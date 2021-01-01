« previous next »
Just Fucking Robertson...

Robinred

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Reply #6240 on: Today at 03:01:33 pm
Given his 90 - odd minutes for his country I suspected hed fade in the 2nd half. He just got better and better. Love his drive and aggression.
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Dim Glas

  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Reply #6241 on: Today at 03:12:13 pm
Love those rare Robbo goals :lmao

What a goal it was!

And a special moment for him too as captain, really nice!

He played like a captain today, with a defense massively changed through suspension and injury he had to be the one leading by example.
Red Beret

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Reply #6242 on: Today at 03:14:19 pm
A Scotsman as Captain is very much The Liverpool Way. :D
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

RedG13

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Reply #6243 on: Today at 03:14:35 pm
What a goal.
Redwhiteandnotblue

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Reply #6244 on: Today at 03:54:48 pm
Robbo scores the winning goal for Liverpool. In other news, Cold Snap Hits Hell hard, Pope defecates in woods, Bear confirmed, Loch Ness monster found.
xbugawugax

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Reply #6245 on: Today at 03:59:37 pm


just went for a walkabout into the wolves penalty box and scored.

critical game defining goal to be honest. just gave wolves something to think about if they decided to close the game out with a valuable point in their battle for survival.
newterp

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Reply #6246 on: Today at 05:21:37 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:33:10 pm
Looked so much better when he was playing as a conventional fullback in the second half.
JP!

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Reply #6247 on: Today at 06:04:45 pm
Cracking finish and what a player. Got the feeling he would've died for us to win today, so loved seeing him lead us into battle.  Reports of his demise have been greatly exaggerated by a few clowns.
"Some people, they just fucking love to hate. Some people, they'd fucking walk around the fucking Garden of Eden, fucking moaning about the lack of fucking mobile reception. These are the kind of fucks who watched Mandela  fucking Nelson Mandela  walk to freedom, and said 'Is Diagnosis: Murder not on the other side?'"

Crosby Nick 128

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Reply #6248 on: Today at 06:44:04 pm
Captain Marvel!
farawayred

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Reply #6249 on: Today at 06:45:02 pm
What a performance anyway, MOTM between him and Szoboszlai, but that was a striker's goal!
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

MonsLibpool

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Reply #6250 on: Today at 07:03:44 pm
He loves the right wing doesn't he? :D
keyop

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Reply #6251 on: Today at 07:18:15 pm
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 03:01:33 pm
Given his 90 - odd minutes for his country I suspected hed fade in the 2nd half. He just got better and better. Love his drive and aggression.
He's the gold standard for me in leaving everything on the pitch, fighting for every ball, and running his heart out. MOTM today, but even on the very rare occasion he has an off game, it's never down to lack of effort. I bet he's absolutely brilliant to have around the dressing room too - the motivation, the banter, keeping everyone grounded, and leading by example. Just an all round perfect player to have in your team.

Without doubt one of the best signings we've made under Jurgen, and to think we got him for £8m from relegated Hull  :)
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

William Regal

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Reply #6252 on: Today at 07:21:35 pm
Get the fuck in Robbo!!
lgvkarlos

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Reply #6253 on: Today at 08:15:42 pm
Thought he was poor for the goal but had a great second half.
nerdster4

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Reply #6254 on: Today at 08:49:25 pm
Led by example
