Just Fucking Robertson...
Topic: Just Fucking Robertson... (Read 699912 times)
Boaty McBoatface
Legacy Fan
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Robbo's best game in a long while. Looks so much more comfortable in his traditional lb role.
gerrardisgod
Legacy Fan
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Thought him and Szobo carried us with their energy after the red. Hes still boss.
Draex
RAWK Supporter
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Was the Robbo of old, a proper warrior, winning every duel he went into (bar the first one).
Did seem he played more like a left back, but could be wrong.
