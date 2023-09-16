« previous next »
Just Fucking Robertson...

Robinred

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
September 16, 2023, 03:01:33 pm
Given his 90 - odd minutes for his country I suspected hed fade in the 2nd half. He just got better and better. Love his drive and aggression.
Dim Glas

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
September 16, 2023, 03:12:13 pm
Love those rare Robbo goals :lmao

What a goal it was!

And a special moment for him too as captain, really nice!

He played like a captain today, with a defense massively changed through suspension and injury he had to be the one leading by example.
Red Beret

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
September 16, 2023, 03:14:19 pm
A Scotsman as Captain is very much The Liverpool Way. :D
RedG13

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
September 16, 2023, 03:14:35 pm
What a goal.
Redwhiteandnotblue

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
September 16, 2023, 03:54:48 pm
Robbo scores the winning goal for Liverpool. In other news, Cold Snap Hits Hell hard, Pope defecates in woods, Bear confirmed, Loch Ness monster found.
xbugawugax

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #6245 on: September 16, 2023, 03:59:37 pm »


just went for a walkabout into the wolves penalty box and scored.

critical game defining goal to be honest. just gave wolves something to think about if they decided to close the game out with a valuable point in their battle for survival.
newterp

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
September 16, 2023, 05:21:37 pm
Quote from: tubby on September 16, 2023, 02:33:10 pm
Looked so much better when he was playing as a conventional fullback in the second half.
JP!

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
September 16, 2023, 06:04:45 pm
Cracking finish and what a player. Got the feeling he would've died for us to win today, so loved seeing him lead us into battle.  Reports of his demise have been greatly exaggerated by a few clowns.
Crosby Nick 128

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
September 16, 2023, 06:44:04 pm
Captain Marvel!
farawayred

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
September 16, 2023, 06:45:02 pm
What a performance anyway, MOTM between him and Szoboszlai, but that was a striker's goal!
MonsLibpool

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
September 16, 2023, 07:03:44 pm
He loves the right wing doesn't he? :D
keyop

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
September 16, 2023, 07:18:15 pm
Quote from: Robinred on September 16, 2023, 03:01:33 pm
Given his 90 - odd minutes for his country I suspected hed fade in the 2nd half. He just got better and better. Love his drive and aggression.
He's the gold standard for me in leaving everything on the pitch, fighting for every ball, and running his heart out. MOTM today, but even on the very rare occasion he has an off game, it's never down to lack of effort. I bet he's absolutely brilliant to have around the dressing room too - the motivation, the banter, keeping everyone grounded, and leading by example. Just an all round perfect player to have in your team.

Without doubt one of the best signings we've made under Jurgen, and to think we got him for £8m from relegated Hull  :)
William Regal

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
September 16, 2023, 07:21:35 pm
Get the fuck in Robbo!!
lgvkarlos

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
September 16, 2023, 08:15:42 pm
Thought he was poor for the goal but had a great second half.
nerdster4

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
September 16, 2023, 08:49:25 pm
Led by example
DiggerJohn

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
September 16, 2023, 10:03:57 pm
Still life and bit in the dog
mattD

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
September 16, 2023, 10:05:34 pm
Christ, the overreaction to Robbo's form is hysterical at times here. Glad he silenced a few today.
markiv

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Yesterday at 01:18:22 pm
He was exceptional yesterday. He's Neen playing very well since tgd tactical switch of having him a bit deeper as the end CB. For the first couple of games, he was asked to play like he normally did as a LB, and that made the team a bit unbalanced. I've noticed that he's been playing a bit deeper for the last 2 games and his form has improved a lot.
SamLad

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Yesterday at 02:03:09 pm
him popping up in the area and sliding that ball in cool as ice ... does that mean we now have a new type of inversion going on?
newterp

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Yesterday at 03:31:01 pm
It's a reversion predicated on a diversion due to coercion.

Once we have figured out the immersion techniques we will be able use those suppression methods to win.
afc tukrish

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Yesterday at 07:27:09 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 02:03:09 pm
him popping up in the area and sliding that ball in cool as ice ... does that mean we now have a new type of inversion going on?

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3AAdMxPkFlM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3AAdMxPkFlM</a>

Robbo's version of inverted defender...
SamLad

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Yesterday at 07:31:11 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 03:31:01 pm
It's a reversion predicated on a diversion due to coercion.

Once we have figured out the immersion techniques we will be able use those suppression methods to win.
you could have just said "False 3", we all would have understood.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Yesterday at 07:45:39 pm
Quote from: markiv on Yesterday at 01:18:22 pm
He was exceptional yesterday. He's Neen playing very well since tgd tactical switch of having him a bit deeper as the end CB. For the first couple of games, he was asked to play like he normally did as a LB, and that made the team a bit unbalanced. I've noticed that he's been playing a bit deeper for the last 2 games and his form has improved a lot.

Second half he was but he was at fault for their goal.
Funky_Gibbons

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Yesterday at 10:11:23 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 07:45:39 pm
Second half he was but he was at fault for their goal.
How on earth was that goal his fault?
Kalito

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Yesterday at 10:26:33 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 10:11:23 pm
How on earth was that goal his fault?
Erm...don't turn your back to the ball?

He blocks the shot if he doesn't turn away.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Yesterday at 10:29:31 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 10:11:23 pm
How on earth was that goal his fault?

What Kalito said.
Funky_Gibbons

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Yesterday at 10:34:33 pm
Quote from: Kalito on Yesterday at 10:26:33 pm
Erm...don't turn your back to the ball?

He blocks the shot if he doesn't turn away.
How can you say he blocks the shot if he doesnt turn away with such certainty?

From that distance (half a yard?), hed have needed the reaction time of a cat to be able to adjust his position to block the ball. I mean it went through his legs, it was quite fortunate.

Still doesnt make him at fault for the goal, others were far worse in the build up like Szoboszlai and Matip.

Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:29:31 pm
What Kalito said.
What I said ⬆️
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Yesterday at 10:49:26 pm
Watch it back & then look at Alis reaction.

Not that it matters, I love the fella.
RedG13

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Today at 07:08:23 am
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 10:34:33 pm
How can you say he blocks the shot if he doesnt turn away with such certainty?

From that distance (half a yard?), hed have needed the reaction time of a cat to be able to adjust his position to block the ball. I mean it went through his legs, it was quite fortunate.

Still doesnt make him at fault for the goal, others were far worse in the build up like Szoboszlai and Matip.
What I said ⬆️
Your right on this he just did a normal block with leg out.
Matip was at fault the most for getting dribble past there, Quansah couldnt cover for the blocking the cross in time. Only think robertson could have done better is take a better angle to intercept the cross.
Szoboszlai Seem ok there he was forced Neto right at Matip. The counter came from a quick throw by Jones, where Gakpo mis controlled it then Dawson cleared basically right to Neto.
Funky_Gibbons

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Today at 08:04:04 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 07:08:23 am
Your right on this he just did a normal block with leg out.
Matip was at fault the most for getting dribble past there, Quansah couldnt cover for the blocking the cross in time. Only think robertson could have done better is take a better angle to intercept the cross.
Szoboszlai Seem ok there he was forced Neto right at Matip. The counter came from a quick throw by Jones, where Gakpo mis controlled it then Dawson cleared basically right to Neto.
This is pretty much spot-on how I see it.

I personally don't think Szoboszlai does great, he gets back but never puts himself fully goal side which gives Neto a pretty clear run at Matip who basically 'shoulders arms'.

I also agree, if there is any criticism of Robertson it's that he could have intercepted the cross and put it out for a corner but he may have been worried about an OG.

But if 'fault' is being apportioned for the goal, Robertson takes a very small portion of it. 
