mistakes coming five seconds before he does.

Yeah don't understand it at all. Maybe it's a pro thing because at our shit local Sunday league level, I've yet to come across a player refusing to play a ball on their weaker foot, in fact, quite the opposite when you want them to just leave it!
Draex

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Reply #6290 on: Yesterday at 05:20:16 pm
He needs to improve, been months of a form drop with the odd good performance thrown in. We aren't even playing him as a lcb anymore so no real excuse.

Such a basic error for their goal which are becoming more and more common.
b_joseph

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Reply #6291 on: Yesterday at 08:21:44 pm
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 04:28:29 pm
Hes been awful for a little while now with a couple of decent performances on between. The amount of times he leaves space in behind by pressing like a headless chicken is madness. He needs upgrading on especially in this new back 3
I dont think he was awful last week...or against West Ham. Or Wolves...or Villa.

Sure, today was a wild misjudgement. But to make out like it was the norm, is unfair.
MdArshad

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Reply #6292 on: Today at 05:09:14 am
Quote from: Caps4444 on Yesterday at 04:25:12 pm
Riise v Chelsea comes to mind

That last minute own goal still haunts me. I think we will have been victorious against United in Moscow.
Kansti

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Reply #6293 on: Today at 05:29:19 am
Quote from: b_joseph on Yesterday at 08:21:44 pm
I dont think he was awful last week...or against West Ham. Or Wolves...or Villa.

Sure, today was a wild misjudgement. But to make out like it was the norm, is unfair.

I don't think he's awful, but he's a weak link. Robbo's decline is similar to Hendo, as his best attribute was his athleticism and relentless energy. Once that starts to wane, he becomes more of a liability. How often have we seen him charging out in an attempt to make an interception or force a turnover, only for him to be sidestepped completely leaving space for forwards to capitalise on? I am surprised Klopp hasn't demanded Robbo to cut that out from his game. Its stupid, rash and his attempts are hugely unsuccessful. 
