Given his 90 - odd minutes for his country I suspected hed fade in the 2nd half. He just got better and better. Love his drive and aggression.



He's the gold standard for me in leaving everything on the pitch, fighting for every ball, and running his heart out. MOTM today, but even on the very rare occasion he has an off game, it's never down to lack of effort. I bet he's absolutely brilliant to have around the dressing room too - the motivation, the banter, keeping everyone grounded, and leading by example. Just an all round perfect player to have in your team.Without doubt one of the best signings we've made under Jurgen, and to think we got him for £8m from relegated Hull