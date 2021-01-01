« previous next »
Just Fucking Robertson...

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #6200 on: Yesterday at 08:13:46 pm »
Robbo's best game in a long while. Looks so much more comfortable in his traditional lb role.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #6201 on: Yesterday at 08:14:01 pm »
Thought him and Szobo carried us with their energy after the red. Hes still boss.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #6202 on: Today at 08:17:43 am »
Was the Robbo of old, a proper warrior, winning every duel he went into (bar the first one).

Did seem he played more like a left back, but could be wrong.
